Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market to Reach USD 6.98 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Demand for Scalable and AI-Enabled Chip Design Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market size was valued at USD 3.20 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The semiconductor and electronics industries' strong need for scalable, affordable, and collaborative design tools is fueling the rise of the cloud electronic design automation industry. Real-time collaboration, time-to-market, and remote work become more crucial as chips get more complicated and clients are able to assemble international engineering teams.





The U.S. Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.44 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Rising semiconductor design complexity, the robust domestic presence of top EDA vendors, the growing use of cloud-based chip design platforms, the growth of AI and high-performance computing applications, the increasing need for advanced process nodes, and ongoing R&D expenditures throughout the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem are the main drivers of growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

The computer-aided engineering segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2025, fueled by high demand in system-level modeling, signal integrity, and thermal-electrical simulation for EVs, aerospace, and industrial automation. The IC Physical Design & Verification segment is rapidly expanding as customers migrate to 5nm and below nodes.

By Deployment

The public cloud segment dominated the market and accounted for 48% of the cloud electronic design automation market share in 2025 as it offers low upfront costs, global availability, and easy scalability. Hybrid cloud’s rapid growth is fueled by enterprises' requirement for a mixture of information security and calculation versatility.

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises segment dominated the Cloud EDA market and accounted for 65% of revenue share, owing to the requirement from large enterprises to have secure and scalable environments that can accommodate high-volume chip design workloads. SMEs are rapidly embracing Cloud EDA, driven by zero-capex models, pay‑as‑you‑grow licensing, and access to high-performance computing, which has been constrained to larger firms, is being quickly adopted by SMEs.

By End-User Industry

The automotive sector dominated the cloud electronic design automation market in 2025 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to high dependence on EDA in the electrical automobile power systems, ADAS safety chips, and infotainment electronics. Healthcare is the fastest-growing end-user, fueled by miniaturization and precision electronics in wearable diagnostics and telemedicine devices.

Regional Insights:

Owing to its sophisticated semiconductor infrastructure, significant R&D expenditures, and extensive chip design ecosystem, North America led the cloud electronic design automation market in 2025 and held a 38% revenue share.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest Cloud EDA growth, due to an expanding semiconductor manufacturing industry coupled with a growing pool of engineering talent.

Increasing Chip Complexity Boost Market Growth Globally

The complexity of electronic systems has increased dramatically due to the difficulties presented by ever-tinier semiconductor nodes and ever-more intricate chip layouts. Multilayer PCBs and intense SoC (System-on-Chip) integration are necessary for AI-driven devices, such as smartphones and self-driving automobiles. Superior EDA tools that can handle high transistor density, heterogeneous integration, and multi-domain verification are in great demand as a result of this progress. Cloud-based EDA tools, which enable quicker simulation and real-time collaboration, further accelerate this trend. Intelligent automation over design platforms is essential as time-to-market expectations shorten and the need for first-time-right silicon increases. This makes EDA software not only essential in the chip design life-cycle but also a crucial growth enabler in the electronics ecosystem.

Key Players:

Synopsys, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Siemens EDA (Mentor Graphics)

ANSYS, Inc.

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Altium Limited, Zuken Inc.

Altair Engineering, Inc.

Silvaco, Inc.

Arm Holdings

Broadcom Limited

GlobalFoundries, Inc.

Xilinx (AMD)

Agnisys

Aldec

Xpeedic

JEDA Technologies

MunEDA

Sigrity, Inc.

Alphawave Semi

Imperas Software Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Synopsys received Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-powered analog-in-memory computing EDA suite, reinforcing its cloud leadership.

In February 2024, Cadence Design Systems introduced the Millennium M1 Multiphysics Platform, enhancing CFD-based digital twin capabilities for large-scale cloud simulation.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CLOUD EDA ADOPTION TRENDS – tracks adoption by industry with automotive and aerospace leading. Highlights emerging uptake in healthcare and industrial sectors. Monitors telecom sector transition to cloud-based design.

– tracks adoption by industry with automotive and aerospace leading. Highlights emerging uptake in healthcare and industrial sectors. Monitors telecom sector transition to cloud-based design. EDA WORKLOAD MIGRATION TO CLOUD – analyzes shift from on-premise to cloud solutions between 2019–2024. Evaluates increased use of hybrid models. Observes acceleration by cloud-first startups.

– analyzes shift from on-premise to cloud solutions between 2019–2024. Evaluates increased use of hybrid models. Observes acceleration by cloud-first startups. CLOUD COMPUTE RESOURCE UTILIZATION – measures usage for simulation and verification tasks. Tracks peak demand during tape-out cycles. Highlights regional differences in utilization patterns.

– measures usage for simulation and verification tasks. Tracks peak demand during tape-out cycles. Highlights regional differences in utilization patterns. COST EFFICIENCY & ROI METRICS – assesses lower capital expenditure benefits for SMBs. Monitors growth of pay-as-you-go licensing models. Evaluates faster time-to-market advantages.

– assesses lower capital expenditure benefits for SMBs. Monitors growth of pay-as-you-go licensing models. Evaluates faster time-to-market advantages. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – identifies adoption of cloud-based EDA tools across industries. Highlights opportunities for underpenetrated sectors. Provides insight into emerging cloud design workflows.

– identifies adoption of cloud-based EDA tools across industries. Highlights opportunities for underpenetrated sectors. Provides insight into emerging cloud design workflows. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – gauges strength of leading EDA providers. Reviews cloud service offerings, industry reach, and growth strategies. Highlights recent innovations and strategic partnerships.

