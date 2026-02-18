NOTICE OF JERSEY COURT MEETING OF COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ON 19 MARCH 2026

IN THE ROYAL COURT OF JERSEY File No. 2026/025

SAMEDI DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

and

IN THE MATTER OF THE JERSEY COMPANIES LAW

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, by an Order dated 17 February 2026 made in the above matters, the Court has given permission for CoinShares International Limited (the “Company”) to convene a meeting (the “Jersey Court Meeting”) of the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement referred to below), for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving (with or without modification) a Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to Article 125 of the Companies Jersey Law 1991, (as amended) (the “Jersey Companies Law”) proposed to be made between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement) and that such meeting will be held at 2nd Floor, 2 Hill Street, St Helier Jersey JE2 4UA on 19 March 2026, at 9.00 a.m. at which place and time all holders of the Scheme Shares are requested to attend. The Jersey Court Meeting will be a combined physical and online meeting (hybrid meeting), with the ability for Scheme Shareholders to attend and participate in person or online through the electronic facilities that are being made available via the Computershare online meeting platform (the “Virtual Meeting Platform”). A copy of the Scheme of Arrangement and a copy of the explanatory statement required to be published pursuant to Article 126 of the Jersey Companies Law are incorporated in the scheme circular published today by the Company (“Scheme Document”) and of which this notice forms part.

Unless the context requires otherwise, any capitalised term used but not defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to such term in the Scheme Document of which this notice forms part.

Voting on the resolution to support or oppose the Scheme will be by way of a poll, which shall be conducted as the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting may determine.

Right to appoint a proxy: procedure for appointment

Scheme Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the meeting may vote in person (or remotely via the Virtual Meeting Platform) at the Jersey Court Meeting or they may appoint another person, whether a member of CoinShares or not, as their proxy to attend and vote in their place.

Voting at the Jersey Court Meeting will be by poll which shall be conducted as the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting may determine. It is important that, for the Jersey Court Meeting, as many votes as possible are cast so that the Court may be satisfied that there is a fair representation of opinion of Scheme Shareholders. Scheme Shareholders are strongly urged to submit proxy appointments and instructions for the Jersey Court Meeting as soon as possible, using any of the methods (by post, online or electronically through CREST) set out below. Doing so will not prevent you from attending, speaking and voting in person (or remotely via the Virtual Meeting Platform) at the Jersey Court Meeting if you wish and are entitled to do so. A proxy need not be a member of the Company, and the appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending or voting in person (or remotely via the Virtual Meeting Platform) at the meeting should you wish to do so.

Where CoinShares Shares are registered in the name of Euroclear Sweden, Euroclear Sweden will not itself exercise voting rights in respect of those shares. Euroclear Sweden has submitted to CoinShares a certificate of nomination, appointing each of the persons listed in Euroclear Sweden’s register of account holders for CoinShares from time to time (the “Euroclear Sweden Registered Holders”) as Euroclear Sweden’s proxy for the purposes of the Jersey Court Meeting and the Scheme General Meeting, entitling Euroclear Sweden Registered Holders to enjoy and exercise all rights of Euroclear Sweden in relation to the Jersey Court Meeting and the Scheme General Meeting as if such person was a registered member of CoinShares, including to attend, speak and vote. The provisions contained in this Notice of Jersey Court Meeting applicable to registered holders of CoinShares Shares shall therefore apply to Euroclear Sweden Registered Holders as if they were registered holders of CoinShares Shares. The relevant Euroclear Sweden Registered Holders are therefore strongly urged to vote at the Jersey Court Meeting by completing and returning the Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible. If you are unsure as to whether you are a Euroclear Sweden Registered Holder, please contact the Shareholder Helpline operated by CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare by calling +44 (0) 370 707 4040. If you beneficially own CoinShares Shares and you are not a Euroclear Sweden Registered Holder, you may need to contact your broker, bank, trust or other nominee for details on how to vote such beneficially held shares at the Meetings.

A BLUE Form of Proxy for use at the Jersey Court Meeting has been made available at CoinShares website at https://investor.coinshares.com/us-listing. Instructions for its use are set out on the form. It is requested that the BLUE Form of Proxy (together with any power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a duly certified copy thereof) be returned to CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare, at Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY either: (i) by post or (ii) (during normal business hours only) by hand, to be received not later than 9.00 a.m. on 17 March 2026 or, in the case of an adjournment of the Jersey Court Meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48-hour period falling on a non-working day) before the time and date set for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting. However, if not so lodged, BLUE Forms of Proxy (together with any such authority, if applicable) may be handed to the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting or to CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare, on behalf of the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting, before the start of the Jersey Court Meeting and will be valid.

Scheme Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Jersey Court Meeting who hold their shares through CREST may appoint a proxy using the CREST proxy voting service. Proxies submitted using the CREST Proxy Voting Service must be transmitted so as to be received by CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare, (under CREST participant ID 3RA50) not later than 9.00 a.m. on 17 March 2026 (or, in the case of an adjournment of the Jersey Court Meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48-hour period falling on a non-working day) before the time and date set for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting). For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time from which CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare, are able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST.

As an alternative to completing and returning the printed BLUE Form of Proxy or appointing a proxy through CREST, Scheme Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Jersey Court Meeting may appoint a proxy electronically by logging on to the following website: www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy or registering if you have not previously done so. To register, Scheme Shareholders will need their Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) which is printed on their share certificate or is available from CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare by calling the Shareholder Helpline or emailing #jeregistryrms@computershare.co.je. For an electronic proxy appointment to be valid, the appointment must be received by CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare, no later than 9.00 a.m. on 17 March 2026 (or, in the case of an adjournment of the Jersey Court Meeting, not less than 48 hours (excluding any part of such 48-hour period falling on a non-working day) before the time and date set for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting).

If you have not appointed a proxy online or electronically by the time above, you may hand a BLUE Form of Proxy to the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting or to CoinShares’ registrars, Computershare, on behalf of the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting, before the start of the Jersey Court Meeting and it will be valid.

Please note that only Scheme Shareholders who are not Sanctions Disqualified Shareholders and validly appointed proxies attending the Jersey Court Meeting in person (or remotely via the Virtual Meeting Platform) will be eligible to vote on the resolutions outlined above.

Completion and return of a Form of Proxy, or the appointment of a proxy electronically or using CREST (or any other procedure described in the Scheme Document of which this notice forms part), will not prevent a Scheme Shareholder from attending, speaking and voting either in person or via the Virtual Meeting Platform at the Jersey Court Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, if such Scheme Shareholder wishes and is entitled to do so.

Voting Record Time

Entitlement to attend and vote at the Jersey Court Meeting, or any adjournment thereof, and the number of votes which may be cast at the Jersey Court Meeting will be determined by reference to the register of members of CoinShares at 6.30 p.m. on 17 March 2026 (or, if the meeting is adjourned, 6.30 p.m. on the date which is two days before the date fixed for the adjourned Jersey Court Meeting (excluding any non-working day). Changes to the register of members of CoinShares after such time will be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the Jersey Court Meeting.

Joint Holders

In the case of joint holders of Scheme Shares, any one such joint holder may tender a vote, whether in person (or remotely via the Virtual Meeting Platform) or by proxy, at the Jersey Court Meeting, however, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote whether in person (or remotely via the Virtual Meeting Platform) or by proxy will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of CoinShares in respect of the joint holding.

Corporate Representatives

As an alternative to appointing a proxy, any Scheme Shareholder which is a corporation may appoint one or more corporate representatives who may exercise on its behalf all its power as a member, provided that if two or more corporate representatives purport to vote in respect of the same shares, if they purport to exercise the power in the same way as each other, the power is treated as exercised in that way, and in other cases the power is treated as not exercised.

Instructions for accessing the Virtual Meeting Platform

Scheme Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Jersey Court Meeting will be given the opportunity to remotely attend, submit questions and vote at the Jersey Court Meeting via the Virtual Meeting Platform.

Scheme Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Jersey Court Meeting can access the Virtual Meeting Platform for the Jersey Court Meeting by visiting meetnow.global/COIJCM2026 on a device which is compatible with the latest browser versions of Chrome, Firefox, Edge or Safari, and can be accessed using a personal computer, tablet or smartphone device. To attend remotely, submit questions and/or vote at the Jersey Court Meeting using this method, please go to meetnow.global/COIJCM2026.

Once you have accessed meetnow.global/COIJCM2026 from your web browser, you will be prompted to enter your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) and PIN number. If you are not in receipt of your SRN this can be found on a share certificate or dividend confirmation (tax voucher), or alternatively, please call Computershare on +44 (0) 370 707 4040 (the “Shareholder Helpline”) or email #jeregistryrms@computershare.co.je to access your SRN and unique PIN number. If you are an appointed proxy or a corporate representative you will be required to have a unique invite code to attend the Jersey Court Meeting. These credentials will be issued one Business Day prior to the Jersey Court Meeting, conditional on evidence of your proxy appointment or corporate representative appointment having been received and accepted. If you have not been provided with your meeting access credentials, please contact Computershare no later than 1 hour before the start of the Jersey Court Meeting.

Access to the Jersey Court Meeting via the Virtual Meeting Platform will be available from 8.30 a.m. on 19 March 2026, as further detailed below. If you are unable to access your SRN and PIN, please call Computershare on the Shareholder Helpline or email #jeregistryrms@computershare.co.je. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider; calls from outside Jersey will be charged at the applicable international rate. The Shareholder Helpline is open between 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Jersey public holidays. Please note that Computershare cannot provide comments on the merits of the Scheme or provide any financial, legal or tax advice, and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes.

Although access to the Jersey Court Meeting will be available from 8.30 a.m. on 19 March 2026, voting functionality via the Virtual Meeting Platform will not be enabled until the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting declares the poll open. Scheme Shareholders will be permitted to submit questions (via the Virtual Meeting Platform) during the course of the Jersey Court Meeting. The same function may be used to submit any objections Scheme Shareholders may have to the Scheme at the Jersey Court Meeting. Scheme Shareholders may also submit questions to be considered at the Jersey Court Meeting at any time up to 48 hours before the Jersey Court Meeting by emailing corporateservices@coinshares.com. Questions will be moderated before being put to the Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting to avoid repetition and ensure that the questions relate to the formal business of the Jersey Court Meeting. Where a number of similar questions have been asked, these will be grouped accordingly. The Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting will ensure that all such questions and/or any objections relating to the formal business of the Jersey Court Meeting are addressed during the relevant meeting, but no such answer need be given if (a) to do so would interfere unduly with the preparation for the Jersey Court Meeting or involve the disclosure of confidential information; (b) the answer has already been given on a website in the form of an answer to a question; (c) no response is required to be provided under the Jersey Companies Law; or (d) in circumstances where the provision of a response would, at the Chair’s discretion, otherwise be undesirable in the interests of CoinShares or the good order of the Jersey Court Meeting.

If attending the Jersey Court Meeting via the Virtual Meeting Platform, you must ensure you are connected to the internet at all times during the Jersey Court Meeting in order to submit questions and/or any objections and vote when the Chair commences polling. Therefore, it is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the Jersey Court Meeting via your wireless or other internet connection. The Virtual Meeting Guide contains further information on remotely accessing and participating in the Meetings online and is available on CoinShares’ website at https://investor.coinshares.com/us-listing.

If you experience any technical issues with the Virtual Meeting Platform you may either call Computershare on the Shareholder Helpline, or once you have entered the Virtual Meeting Platform for the Jersey Court Meeting, you can raise a question using the chat function. If you have technical issues prior to the start of the meeting you should contact Computershare on the Shareholder Helpline.

By the said Order, the Court has appointed Jean-Marie Mognetti, or failing him, any other director of CoinShares to act as Chair of the Jersey Court Meeting and has directed the Chair to report the result thereof to the Court.

The said Scheme of Arrangement will be subject to the subsequent sanction of the Court.

Dated 18 February 2026

Carey Olsen Jersey LLP

Jersey law solicitors for CoinShares

47 Esplanade St Helier

Jersey JE1 0BD

The statement of rights of Scheme Shareholders (as defined in the Scheme of Arrangement referred to above) in relation to the appointment of proxies described in this Notice of Jersey Court Meeting does not apply to nominated persons (as defined below). Such rights can only be exercised by Scheme Shareholders. Any person to whom this notice is sent who is a person with information rights (a “nominated person”) may, under an agreement between them and the member by whom they were nominated have a right to be appointed (or to have someone else appointed) as a proxy for the Jersey Court Meeting. If a nominated person has no such proxy appointment right or does not wish to exercise it, they may, under any such agreement, have a right to give instructions to the member as to the exercise of voting rights. Beneficial owners of shares who have been nominated by their registered holders of shares are advised that, in order to vote at the forthcoming Jersey Court Meeting, they must issue an instruction to the registered holder of their shares. CoinShares can only accept instructions from registered holders of its shares and it would therefore be unable to act upon any instructions received from nominated persons.

