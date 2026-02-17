Real Restoration Group Named Best Construction & Restoration Firm of the Year – USA in Global 100 – 2026 Awards

Chicago, Illinois, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois - February 17, 2026 - -

Real Restoration Group, a Chicago-based provider of construction, restoration, and emergency property services, announced today it has been honored in the Global 100 – 2026 Awards with the distinction of "Best Construction & Restoration Firm of the Year – USA." The recognition is presented by Global Publishing Media Group (GPMG), an international publishing and awards organization that spotlights leadership and achievement across business sectors.

The Global 100 Awards program recognizes organizations and leaders helping raise standards across industries worldwide. GPMG notes its awards programs operate across 163 countries, reflecting a broad, international footprint.

Real Restoration Group supports homeowners, businesses, and property managers with end-to-end construction and restoration services, including emergency response, remediation coordination, and full rebuild execution. Serving clients across Chicagoland, the firm's approach emphasizes clear scopes, coordinated trades, and proactive updates to help stakeholders manage cost, schedule, and quality—especially in time-sensitive situations involving property damage, tenant disruption, or operational downtime.

"Receiving the Global 100 – 2026 recognition as Best Construction & Restoration Firm of the Year – USA is a powerful validation of what our team works toward every day—delivering reliable results, especially when clients are navigating urgent, high-stakes situations," said Morris Gershengorin, Founder and CEO of Real Restoration Group. "Whether we're restoring a property after damage or managing a complex construction project, our focus is consistent: clear planning, accountable execution, and a client-first experience built on trust."

With more than three decades of experience reflected across its operating history, Real Restoration Group has built a reputation for supporting a wide range of project needs, including general contracting, reconstruction, and property restoration for residential and commercial environments. The company's project teams coordinate multiple disciplines—planning, estimating, and execution—so clients have a single, accountable partner from initial assessment through final completion. This integrated workflow is designed to reduce handoffs, improve timeline predictability, and create a smoother experience for owners and managers who need fast answers and consistent documentation.

In today's market, many property stakeholders look for providers capable of handling both restoration and construction phases without fragmentation. Real Restoration Group's service model is built to respond quickly, stabilize conditions, and move projects forward efficiently—whether the goal is returning a home to pre-loss conditions or completing an improvement project that enhances long-term property value. The firm also supports customers who are navigating insurance-related questions tied to property damage by helping organize project documentation and communicating clearly about scope and sequencing.

As part of its ongoing growth and commitment to transparency, Real Restoration Group continues to publish educational resources and updates about services, locations, and project insights through its website—helping customers make informed decisions before, during, and after a project begins. This award recognition reinforces the company's ongoing focus on workmanship, responsiveness, and professional project delivery across the communities it serves.

About Real Restoration Group

Real Restoration Group is a Chicago-based construction and restoration firm serving residential and commercial clients across Chicagoland. The company provides construction, general contracting, and emergency restoration services designed to help property owners restore, rebuild, and improve spaces with a focus on quality, safety, and reliable project delivery. Learn more at https://realrestoration.com.

About Global Publishing Media Group (GPMG) and the Global 100 Awards

Global Publishing Media Group (GPMG) is an international publishing and awards organization that recognizes business leadership and achievement across multiple sectors. Its Global 100 Awards celebrate organizations and individuals helping shape the future of global business, with awards programs spanning 163 countries.

