Disinfectant Chemicals Market to Surpass USD 10.60 Billion by 2033 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Disinfectant Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 6.57 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 10.60 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2026 to 2033.

The market for disinfectant chemicals is expanding due to rising healthcare-associated infection cases, rising public awareness of cleanliness and hygiene, and strict sanitation laws in hospitals, food processing facilities, and commercial buildings.





Download PDF Sample of Disinfectant Chemicals Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9228

The U.S. Disinfectant Chemicals Market size is USD 1.59 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.54 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

Strict healthcare sanitation laws, high hospital infection rates, and robust demand from the commercial, industrial, and medical sectors are the main drivers of the rise.

Healthcare Infection Control Needs Augment Market Expansion Globally

One of the key factors propelling the market expansion for disinfection chemicals is the rise in healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). High-performance surface disinfectants and air system disinfectants are constantly needed in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic labs because pathogen transmission must be stopped. Regulatory bodies are increasing hygiene compliance due to a greater emphasis on patient safety, which is encouraging healthcare facilities to utilize sophisticated disinfectants. The healthcare industry is a major disinfection consumer due to these consistent institutional market demands, which also contribute to the market's growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

In 2025, Oxidizing Agents led the market with a share of 41.06% due to its antimicrobial efficacy on broad-spectrum and popularity in hospitals, public facilities, and food-processing application. Quaternary Ammonium Compounds is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.50% as industries and households seek for safe, non-corrosive, user-friendly disinfectants.

By Formulation

In 2025, Liquid led the market with a share of 58.12% due to their ease of penetration and can be widely applicable for mass cleaning. Wipes is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.02% driven by rising demand for easy, portable and ready-to-use hygiene products.

By Application

In 2025, Surface Disinfection led the market with a share of 46.18% as it is the most important cleaning process and commonly used in hospitals and household & sanitation, food service establishments and other public spaces. Air Disinfection is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.30% due to growing awareness towards airborne diseases and higher spending for indoor air quality control.

By End-User

In 2025, Healthcare led the market with a share of 52.22% due to stringent infection control regulations and ongoing use of disinfectants in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and laboratories. Food & Beverages is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 7.20% due to hygiene takes center stage in processing lines, manufacturing facilities, packaging zones or commercial kitchens.

If You Need Any Customization on Disinfectant Chemicals Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9228

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Disinfectant Chemicals Market in 2025E, with over 34.12% revenue share, due to well-established healthcare industry with stringent rules for infection control, quick uptake of advanced sanitation technologies and investment in life-science research.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 7.13%, driven by rapid urbanization, growing healthcare facilities and sanitary awareness in developing economies, such as China, India and countries in Southeast Asia.

Key Players:

Ecolab Inc.

3M Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

STERIS plc

The Clorox Company

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly‑Clark Corporation

Diversey Holdings Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Lonza Group AG

Evonik Industries AG

Betco Corporation

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Metrex Research, LLC

S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Whiteley Corporation

Arrow Solutions

Recent Developments:

In October 2025, Ecolab launched Klercide Rapid Sporicide for pharma cleanrooms, a peracetic-acid sporicide improving turnover and surface safety, and announced Ovivo electronics acquisition to expand ultra-pure water capabilities globally now.

In September 2025, The Clorox Company launched CloroxPro Screen+ Sanitizing Wipes for sensitive electronics, expanded a Vizient supply agreement, and began ERP modernization to streamline supply chain, boosting professional market reach rapidly.

Buy Full Research Report on Disinfectant Chemicals Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9228

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate water footprint per ton, energy intensity of production, biodegradability index, and adherence to local and global safety standards shaping sustainable manufacturing strategies.

– helps you evaluate water footprint per ton, energy intensity of production, biodegradability index, and adherence to local and global safety standards shaping sustainable manufacturing strategies. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you analyze eco-friendly disinfectant adoption share, growth of nanotechnology-based formulations, and emerging smart disinfectants with IoT-enabled usage monitoring systems.

– helps you analyze eco-friendly disinfectant adoption share, growth of nanotechnology-based formulations, and emerging smart disinfectants with IoT-enabled usage monitoring systems. CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you assess production efficiency, inventory turnover ratios, and manufacturing output stability influencing pricing trends and supply-demand balance.

– helps you assess production efficiency, inventory turnover ratios, and manufacturing output stability influencing pricing trends and supply-demand balance. SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION INDEX – helps you track lead times, frequency of logistics bottlenecks, raw material availability risks, and regional supply vulnerabilities affecting market continuity.

– helps you track lead times, frequency of logistics bottlenecks, raw material availability risks, and regional supply vulnerabilities affecting market continuity. REGULATORY & SAFETY PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand MSDS compliance requirements, annual product recall frequency, and regulatory scrutiny impacting product approvals and reformulations.

– helps you understand MSDS compliance requirements, annual product recall frequency, and regulatory scrutiny impacting product approvals and reformulations. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the strategic positioning of key manufacturers based on sustainable product portfolio expansion, innovation capabilities, geographic presence, and recent regulatory or operational developments.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Trending Research Reports:

Thermoelectric Materials Market Size

Graphene Market Share

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Growth

Specialty Oleochemicals Market Trends

Agricultural Enzymes Market Outlook