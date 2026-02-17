Future Mineral Announces AGM Results

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Mineral Resources Inc. (“Future Mineral” or the “Company”) (TSX: FMR) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated January 6, 2026 for the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 25.97% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on February 17, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld Fred Leigh 95.459 4.541 Indivar Pathak 95.429 4.571 William Steers 95.459 4.541 Dr. Andreas Rompel 99.962 0.0380



Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the re-appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, (ii) approved the adoption of a new omnibus plan, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and a successful listing of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV.

Future Mineral’s board would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Future Mineral

Future Mineral is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas and Europe.

Future Mineral Resources Inc.



On behalf of the Board



“Fred Leigh”

Chief Executive Officer

For more information:

On behalf of the Board

“Fred Leigh”, Chief Executive Officer

info@futuremineralresources.com

(416) 861-2267

