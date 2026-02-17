ISTO, Inc. Elects New Board Member

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTO, Inc., an international Federation of industry alliances and technical consortia dedicated to the advancement of standardized technologies to benefit today’s technical ecosystems, announces the election of Sanjiv Desai to the ISTO Board of Directors, effective 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2027.

Sanjiv Desai has 40+ years of proven industry experience leading engineering and standards organizations. He served on the MIPI Alliance Board of Directors for more than 18 years, serving as Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Treasurer, where he guided strategic direction and helped expand membership to over 400 companies. At Intel, Sanjiv held a wide range of architecture and engineering management roles, focusing on CPU and chipset design, platform development and led major standards development initiatives across PC, mobile, and automotive platforms.

Having collaborated closely with ISTO leadership in the past, Sanjiv is deeply committed to advancing ISTO’s mission. As the ISTO Board of Directors manages the strategic direction, financial operations, and business roadmap of the organization, Sanjiv’s extensive leadership and standards experience will prove impactful and meaningful to ISTO.

“We would like to thank Sanjiv Desai for his commitment to serving the ISTO” said Yatin Trivedi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ISTO. “His decades of leadership in standards development and industry organizations will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow and advance ISTO’s mission.”

ISTO Board of Directors



Chairman Yatin Trivedi, Service Line Executive, Capgemini President/CEO Dr. Daniel C. Burnett, President and CEO, ISTO Secretary Dr Leo F. Casey, Power Systems Lead, Google X Treasurer Brian K. Daly, Assistant VP, Standards and Industry Alliances, AT&T Director Sanjiv Desai, Director ISTO

About ISTO

ISTO provides today's industry alliances and trade associations with turnkey legal and operational support to advance technology solutions and accomplish technical missions quickly and effectively, expanding ecosystems and growing industry along the way. Supported by an award-winning staff, ISTO provides a legal infrastructure for formalizing organizations and offers world class operations management, enabling organizational stakeholders to focus on the work at hand. Incepted in 1999, ISTO has the mission to mentor communities developing, certifying, and promoting technology standards, best practices, guidelines, open source, and implementation activities. A premier trusted partner of the global technology community, ISTO has become an international federation of member programs supporting missions and technologies for over 70 industry collectives spanning the spectrum of electrotechnology. For more information, visit isto.org .

