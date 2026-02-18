Casino Group Communication

Release of 2025 revenue on February 26, 2026

and 2025 full-year results by March 31, 2026

Paris, 18 February 2026

Casino Group confirms that it will publish its fourth quarter and 2025 revenue on February 26, 2026.

In light of the ongoing negotiations relating to the adaptation and strengthening of the Group's financial structure, the Group announces that it is postponing the publication of its 2025 full-year results to no later than March 31, 2026. A conference call will be held on the same day.

