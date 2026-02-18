Six months of AB Akola Group: gross profit increased by 12% to EUR 92 million

Consolidated revenues of the subsidiaries of AB Akola Group (the Group) for the six months of the financial year 2025/2026 exceeded EUR 754 million but was 1% lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The group sold 1,673 thousand tons of various products, or almost 7% more than in the same period last year. Gross profit increased by 12% to EUR 92 million and operating profit by 3% to EUR 30 million. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 47 million, 8% higher than during the same period in the previous year. Net profit increased by 2% to EUR 20 million.

2024/2025

6 months



2025/2026

6 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Total trading volume, tons 1,574,232 1,672,867 6.3 Revenue, thousand EUR 761,710 753,640 (1.1) Gross profit, thousand EUR 82,462 92,207 11.8 EBITDA, thousand EUR 43,840 47,480 8.3 Operating profit, thousand EUR 28,771 29,646 3.0 Net profit, thousand EUR 19,167 19,532 1.9





"During the second quarter, only one of our four business segments delivered strong results, while the remaining segments faced a more challenging operating environment. Lower crop quality, a sharp decline in milk prices, and continued cost pressure weighed on performance across Farming and parts of the agricultural value chain. In this context, the strong margins achieved in Food Production played a crucial stabilizing role for the Group. This quarter clearly demonstrates the value of our diversified business model — strength in one segment can help absorb temporary volatility in others, supporting overall resilience and long-term stability,” said Mažvydas Šileika, Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group.

Partners for Farmers

In the second quarter of FY2025/2026, the Partners for Farmers segment generated revenue of EUR 519 million, gross profit of nearly EUR 37 million and operating profit of EUR 3 million. Although the anti-dumping duty on lysine products was introduced in January 2025, its impact on the market continued in subsequent periods. Prolonged price volatility and lower pricing negatively affected operating profitability, while adverse weather conditions increased volumes of lower-quality grain.

According to M. Šileika, farmers’ purchasing decisions remained constrained by low agricultural commodity prices and limited liquidity, leading to lower revenue and gross profit year-on-year, while profitability margins declined further quarter-on-quarter due to higher costs and a weaker grain price environment.

Partners for Farmers 2024/2025

6 months



2025/2026

6 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 556,546 518,908 (6.8) Gross profit, thousand EUR 37,914 36,948 (2.5) Operating profit, thousand EUR 7,998 2,748 (65.6)





Food Production

In the second quarter of FY2025/2026, the Food Production segment generated EUR 241 million in revenue — 12% more than a year ago — with gross profit of EUR 50 million and operating profit of EUR 28 million.

Poultry operations delivered moderate volume growth, supported by efficient feed conversion and stable production performance. Sold volumes remained broadly stable, declining by only 0.4%, while sales revenue increased significantly by nearly 12 percent.

Instant foods recorded strong growth, driven by higher volumes and improved operational efficiency, whereas ready-to-eat meals and flour experienced weaker demand and lower sales volumes. Breadcrumbs volumes increased following capacity expansion; however, profitability was temporarily pressured by pricing dynamics and production ramp-up effects.

Food Production 2024/2025

6 months



2025/2026

6 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 215,517 240,887 11.8 Gross profit, thousand EUR 39,812 50,004 25.6 Operating profit, thousand EUR 19,385 27,782 43.3





Farming

In the second quarter of FY2025/2026, the Farming segment generated EUR 26 million in revenue, with gross profit of EUR 3 million and operating profit of EUR 0.5 million. Crop production volumes increased; however, lower grain prices weighed on revenue, while higher raw milk prices in dairy operations supported overall performance but were not sufficient to offset the decline in profitability.

Farming 2024/2025

6 months



2025/2026

6 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 26,506 25,960 (2.1) Gross profit, thousand EUR 2,626 3,173 20.8 Operating profit, thousand EUR 1,140 503 (55.9)





Other Products and Services

In the second quarter of FY2025/2026, the Other Products and Services segment generated EUR 11 million in revenue, with gross profit of EUR 2 million and operating loss of EUR 1,4 million.

Despite revenue growth, gross profit declined, and operating profit decreased significantly, reflecting margin pressure driven by capacity ramp-up, a higher share of lower-margin volumes and increased operating costs.

Other products and services 2024/2025

6 months



2025/2026

6 months



2025/2026

compared with

2024/2025, % Revenue, thousand EUR 9,807 11,390 16.1 Gross profit, thousand EUR 2,111 2,080 (1.5) Operating profit, thousand EUR 248 (1,386) (658.9)





AB Akola Group is the largest agribusiness and food production group in the Baltics, employing over 5,000 people The group includes such well-known companies as Kauno Grūdai, Linas Agro, Vilniaus Paukštynas, Kaišiadorių Paukštynas, Dotnuva Baltic, and others. The group operates throughout the entire food production chain, "from field to fork". In the 2024–2025 financial year, the Group's revenue reached €1.58 billion, with 3.1 million tons of products sold. Gross profit amounted to €194 million, operating profit to €79 million, EBITDA to €110 million, and net profit to €61 million.

For more information:

Mažvydas Šileika

Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

Mob. +370 619 19 403

