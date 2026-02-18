BellaVita Luxury Introduces Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist





Photo Courtesy of BellaVita Luxury

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BellaVita Luxury today announced the US launch of Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist, a water-powered fragrance mist activated by touch and created to support the brand’s high-impact presence in TikTok’s New Arrivals campaign. The direct-to-consumer fragrance house, already known for its Honey Oud EDP, which is topping TikTok Shop charts in the US and UK, is using this debut to showcase a new direction in everyday luxury scent.

Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist centers on RevitUp™ Technology, a patented, friction-led fragrance system that reawakens fragrance capsules whenever the wearer swipes or massages the area where the mist was applied. Consumers spray the mist from head to toe after a shower, let it dry, and then revive the top notes with a simple touch later in the day, creating a repeat “first spritz” experience without reapplication. The water base offers a gentler, lighter feel than traditional alcohol-heavy mists, while still delivering a long-lasting trail.

The release directly addresses a common frustration among fragrance users: mists that smell vivid for an hour, then vanish. By borrowing encapsulation science, BellaVita brings that long-wear concept to personal scent, giving users an all-day experience without multiple sprays. Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist acts as a flexible daily layer that can be worn alone or used as a primer under stronger perfumes, supporting BellaVita’s “affordable luxury” promise.

Three variants anchor the launch. Litchi Lust opens with lychee, rhubarb, bergamot, and grapefruit over a heart of rose, peony, caramel, and olibanum, settling into vanilla, amber, musk, and vetiver. Bloom Bae leans into white florals, with neroli, ylang ylang, and orange on top, followed by jasmine, tuberose, and gardenia, resting on musk, amber, and sandalwood. Vanilla-on-the-Beach blends coconut, orange, and mandarin with frangipani and jasmine at the center, then melts into vanilla, amber, and cacao at the base. Each mist arrives in feminine, pastel packaging aimed at women 18 and above who treat scent as part of daily self-expression.

BellaVita’s strong performance on TikTok Shop provides the backdrop for this new chapter. Honey Oud EDP, the brand’s 100 ml bestseller, rose to the number one position on TikTok Shop in both the US and UK within months of launch, and BellaVita now operates in more than 20 countries across Asia, Southeast Asia, MENA, the EU, and the US. The Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist launch has been timed to coincide with TikTok’s New Arrivals campaign, a program that directs massive impressions toward participating brands and offers a powerful runway for visibility and conversion.

Beyond product innovation, the launch supports BellaVita’s broader goal of building thought leadership in direct-to-consumer perfumery. The brand’s portfolio, led by original fragrances developed with a European perfumer rather than copies of designer scents, showcases a deliberate focus on quality at accessible price points. An Amazon rating of 4.2 reflects consistent performance across a wide customer base, and its rapid global expansion underlines rising demand for distinctive yet attainable scents.

The New Arrivals feature is a key moment in that journey. Beauty conversations are unfolding in real time on TikTok, and fragrance is part of that movement. Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist speaks to a user who wants her scent to keep pace with her. A quick swipe on the skin is all it takes to bring the fragrance back to life, which fits perfectly into a world of short-form content and fast-moving routines.

Consumers can access Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist through TikTok Shop and BellaVita’s own digital channels, with availability focused initially on the US market during the campaign period. The mist is intended for daily use, but users with sensitive skin should conduct a standard patch test before full-body application, especially when layering multiple scented products. BellaVita encourages shoppers to explore different combinations—wearing the mist solo during the day and pairing it with stronger evening perfumes when desired—to build a personalized scent wardrobe without stretching their budget.

BellaVita expects the New Arrivals exposure to support short-term amplification of the mist while reinforcing medium-term objectives around brand visibility and storytelling. Over the long term, the company aims to be cited as a reference point for how direct-to-consumer fragrance houses can simultaneously innovate in product experience and digital distribution, bridging gaps between social commerce, retail partnerships, and global audiences.

Visit the BellaVita Luxury website at https://bellavitaluxe.com/ to learn more about Bellavita Water-Based Hair & Body Mist and the brand’s wider fragrance collection.

About BellaVita Luxury

BellaVita Luxury is a direct-to-consumer fragrance and beauty brand specializing in high-quality perfumes at accessible prices, with a presence in more than 20 countries across Asia, Southeast Asia, MENA, the EU, and the US. Honey Oud EDP, the company’s bestselling 100 ml fragrance, ranks as the number one perfume on TikTok Shop in both the US and UK, underscoring its appeal in one of beauty’s most competitive markets.

Working with a European perfumer to develop original creations, BellaVita has introduced friction-led fragrance technology in water-based hair and body mists and continues to develop products that blend sensory impact with everyday practicality. The brand holds a 4.2 rating on Amazon and is building a growing global community of consumers drawn to the idea of smelling luxurious at a fraction of prestige pricing.