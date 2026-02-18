Fiverr Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Solid execution in 2025: 2025 was a year of disciplined execution, with revenue growing 10.1% year over year to $430.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 21.3%. We accelerated top-line growth compared to 2024 while maintaining strong profitability and cash generation. These results reflect the structural strength of our marketplace model and our continued financial discipline.

2025 was a year of disciplined execution, with revenue growing 10.1% year over year to $430.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin reaching 21.3%. We accelerated top-line growth compared to 2024 while maintaining strong profitability and cash generation. These results reflect the structural strength of our marketplace model and our continued financial discipline. Continued expansion into complex, high-value projects: Our marketplace continued to evolve toward high-value work. Spend per buyer increased 13.3% year over year, accelerating from the prior year, while GMV from transactions over $1,000 grew 22.8%. The number of buyers spending over $10,000 annually also accelerated 7%. These trends validate our upmarket strategy and demonstrate the growing adoption of Dynamic Matching and Managed Services, enabling us to capture larger, more complex projects.

Our marketplace continued to evolve toward high-value work. Spend per buyer increased 13.3% year over year, accelerating from the prior year, while GMV from transactions over $1,000 grew 22.8%. The number of buyers spending over $10,000 annually also accelerated 7%. These trends validate our upmarket strategy and demonstrate the growing adoption of Dynamic Matching and Managed Services, enabling us to capture larger, more complex projects. Transformation plan underway: Since our restructuring in September, we have initiated a focused transformation to scale trust, quality, and AI-native capabilities across the platform. Anchored around upgrades in matching infrastructure, product experience, go-to-market execution, and operational excellence, this multi-year plan is designed to extend our leadership in high-value work while maintaining a disciplined cost structure. We expect to see measurable progress within the next four to six quarters.

Since our restructuring in September, we have initiated a focused transformation to scale trust, quality, and AI-native capabilities across the platform. Anchored around upgrades in matching infrastructure, product experience, go-to-market execution, and operational excellence, this multi-year plan is designed to extend our leadership in high-value work while maintaining a disciplined cost structure. We expect to see measurable progress within the next four to six quarters. Resetting expectations to invest for long-term growth: As we execute this transformation, we are aligning expectations around a disciplined investment phase. While near-term growth may be volatile due to market conditions and the scope of our initiatives, we are committed to protecting structural profitability and generating healthy cash flow. We believe these investments position Fiverr to accelerate growth and drive value creation in 2027 and beyond.





NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is transforming the way the world creates and works together, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. Additional operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company’s shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com .

“As we close 2025, a year of disciplined execution for us, it is clear that we are living through a significant shift in AI adoption. We are seeing a profound migration on our marketplace where humans are becoming more essential, not less. By moving toward an agentic economy, where AI helps navigate complexity, we are ensuring that we remain the bridge between businesses and the most exceptional human talent. With our expansive global talent network, outcome based hiring model, and depth of proprietary data, Fiverr has a unique right to win in this new age of AI,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr. “We have a multi-year plan to lead this transition, and I have never been more excited about the road ahead.”

"We finished the year with a record Adjusted EBITDA margin, a testament to the health of our business as we pivot upmarket. To accelerate our next phase of execution, we are aligning our leadership structure to better support this scalability. I am thrilled to see Esti step into the role of CFO, her knowledge and disciplined financial leadership provide the exact continuity we need to navigate this transformation. As President, my focus will remain on our long-term strategic investments and M&A efforts,” said Ofer Katz, President and CFO of Fiverr. “Looking towards 2026, we are prioritizing product innovation and platform re-architecture investments, while also maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy that ensures we have the flexibility to act on opportunities that align with our AI-native future.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, compared to $103.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 3.4% year over year.

Marketplace revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $71.5 million, compared to $73.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decline of 2.7% year over year.

Annual active buyers1 as of December 31, 2025, were 3.1 million, compared to 3.6 million as of December 31, 2024, a decline of 13.6% year over year.

Annual spend per buyer1 as of December 31, 2025, reached $342, compared to $302 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 13.3% year over year.

Marketplace take rate1 for the twelve months period ended December 31, 2025, was 27.7%, an increase of 10 basis points from 27.6% for the twelve months period ended December 31, 2024.

Services revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $35.6 million, compared to $30.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 18.2% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 82.4%, an increase of 190 basis points from 80.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin1 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 84.7%, an increase of 70 basis points from 84.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.5 million, or $0.32 basic net income per share and $0.31 diluted net income per share, compared to $12.8 million GAAP net income, or $0.36 basic net income per share and $0.33 diluted net income per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income1 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $32.1 million, or $0.89 basic non-GAAP net income per share1 and $0.86 diluted non-GAAP net income per share1, compared to $24.9 million non-GAAP net income1, or $0.70 basic non-GAAP net income per share1 and $0.64 diluted non-GAAP net income per share1, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.9 million, compared to $30.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 27.2% year over year. Excluding one-time escrow payment for contingent consideration of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities decreased by 8.1% year over year.

Free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $21.8 million, compared to $29.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 26.5% year over year. Excluding one-time escrow payment for contingent consideration of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, free cash flow decreased by 7.1% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $26.5 million, compared to $20.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 24.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing a 470 basis points improvement year over year.





Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue in 2025 was $430.9 million, compared to $391.5 million in 2024, an increase of 10.1% year over year.

Marketplace revenue in 2025 was $297.5 million, compared to $303.1 million in 2024, a decline of 1.8% year over year.

Services revenue in 2025 was $133.4 million, compared to $88.4 million in 2024, an increase of 50.9% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in 2025 was 81.6%, a decrease of 40 basis points from 82.0% in 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin1 in 2025 was 84.4%, an increase of 10 basis points from 84.3% in 2024.

GAAP net income in 2025 was $21.0 million, or $0.58 basic net income per share and $0.56 diluted net income per share, compared to a net income of $18.2 million, or $0.49 basic net income per share and $0.48 diluted net income per share in 2024.

Non-GAAP net income1 in 2025 was $115.1 million, or $3.17 basic Non-GAAP net income per share1 and $2.95 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share1, compared to $95.1 million, or $2.57 basic Non-GAAP net income per share1 and $2.38 diluted Non-GAAP net income per share1, in 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2025 was $104.6 million, compared to $83.1 million in 2024, an increase of 25.9% year over year. Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding one-time escrow payment for contingent consideration of $5.7 million in 2025 and $12.2 million in 2024, was $110.3 million in 2025, compared to $95.2 million in 2024, an increase of 15.9% year over year.

Free cash flow1 in 2025 was $103.3 million, compared to $81.7 million in 2024, an increase of 26.5% year over year. Free cash flow1, excluding one-time escrow payment for contingent consideration of $5.7 million in 2025 and $12.2 million in 2024, was $109.0 million in 2025 compared to $93.8 million in 2024, an increase of 16.2% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 in 2025 was $91.6 million, compared to $74.2 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 21.3% in 2025, an increase of 230 basis points from 19.0% in 2024.





Financial Outlook

For Q1'26 and full-year 2026 guidance, the wider-than-normal revenue range reflects the elevated uncertainty on our business as the transformation plan underway focuses on high-value work, and intentionally deprioritizes incremental optimization of low-end transactions. This is coupled with the continued uncertainty around external market conditions. On Adjusted EBITDA, the updated guidance for this year reflects the revenue trends we see, as well as the impact from investments we’re making in foundational work. The core business unit economics remain structurally sound, and our ability to drive intrinsic leverage in the marketplace business model remains intact.

Q1 2026 FY 2026 Revenue $100 – $108 million $380 – $420 million y/y growth (7)% – 1% (12)% – (3)% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $19 – $23 million $60 – $80 million



Leadership Transition

To support long-term growth and operational complexity, we are refining our executive leadership structure:

President: Ofer Katz will continue to serve as President. By transitioning the CFO title, Ofer will now dedicate his time to driving strategic investments and leading M&A efforts.

Ofer Katz will continue to serve as President. By transitioning the CFO title, Ofer will now dedicate his time to driving strategic investments and leading M&A efforts. Chief Financial Officer: Esti Levy Dadon is being promoted to CFO, alongside overseeing multiple business and operational responsibilities. Esti has been with Fiverr for nearly a decade, serving as EVP Finance for the past four years.

Esti Levy Dadon is being promoted to CFO, alongside overseeing multiple business and operational responsibilities. Esti has been with Fiverr for nearly a decade, serving as EVP Finance for the past four years. Chief Business Officer: Jinjin Qian is being promoted to the newly created CBO role, where she will oversee revenue, talent, fulfillment, and business operations. Jinjin has been leading IR and Strategy for the last seven years.





Conference Call and Webcast Details

Fiverr’s management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Fiverr’s Investor Relations website . An archived version will be available on the website after the call. To participate in the conference call, please dial: Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956 or International: 1-412-317-1837.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We’re shaping the future of work with the world’s leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services—helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools at fiverr.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok, and Facebook .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,215 $ 133,472 Marketable securities 117,705 288,947 User funds 159,849 153,309 Bank deposits 40,000 144,843 Restricted deposit 3,409 1,315 Other receivables 32,970 34,198 Total current assets 479,148 756,084 Long-term assets: Marketable securities – 122,009 Property and equipment, net 3,360 4,271 Operating lease right of use asset 3,513 5,122 Deferred Tax Assets, net 26,423 22,517 Intangible assets, net 36,554 41,882 Goodwill 126,313 110,218 Other non-current assets 7,795 7,871 Total long-term assets 203,958 313,890 TOTAL ASSETS $ 683,106 $ 1,069,974 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 9,081 $ 5,533 User accounts 149,454 141,691 Deferred revenue 18,567 20,090 Other account payables and accrued expenses 66,931 57,167 Operating lease liabilities 3,365 2,608 Convertible notes, net – 457,860 Total current liabilities 247,398 684,949 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 798 2,747 Other non-current liabilities 22,926 19,628 Total long-term liabilities 23,724 22,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 271,122 $ 707,324 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 786,195 727,176 Accumulated deficit (377,739 ) (366,193 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,528 1,667 Total shareholders' equity 411,984 362,650 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 683,106 $ 1,069,974





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and pfb share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Uaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Revenue $ 107,174 $ 103,666 $ 430,909 $ 391,481 Cost of revenue 18,870 20,201 79,416 70,566 Gross profit 88,304 83,465 351,493 320,915 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,893 22,329 90,664 90,241 Sales and marketing 43,772 45,232 176,675 171,678 General and administrative 20,736 21,782 85,331 74,814 Total operating expenses 82,401 89,343 352,670 336,733 Operating income (loss) 5,903 (5,878 ) (1,177 ) (15,818 ) Financial income and other, net 3,899 5,662 24,593 27,706 Income (loss) before taxes on income 9,802 (216 ) 23,416 11,888 Tax benefit (taxes on income) 1,658 13,054 (2,433 ) 6,358 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 11,460 $ 12,838 $ 20,983 $ 18,246 Basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.58 $ 0.49 Basic weighted average ordinary shares 36,107,120 35,658,287 36,281,883 36,984,757 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.31 $ 0.33 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares 36,669,122 38,947,644 37,174,763 37,840,154





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Uaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,460 $ 12,838 $ 20,983 $ 18,246 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,245 4,328 14,692 10,476 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount of marketable securities, net (309 ) (1,647 ) (1,134 ) (4,753 ) Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 214 640 2,140 2,555 Shared-based compensation 9,655 18,020 51,389 73,942 Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net 122 166 (391 ) 226 Gain from sale of subsidiary (750 ) – (750 ) – Impairment of intangible assets – – 2,400 – Revaluation of earn outs 5,955 3,059 15,558 3,202 Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds 8,442 6,017 (6,540 ) (1,707 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities 52 89 417 (104 ) Other receivables 4,190 10,267 7,262 4,201 Deferred tax assets, net 1,000 (22,517 ) (3,785 ) (22,517 ) Trade payables 3,231 2,653 2,589 (409 ) Deferred revenue (1,057 ) 484 (1,523 ) 2,275 User accounts (6,250 ) (6,597 ) 7,763 (512 ) Payment of earn out – (843 ) (2,714 ) (843 ) Escrow payment for contingent consideration (5,746 ) – (5,746 ) (12,168 ) Other accounts payable and accrued expenses (12,691 ) 1,098 983 7,967 Non-current liabilities 1,107 1,979 996 2,991 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,870 30,034 104,589 83,068 Investing Activities: Investment in marketable securities – (56,606 ) (55,652 ) (87,340 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 35,399 25,361 352,175 159,216 Investment in short-term bank deposits (2,867 ) (20,007 ) (5,054 ) (66,357 ) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits – – 107,843 8,213 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (20,147 ) (383 ) (20,147 ) (39,738 ) Gain from sale of subsidiary 750 – 750 – Acquisition of intangible asset – (1,106 ) – (1,106 ) Purchase of property and equipment (98 ) (326 ) (647 ) (1,303 ) Capitalization of internal-use software – (83 ) (661 ) (103 ) Other receivables and non-current assets – – – (300 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 13,037 (53,150 ) 378,607 (28,818 ) Financing Activities Repurchases of common stock (10,009 ) – (32,529 ) (100,081 ) Proceeds from exercise of share options 160 989 3,371 3,349 Payment of earn out – (4,357 ) (2,486 ) (4,357 ) Proceeds from withholding tax related to employees' exercises of share options and RSUs 632 879 (153 ) 859 Repayment of debt to previous shareholder of the acquired business – – – (3,992 ) Repayment of convertible notes at maturity (460,000 ) – (460,000 ) – Net cash (used in) financing activities (469,217 ) (2,489 ) (491,797 ) (104,222 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (136 ) (168 ) 344 (230 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents (434,446 ) (25,773 ) (8,257 ) (50,202 ) Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of period 559,661 159,245 133,472 183,674 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 125,215 $ 133,472 $ 125,215 $ 133,472





REVENUE BREAKDOWN

(in thousands1)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Marketplace Revenue $ 71,534 $ 73,510 $ 297,489 $ 303,069 Annual Active Buyers 3,135 3,630 3,135 3,630 Annual Spend per Buyer $ 342 $ 302 $ 342 $ 302 Marketplace Take Rate 27.7 % 27.6 % 27.7 % 27.6 % Services Revenue $ 35,640 $ 30,156 $ 133,420 $ 88,412 Total Revenue $ 107,174 $ 103,666 $ 430,909 $ 391,481 1. Except for Annual Spend per Buyer and Marketplace Take Rate.







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands, except gross margin data)

Q4'24 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 FY 2024 FY 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP gross profit $ 83,465 $ 86,788 $ 88,264 $ 88,137 $ 88,304 $ 320,915 $ 351,493 Add: Share-based compensation 445 423 403 365 39 2,136 1,230 Depreciation and amortization 3,198 3,164 3,155 2,186 2,446 7,017 10,951 Restructuring costs – – – 238 (35 ) – 203 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 17 44 – (43 ) 6 28 7 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 87,125 $ 90,419 $ 91,822 $ 90,883 $ 90,760 $ 330,096 $ 363,884 Non-GAAP gross margin 84.0 % 84.4 % 84.5 % 84.2 % 84.7 % 84.3 % 84.4 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Q4'24 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 FY 2024 FY 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 12,838 $ 798 $ 3,188 $ 5,537 $ 11,460 $ 18,246 $ 20,983 Add: Depreciation and amortization 4,328 4,284 4,089 3,074 3,245 10,476 14,692 Share-based compensation 18,020 15,754 14,055 11,925 9,655 73,942 51,389 Impairment of intangible assets – – – 2,400 – – 2,400 Restructuring costs – – – 3,567 (143 ) – 3,424 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 4,240 4,599 5,294 3,111 7,854 5,631 20,858 Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 640 641 642 643 214 2,555 2,140 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments (16,249 ) (380 ) (351 ) (235 ) (268 ) (16,610 ) (1,234 ) Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net 1,108 (642 ) 531 431 126 859 446 Non-GAAP net income $ 24,925 $ 25,054 $ 27,448 $ 30,453 $ 32,143 $ 95,099 $ 115,098 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 35,658,287 36,019,143 36,585,998 36,415,189 36,107,120 36,984,757 36,281,883 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.75 $ 0.84 $ 0.89 $ 2.57 $ 3.17 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted 38,947,644 39,446,707 39,653,165 39,391,560 37,387,076 39,994,015 38,969,647 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.69 $ 0.77 $ 0.86 $ 2.38 $ 2.95 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data)

Q4'24 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 FY 2024 FY 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 12,838 $ 798 $ 3,188 $ 5,537 $ 11,460 $ 18,246 $ 20,983 Add: Financial income and other (5,662 ) (7,325 ) (6,554 ) (6,815 ) (3,899 ) (27,706 ) (24,593 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) (13,054 ) 1,332 1,377 1,382 (1,658 ) (6,358 ) 2,433 Depreciation and amortization 4,328 4,284 4,089 3,074 3,245 10,476 14,692 Share-based compensation 18,020 15,754 14,055 11,925 9,655 73,942 51,389 Impairment of intangible assets – – – 2,400 – – 2,400 Restructuring costs – – – 3,567 (143 ) – 3,424 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 4,240 4,599 5,294 3,111 7,854 5,631 20,858 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,710 $ 19,442 $ 21,449 $ 24,181 $ 26,514 $ 74,231 $ 91,586 Adjusted EBITDA margin 20.0 % 18.1 % 19.7 % 22.4 % 24.7 % 19.0 % 21.3 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands)

Q4'24 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 FY 2024 FY 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) GAAP research and development $ 22,329 $ 23,627 $ 23,994 $ 25,150 $ 17,893 $ 90,241 $ 90,664 Less: Share-based compensation 5,563 4,730 4,129 3,229 2,333 23,569 14,421 Depreciation and amortization 247 265 313 309 301 831 1,188 Restructuring costs – – – 2,258 (85 ) – 2,173 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other (672 ) 65 62 (83 ) 137 28 181 Non-GAAP research and development $ 17,191 $ 18,567 $ 19,490 $ 19,437 $ 15,207 $ 65,813 $ 72,701 GAAP sales and marketing $ 45,232 $ 47,390 $ 44,844 $ 40,669 $ 43,772 $ 171,678 $ 176,675 Less: Share-based compensation 3,162 2,246 1,369 1,338 1,079 13,592 6,032 Depreciation and amortization 770 716 550 507 429 2,308 2,202 Impairment of intangible assets – – – – 2,400 – 2,400 Restructuring costs – – – 829 (2 ) – 827 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 1,811 1,197 1,147 805 1,263 1,878 4,412 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,489 $ 43,231 $ 41,778 $ 37,190 $ 38,603 $ 153,900 $ 160,802 GAAP general and administrative $ 21,782 $ 20,966 $ 21,415 $ 22,214 $ 20,736 $ 74,814 $ 85,331 Less: Share-based compensation 8,850 8,355 8,154 6,993 6,204 34,645 29,706 Depreciation and amortization 113 139 71 72 69 320 351 Impairment of intangible assets – – – 2,400 (2,400 ) – – Restructuring costs – – – 242 (21 ) – 221 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 3,084 3,293 4,085 2,432 6,448 3,697 16,258 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 9,735 $ 9,179 $ 9,105 $ 10,075 $ 10,436 $ 36,152 $ 38,795 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

Q4'24 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 FY 2024 FY 2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,034 $ 28,309 $ 25,204 $ 29,206 $ 21,870 $ 83,068 $ 104,589 Purchase of property and equipment (326 ) (287 ) (185 ) (77 ) (98 ) (1,303 ) (647 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (83 ) (661 ) – – – (103 ) (661 ) Free cash flow $ 29,625 $ 27,361 $ 25,019 $ 29,129 $ 21,772 $ 81,662 $ 103,281



Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow, as well as operating metrics, including marketplace Gross Merchandise Value or GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.

We define each of our non-GAAP measures of financial performance, as the respective GAAP balances shown in the above tables, adjusted for, as applicable, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other, income taxes, amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible note, financial (income) expenses, net and other. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, however, the revenue from the acquired companies is included, and their assets actively contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP gross profit margin represents non-GAAP gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average number of ordinary shares basic and diluted. We use free cash flow as a liquidity measure and define it as a net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

We define GMV or marketplace Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our marketplace, excluding value-added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Annual active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig on our marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Annual spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of annual active buyers as of such date. Marketplace take rate for a given period means marketplace revenue for such period divided by GMV for such period. When we refer in this release to the marketplace we refer to transactions conducted between buyers and freelancers on Fiverr.com. When we refer to the platform we refer to the marketplace and our additional services. We define Rule-of-30 as percentage of revenue growth plus Adjusted EBITDA Margin.

Management and our board of directors use certain metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business. In addition, we believe that free cash flow, which we use as a liquidity measure, is useful in evaluating our business because free cash flow reflects the cash surplus available or used to fund the expansion of our business after the payment of capital expenditures relating to the necessary components of ongoing operations. Capital expenditures consist primarily of property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs.

Free cash flow should not be used as an alternative to, or superior to, cash from operating activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net income (loss), revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measures of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss), the nearest comparable GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the first quarter of 2026, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, or the period ending December 31, 2027, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

