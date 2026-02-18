Fyrirhugaður flutningur á Aðalmarkað Kauphallarinnar í London og Afskráning úr TSX Venture Kauphöllinni

Reykjavík, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fyrirhugaður flutningur á Aðalmarkað Kauphallarinnar í London (LSE), skipun Citigroup Global Markets Limited sem umsjónaraðila

og

Afskráning úr TSX Venture Kauphöllinni

Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF) tilkynnir að félagið hafi óskað eftir afskráningu hlutabréfa sinna úr TSX Venture-kauphöllinni (TSXV) í Kanada. Gert er ráð fyrir að afskráningin taki gildi við lok viðskipta þann 19. mars 2026. Hlutabréf félagsins, í formi hlutdeildarskírteina (e. Depositary Interests) sem gefin eru út af Computershare Investor Services PLC í Bretlandi, munu áfram vera skráð og í viðskiptum á AIM, Nasdaq Iceland og OTCQX.

Frá því að hlutabréf Amaroq voru tekin til viðskipta á AIM og Nasdaq Iceland hefur dagleg velta með hlutabréf félagsins í Kanada verið tiltölulega lág miðað við heildarveltu á öllum mörkuðum. Í ljósi þessarar lágu veltu telur félagið að sá kostnaður og þær kvaðir sem fylgja því að viðhalda skráningu á TSX-V réttlæti ekki áframhaldandi skráningu í Kanada.

Samþykki hluthafa vegna afskráningarinnar er ekki áskilið þar sem hlutabréf félagsins verða áfram skráð á AIM og Nasdaq Iceland, sem teljast fullnægjandi markaðir samkvæmt reglum TSXV.

Fyrirhugaður flutningur á Aðalmarkað Kauphallarinnar í London

Eins og áður hefur verið greint frá hefur félagið haft til skoðunar að færa skráningu sína í London af AIM yfir á Aðalmarkað Kauphallarinnar í London (e. LSE Main Market) og jafnframt skrá hlutabréfin á opinberan lista Breska fjármálaeftirlitsins (e. Financial Conduct Authority - FCA) með það að markmiði að breikka og styrkja fjárfestahóp félagsins enn frekar.

Með vaxandi umfangi og stærð starfsemi Amaroq er orðið ljóst að til þess að fá aðgang að frekari stuðningi stofnanafjárfesta og vísitölusjóða er aðalmarkaður LSE, samhliða Nasdaq Iceland, heppilegasti vettvangurinn til að styðja við áframhaldandi vöxt félagsins. Amaroq staðfestir að félagið hyggst ljúka þessum flutningi á árinu 2026 og hefur skipað Citigroup Global Markets Limited sem umsjónaraðila og ráðgjafa.

Additional Information for Shareholders on Amaroq’s Canadian Registrar

Following the delisting from the TSXV, Canadian shareholders holding shares with their broker (“CDS participant”) and wishing to trade their shares on AIM or Nasdaq Iceland, will need for such shares to be made eligible to be transferred and settled as depositary interests through CREST, the United Kingdom based share transfer and settlement system. Icelandic shareholders holding common shares traded in Canada should contact their local Icelandic bank or broker to initiate the conversion of those shares into Depository Interests that can be settled through CREST and become eligible for trading on AIM or Nasdaq Iceland. CDS participants may initiate instructions to Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare”) via its xSettle web service. Shares cannot be transferred and settled through CREST until a shareholder’s CDS participant broker or the shareholder initiates a cross-border request. If the shares are held in certificated or Direct Registration form, as applicable, shareholders may instruct Computershare to arrange for the shares to be held by a CREST participant broker. This can be done by completing a ‘Register Removal Request – Canada to United Kingdom’ form, with valid CREST participant account details, and submitting such form to Computershare via email at ca.globaltransactions@computershare.com .

For any questions on this process please contact Computershare’s global transaction unit by phone at +1 (877) 624-5999 or via email at ca.globaltransactions@computershare.com . The Company intends to maintain CDS eligibility for its shares until 30 April, 2026 in order to allow Canadian shareholders time to complete the process contemplated above.

Despite the delisting, the Company will continue to be subject to ongoing disclosure and other obligations as a reporting issuer under applicable securities legislation in Canada.

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

