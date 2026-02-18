Intention to transition to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and Voluntary Delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange

Reykjavík, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Amaroq Ltd.

(“Amaroq” or the “Company”)

Intention to transition to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) and appointment of Citigroup Global Markets Limited as sponsor

and

Voluntary Delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, ONTARIO – 18 February 2026 – Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF), an independent mine development corporation focused on unlocking Greenland’s mineral potential, announces that it has applied for a voluntary delisting of its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). The delisting is intended to be effective as of the close of trading on 19 March, 2026. The Company’s common shares, in the form of Depositary Interests issued by Computershare Investor Services PLC, will continue to trade on AIM, Nasdaq Iceland and OTCQX.

Since Amaroq obtained its secondary listings on AIM and Nasdaq Iceland, daily trading activity in the Company’s common shares in Canada has represented a comparatively low level of the aggregate trading volume across all trading platforms, and as a result of these relatively low trading volumes in Canada, the Company believes that the financial costs and administrative requirements associated with maintaining its TSXV listing are no longer justified.

Shareholder approval is not required for the delisting because the Company’s shares trade on AIM and Nasdaq Iceland, which are satisfactory alternative markets in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSXV.

Transition to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

As previously disclosed, Amaroq has been considering upgrading its London listing to the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for Listed Securities (the “LSE Main Market”), including a listing in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, and the subsequent cancellation of trading of the Company’s shares on AIM, in order to access further market liquidity and broaden its investor base.

As the size and scale of the business have grown, it has become apparent that, to access the next tier of institutional support and index funds, the LSE Main Market is the most appropriate market for the Company, alongside Nasdaq Iceland. The Company now confirms that it intends to complete this transition in 2026 and has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited to act as sponsor and financial adviser for the process.

Additional Information for Shareholders on Amaroq’s Canadian Registrar

Following the delisting from the TSXV, Canadian shareholders holding shares with their broker (“CDS participant”) and wishing to trade their shares on AIM or Nasdaq Iceland, will need such shares to be made eligible to be transferred and settled as depositary interests through CREST, the United Kingdom based share transfer and settlement system. CDS participants may initiate instructions to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare”) via its xSettle web service. Shares cannot be transferred and settled through CREST until a shareholder’s CDS participant broker or the shareholder initiates a cross-border request. If the shares are held in certificated or Direct Registration form, as applicable, shareholders may instruct Computershare to arrange for the shares to be held by a CREST participant broker. This can be done by completing a ‘Register Removal Request – Canada to United Kingdom’ form, with valid CREST participant account details, and submitting such form to Computershare via email at ca.globaltransactions@computershare.com.

For any questions on this process please contact Computershare’s global transaction unit by phone at +1 (877) 624-5999 or via email at ca.globaltransactions@computershare.com. The Company intends to maintain CDS eligibility for its shares until 30 April, 2026 in order to allow Canadian shareholders time to complete the process contemplated above.

Despite the delisting, the Company will continue to be subject to ongoing disclosure and other obligations as a reporting issuer under applicable securities legislation in Canada.

Enquiries:

Amaroq Ltd.

Ed Westropp, Head of BD and Corporate Affairs

+44 (0)7385 755711

ewe@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Freddie Wooding

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker)

James Asensio

Harry Rees

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Fergus Young

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events and the future growth of the Company's business. Forward-looking in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the timing of delisting the Company's common shares from the TSXV and the anticipated benefits of such delisting. In this press release there is forward-looking information based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Any forward-looking information included in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new circumstances or events. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.