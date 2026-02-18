Xsolis Announces the Appointment of Vic Pierni as Chief Financial Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xsolis , an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, today announced that Vic Pierni, CPA, has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Pierni oversees Xsolis’ financial strategy and operations, partnering with executive leadership to support the company's continued growth and long-term objectives. Pierni brings more than 25 years of experience serving as chief financial officer for private equity-backed SaaS and software companies, with a strong track record of scaling operations, strengthening financial infrastructure, and supporting growth through acquisitions, capital markets activity and operational transformation.

“We are excited to welcome Vic to Xsolis at an important stage in our growth,” said Joan Butters, CEO and Co-Founder of Xsolis. “Vic brings deep experience building scalable finance organizations for complex data-driven technology businesses. That expertise will be critical as we continue expanding our AI platform to support more efficient, transparent, and collaborative healthcare operations.”

"After 25 years in SaaS, I've learned to recognize when a company has achieved true product-market fit, and Xsolis has clearly crossed that threshold as an AI leader in healthcare," said Pierni. "I'm joining at an important inflection point, where the focus is on strengthening our financial operations to support continued momentum. My priority will be ensuring our financial strategy enables both continued innovation and our clients' increasingly sophisticated use of our AI-driven solutions."

Throughout his career, Pierni has helped technology companies navigate rapid growth, increasing operational complexity and evolving regulatory environments. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer at Uniguest, a global digital technologies SaaS provider, where he unified global finance operations, integrated multiple acquisitions and executed a significant debt refinancing. Previously, he was CFO of Loftware, an enterprise supply chain SaaS company, where he helped scale the business more than three-fold and supported a five-fold increase in enterprise valuation. Earlier in his career, Pierni held CFO and senior executive roles at Global Capacity and Verivo Software, and began his career in transaction services at KPMG. Pierni holds a bachelor’s degree from Boston College and an MBA with honors from Babson College. He is a Certified Public Accountant in Massachusetts and is based in the Boston area.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative waste by enabling collaboration between healthcare providers and payers. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df267212-0d4a-4e70-8cfd-b81cf0b225f9