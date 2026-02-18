Harvia starts repurchasing own shares for its incentive plan

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, February 18, 2026 at 10:00 am





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has on the basis of the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting dated 8 April 2025, decided to start repurchasing the company’s own shares. The shares shall be repurchased to be used as a part of the company’s incentive plan. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 17,000, corresponding to 0,09% of the total number of shares. The maximum sum to be used for the repurchase is EUR 765.000. The shares shall be acquired at market price at the time of purchase through public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The share repurchase shall at the earliest start on 19 February 2026, and end by 18 March 2026.

The Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2025 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 934,711 of the company’s own shares (approx. 5,0% of all shares of the company). Own shares shall be repurchased with funds from the company’s unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The total number of shares in Harvia Plc is 18,694,236. At the moment, Harvia Plc holds 3,800 of its own shares.



Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 198,9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

