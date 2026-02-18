Humanoid Global Announces Marketing Services

Vancouver, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement (the “Agreement”) with Investor Insights Systems Inc. (“IISI”) on February 12, 2026, whereby IISI will provide comprehensive digital marketing and advertising services for a term commencing on February 17, 2026 to May 15, 2026 (the “Initial Term”). Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster and he can be reached at 179 Shaw St. Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Tel: (647) 302-3382, Email: mac@investorinsightssystems.com.

Pursuant to terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate IISI $250,000 USD during the Initial Term. The parties may extend the engagement beyond the Initial Term for additional marketing services, up to an additional fee USD $150,000. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, IISI (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein that are not statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s investment and growth strategies; anticipated synergies or operational benefits across Humanoid Global’s portfolio; and the Company’s future plans, objectives, or performance.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential,” “plan,” or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including (without limitation) general economic conditions, market volatility, the Company’s ability to identify and complete future investments, regulatory developments, the availability of financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on www.sedarplus.ca .

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.