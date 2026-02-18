B.C. budget supports growth but falls short for many workers, says United Steelworkers  

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) found positives in a difficult British Columbia budget released today by Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey.

Recognizing the uncertainty created by U.S. trade policy, global markets, immigration and other challenges, USW Western Canada Director Scott Lunny said USW members prioritize investments that directly support job stability, economic growth and workplace safety. Members are also looking for measures that address affordability and protect the services that are vital to them and their families.

“There is hope but real concerns remain. Today’s budget advances the government’s work towards long-term economic stability, including B.C.’s goal of securing $200 billion in private-sector investment over the next decade in sectors including mining, forestry and manufacturing,” said Lunny.

“However, there are real needs across the province in health, education, housing and social services that aren’t met by public service cuts, status-quo funding or only modest increases in spending.”

USW noted positives in the budget, including:

a continued commitment in funding to strengthen permitting capacity in resource industries;

a $400- million Strategic Investments Special Account to leverage federal government dollars for investment and job creation in key sectors like value-added forestry, responsible mining, manufacturing and clean energy; and

unprecedented investment in skilled trades funding as well as a training grant to encourage apprenticeships.





USW also believes that the temporary 15% Manufacturing and Processing Investment Refundable Tax Credit will complement the existing B.C. Jobs Manufacturing Fund by assisting B.C. companies to invest in and expand production capacity within the province.

“These programs show a commitment to the mining and manufacturing sectors – and the workers in these important sectors – as drivers of growth and employment in the province,” said Lunny.

“While we welcome the $20 million to help workers and employers in tariff-impacted sectors like steel and forestry, there is still a missing commitment to stabilizing and sustaining the primary forestry sector, so that we can build the value-added production that we all want to see in B.C.”

USW is also concerned with the lack of a long-term labour force strategy to match the major projects, mine expansions and other investments in processing and manufacturing. Challenges already exist in recruiting, training and retaining workers at operating mines and production facilities across the province, with more projects expected to come online.

“If we are going to be successful with these welcomed investments, we need recruitment and training systems that ensure we have the skilled workforce to get the work done safely. That means meeting B.C.’s expectations for good wages, retirement security, community stability and environmental responsibility,” said Lunny.

With a 10% tariff combined with existing countervailing and anti-dumping duties on softwood lumber products totalling an average of 45%, there are ongoing threats to logging and wood manufacturing in B.C. USW continues to press the B.C. government to correct and stabilize fibre supply issues so investments in value-added products and mass timber can become a sustainable reality for forestry workers.

USW also represents workers in the service, retail, transportation, communication and other sectors of the economy that face acute affordability issues that are not met by this budget.

“Working families need expanded front-line services when it comes to health care, childcare, mental health services, housing and education,” said Lunny. “Instead, they aren’t seeing those improvements and may also be facing higher taxes. The combined impact of these factors make life more difficult, not better. Government needs to consider these impacts and look for fairer ways to raise revenue and stabilize spending.”

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union’s strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

