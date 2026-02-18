IMCD reports EBITA of EUR 498 million in 2025

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (18 February 2026) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full-year 2025 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Revenue at EUR 4,779 million (+5% on a constant currency basis)

• Gross profit at EUR 1,194 million (+3% on a constant currency basis)

• Operating EBITA at EUR 498 million (-3% on a constant currency basis)

• Free cash flow up by 3% to EUR 465 million (2024: EUR 450 million)

• Cash earnings per share at EUR 5.19 (2024: EUR 6.34)

• Dividend proposal of EUR 1.81 in cash per share (2024: EUR 2.15)

• Successful completion of 7 acquisitions across all our regions in 2025

Marcus Jordan, CEO: "After a good first quarter, the following quarters of 2025 were challenging amid macroeconomic conditions, tariff uncertainty, and geopolitical unrest. We saw softer demand across our regions and markets, which stalled the organic growth in our business. Despite the market challenges, I’m happy to report that we increased our free cash flow and completed seven strategic acquisitions that complement our offering to customers and suppliers. I want to thank our teams worldwide for their dedication, hard work, and continued commitment to creating long-term value for all stakeholders in IMCD in the years ahead."

