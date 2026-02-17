Constellation Software Inc. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today it will host a fourth quarter conference call and live audio webcast on March 10, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The Company’s quarterly results will be disseminated via press release, and made available on the Company’s website (www.csisoftware.com) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), after the Toronto Stock Exchange closes on Monday, March 9, 2026. Mark Miller, President, Jamal Baksh, Chief Financial Officer, and Bernard Anzarouth, Chief Investment Officer will be available during the March 10, 2026 conference call to answer questions regarding the Company’s results.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-879-1183 (North America toll free) or 1-412-902-6703 (International) and using conference ID 8822692. A conference operator will create a queue and introduce each questioner. You can also hear the call using the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3iuus4d. A replay of the call can be accessed using the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3iuus4d for 12 months following the call.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Contact:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

416-861-9677