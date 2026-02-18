Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against BlackRock TCP and Plug Power and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Class Period: November 6, 2024 to January 23, 2026



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2026



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company’s investments were not being timely and/or appropriately valued; (2) the Company’s efforts at portfolio restructuring were not effectively resolving challenged credits or improving the quality of the portfolio; (3) as a result, the Company’s unrealized losses were understated; (4) as a result, the Company’s NAV was overstated; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On January 23, 2026, BlackRock TCP disclosed a 19% decline in the net asset value of the private corporate loans it owns tied to a sharp rise in nonperforming loans.



On this news, BlackRock TCP's stock price fell $0.76 per share, or 12.97%, to close at $5.10 per share on January 26, 2026.



For more information on the BlackRock TCP class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TCPC





Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG)

Class Period: January 17, 2025 to November 13, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 3, 2026



The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the DOE Loan would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds; (ii) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On October 7, 2025, Plug Power issued a press release and filed a current report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) announcing that Defendant Andrew Marsh would step down from his role as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, “effective as of the date [Plug Power] files its [2025] Annual Report”, and that Sanjay Shrestha would step down from his role as the Company’s President, “effective as of October 10, 2025[.]” Plug Power concurrently announced the appointment of Chief Revenue Officer Jose Luis Crespo to both roles. The abrupt departure of two key executives just one month before the expected issuance of Plug Power’s financial and operating results for the third quarter plainly did not bode well for the Company.



On this news, Plug Power’s stock price fell $0.26 per share, or 6.29%, to close at $3.87 per share later that day.



Then, on November 10, 2025, Plug Power issued a press release reporting its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC that reported the same. That same day, Plug Power held a related conference call to discuss those results. During the call, Defendants announced that they expected to generate more than $275 million in liquidity after signing a nonbinding letter of intent to monetize their electricity rights in New York and one other location in partnership with a major U.S. data center developer, and that “[a]s a result, we have suspended activities under the DOE loan program, allowing us to redeploy capital”. This represented a significant pivot for Plug Power. Defendants had not previously discussed the possibility of suspending activities under the DOE Loan and during the Class Period, and, just eight months earlier, had specifically advised analysts that they should “not expect revenue from that segment [i.e., data center power generation] of any size over the next two to three years”.



On this news, Plug Power’s stock price fell $0.09 per share, or 3.39%, to close at $2.53 per share on November 11, 2025.



Then, during market hours on November 13, 2025, The Washington Examiner reported that Plug Power “confirmed . . . that it suspended activities” on “its plans to construct six facilities to produce and liquefy zero or low-carbon hydrogen, putting at risk” the $1.66 billion DOE Loan it closed in January.



On this news, Plug Power’s stock price fell $0.48 per share, or 17.58%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $2.25 per share on November 14, 2025.



For more information on the Plug Power class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PLUG





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com