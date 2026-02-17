INVESTOR ALERT: PayPal Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the PayPal Class Action Lawsuit – RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the PayPal class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) common stock between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Goodman v. PayPal Holdings, Inc., No. 26-cv-01381 (N.D. Cal.), the PayPal class action lawsuit charges PayPal and certain of PayPal’s top current and former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: PayPal operates a technology platform that enables digital payments for merchants and consumers.

The PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to PayPal’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal’s optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster PayPal’s Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of defendant James Alexander Chriss as CEO; they required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management, the complaint alleges.

The PayPal class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 3, 2026, PayPal announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025, disclosing disappointing earnings results with worsening performance in Branded Checkout and the withdrawal of its 2027 financial targets provided one year before. PayPal allegedly attributed its results and lowered guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors, competition, and “‘operational and deployment issues’ across all regions.” The complaint alleges that PayPal also revealed the transition of its CEO, defendant James Alexander Chriss. On this news, the price of PayPal common stock fell more than 20%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired PayPal common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the PayPal class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the PayPal investor class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the PayPal shareholder class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the PayPal class action lawsuit.

