International Express Delivery Market to Surpass USD 76.42 Billion by 2033, Fueled by E-commerce Expansion and Global Trade Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Express Delivery Market size was valued at USD 34.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 76.42 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 10.56% over the forecast period of 2026-2033.

Due to the growing need for e-commerce and international trade, the market enables the quick and efficient delivery of papers and packages across borders. Major businesses in this sector provide high-end, trackable services that guarantee on-time delivery across continents.





Download PDF Sample of International Express Delivery Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7859

The U.S. International Express Delivery Market size is projected to grow from USD 13.01 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 29.04 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.56%.

Strong domestic and international trade volumes, growing B2C parcel shipments, growing cross-border e-commerce, growing need for time-definite delivery, and ongoing automation investments are the main drivers of the U.S. market growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Mode of Transport

The airways segment holds the largest revenue share of 49% in 2025 due to its unmatched speed and reliability in long-distance, cross-border express deliveries. The roadways segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.23% during the forecast period, fueled by expanding domestic express delivery needs.

By Service Type

Standard express delivery dominates the market with a 37% revenue share in 2025, as businesses and consumers seek a balance between cost and speed. The same-day delivery segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 13.68% during the forecast period, driven by rising customer expectations and e-commerce expansion.

By Industry

Retail and e-commerce lead the market with a 35% revenue share in 2025, driven by global online shopping trends and cross-border retail growth. The electronics segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 15.13% during the forecasted period, fueled by increasing international trade in gadgets, components, and high-value tech goods.

By End-User

The B2B segment holds the largest revenue share of 63% in 2025, driven by large-scale commercial transactions across industries. The B2C segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.83% over the forecast period, supported by rising online shopping and consumer demand for fast, transparent delivery.

If You Need Any Customization on International Express Delivery Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7859

Regional Insights:

With a projected market share of 32% in 2025, Asia Pacific will hold the largest position in the global express delivery industry. Asia Pacific leads this market due to strong e-commerce development, metropolitan density, and continuous investment in cross-border logistics infrastructure.

With a projected CAGR of 11.60% in 2025, North America is the region with the fastest rate of growth in the international express delivery market. Growth in North America is driven by expanded logistics technology adoption, growing cross-border e-commerce, and increased demand for time-definite shipments.

Rising Cross-Border E-Commerce and Consumer Expectations Propel Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors propelling the global express delivery industry is the swift growth of cross-border e-commerce. Reliable, timely shipping solutions are becoming more and more necessary as more and more customers from around the world shop online from foreign merchants. The rise in global e-commerce has increased customer demands for prompt and clear delivery. Express logistics companies are making significant investments in automation, technology, and wider delivery networks in order to satisfy these expectations. This tendency has been reinforced by improvements in last-mile delivery, real-time tracking, and a greater reliance on air cargo.

Key Players:

DHL Group

FedEx

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

SF Express

CJ Logistics Corporation

La Poste Group

US Postal Service

Correos Express

Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Aramex

TNT Express

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Royal Mail Group

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Canada Post Corporation

Poste Italiane

PostNL

ZTO Express

STO Express

Deutsche Post AG

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, DHL eCommerce announced a strategic move by acquiring a minority stake in AJEX Logistics Services, a Saudi Arabia-based parcel delivery company. This partnership merges DHL’s global logistics expertise with AJEX’s strong regional footprint, aiming to deliver reliable, cost-efficient, and environmentally sustainable delivery solutions across the Saudi Arabian market.

In October 2024, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) upgraded its network and infrastructure across the Asia Pacific region. A major enhancement involved launching a new air route via Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) in the UAE, allowing shipments from mainland China and South Korea to reach destinations, such as Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa within two business days.

Buy Full Research Report on International Express Delivery Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7859

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DELIVERY VELOCITY METRICS – tracks average delivery lead times for intercontinental express shipments. Measures on-time performance within 24/48/72 hours and time-definite adherence by carriers. Evaluates last-mile speed and real-time tracking accuracy.

– tracks average delivery lead times for intercontinental express shipments. Measures on-time performance within 24/48/72 hours and time-definite adherence by carriers. Evaluates last-mile speed and real-time tracking accuracy. CROSS-BORDER E-COMMERCE INFLUENCE – analyzes express shipment share linked to cross-border e-commerce. Highlights top origin-destination corridors and volume surges during sales festivals. Monitors SME usage and average basket size impact on express demand.

– analyzes express shipment share linked to cross-border e-commerce. Highlights top origin-destination corridors and volume surges during sales festivals. Monitors SME usage and average basket size impact on express demand. SERVICE DIVERSIFICATION & VALUE-ADD METRICS – measures share of value-added services like temperature-controlled or white-glove delivery. Tracks same-day/next-flight-out service penetration and multimodal shipment breakdown. Evaluates revenue split across freight, express, and premium services.

– measures share of value-added services like temperature-controlled or white-glove delivery. Tracks same-day/next-flight-out service penetration and multimodal shipment breakdown. Evaluates revenue split across freight, express, and premium services. RISK MANAGEMENT & INSURANCE DATA – monitors percentage of shipments covered by insurance and average claim settlement times. Tracks fraud incidents, security screening volumes, and regulatory compliance violations by shipment type.

– monitors percentage of shipments covered by insurance and average claim settlement times. Tracks fraud incidents, security screening volumes, and regulatory compliance violations by shipment type. INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TRENDS – analyzes CAPEX in air cargo capacity by region. Monitors automation rates in sorting and fulfillment, growth in bonded warehousing, and strategic alliances for infrastructure sharing. Tracks new direct flight routes added annually.

– analyzes CAPEX in air cargo capacity by region. Monitors automation rates in sorting and fulfillment, growth in bonded warehousing, and strategic alliances for infrastructure sharing. Tracks new direct flight routes added annually. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – identifies uptake of automation, tracking technologies, and multimodal integration in international express delivery. Highlights opportunities for innovation in underpenetrated regions and last-mile solutions.

– identifies uptake of automation, tracking technologies, and multimodal integration in international express delivery. Highlights opportunities for innovation in underpenetrated regions and last-mile solutions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – evaluates market strength of leading express carriers. Reviews service portfolio, route network, growth projections, and recent strategic partnerships. Highlights innovation and differentiation in premium and cross-border delivery services.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.