Defeating the "Cold Chain" Barrier: Bio Usawa and Nanoly Bioscience Announce Strategic $500 Million Licensing Agreement for Breakthrough DynaShield™ Technology

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES and KIGALI, Rwanda, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio Usawa, a leader in expanding global access to biopharmaceuticals, and Nanoly Bioscience, a pioneer in chemical stabilization, today announced a definitive licensing agreement for DynaShield™ technology.

The deal valued at up to $500 million grants Bio Usawa exclusive, worldwide rights to use and sublicense the DynaShield™ technology across its portfolio and in third-party biologic and vaccine products, enabling broad commercial deployment across multiple therapeutic platforms.

Storing and transporting biologics traditionally require a continuous "cold chain"—a specialized temperature-controlled supply chain that is often fragile, expensive, and inaccessible in many parts of the world.

The DynaShield™ technology uses a specialized polymer scaffold to shield delicate proteins from thermal degradation. This allows critical medical products to remain stable outside of refrigeration for extended periods.

"Our mission is to make biologics affordable and accessible," said Dr. Menghis Bairu, CEO of Bio Usawa. "By eliminating the cold chain requirement through this technology, we are removing the single greatest logistical barrier to health equity. This $500 million investment reflects our confidence that this technology will redefine global drug access."

"Bio Usawa is the ideal partner to take the DynaShield™ technology to the global stage," said Dr. Balaji Sridhar, CEO of Nanoly Bioscience. "Their manufacturing scale and commitment to underserved markets align perfectly with our vision of a world where access to life-saving medicine isn't limited by the reach of a refrigerator."

Impact on Global Health

This collaboration is expected to reduce significantly the overhead costs of biologic and vaccine distribution and decrease the high rates of spoilage currently seen in last-mile delivery.

For example, according to the World Health Organization, up to 50 percent of vaccines are wasted globally each year, largely due to cold chain failures, logistics breakdowns, and temperature control issues (WHO Vaccine Wastage Fact Sheet; WHO Immunization Supply Chain and Logistics reports).

In addition, industry analyses estimate that cold-chain temperature excursions and logistics failures cost the biopharmaceutical sector approximately $20 billion to $35 billion annually in spoiled product, reshipment costs, and compliance losses (IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science; Biopharma Cold Chain Sourcebook; industry logistics reports).

By enabling room-temperature stability, DynaShield™ has the potential to reduce substantially the vaccine and biologic wastage rates, lower distribution costs, and expand reliable access to life-saving therapies worldwide—particularly in regions where controlled refrigeration infrastructure remains limited.

About Bio Usawa

Bio Usawa is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the manufacturing and distribution of high-quality biosimilars and essential biologics. With a focus on emerging markets, Bio Usawa strives to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility through innovation and localized production.

About Nanoly Bioscience

Nanoly Bioscience is a biotech firm specializing in the stabilization of high value biologics. The DynaShield™ platform is engineered to protect biologics from temperature fluctuations, ensuring efficacy from the point of manufacture to the point of care.

