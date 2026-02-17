Traction Uranium Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) is pleased to announce that it intends to consolidate the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) on a three-to-one basis (the “Consolidation”). The Company has 10,949,093 Common Shares outstanding and, if completed, the proposed Consolidation would reduce the issued and outstanding Common Shares to approximately 3,649,697 Common Shares.

The Company will issue a subsequent news release, following its filing of all necessary documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) in respect of the proposed Consolidation, announcing the effective date of the proposed Consolidation, the new CUSIP and ISIN for the consolidated Common Shares and any other relevant details regarding the proposed Consolidation. No fractional Common Shares will be issued as a result of the proposed Consolidation. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the proposed Consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares, and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of rounding.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company and in accordance with the policies of the CSE, the Consolidation was initially approved by shareholders of the Company at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held February 12, 2026, and, subsequently, by way of resolutions passed by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Consolidation and the date the Common Shares commence trading on the CSE on a post-Consolidation basis remain subject to the approval of the CSE, and a bulletin will be issued by the CSE upon acceptance. The Company will not be changing its name in conjunction with the Consolidation.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region and the Aurora Project with Cosa Resources Corp. in northern Saskatchewan.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the proposed Consolidation, including the proposed consolidation ratio and the approval of the CSE. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, the assumption that the CSE will not object to the proposed Consolidation and that the Consolidation will be completed as currently anticipated. Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the CSE may object to the proposed Consolidation and use its discretion to prohibit the proposed Consolidation; that the Consolidation may not be completed by the Company; and that the board of directors of the Company retains discretion over the terms and implementation of the Consolidation. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.