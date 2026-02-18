New Earth Resources Discusses Integrated High-Resolution Airborne Geophysical Techniques for Targeted Rare Earth Element Exploration on its Red Wine Rare Earth Elements Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) (“New Earth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce how integrated high-resolution airborne geophysical Magnetic+Radiometric data reveals priority zones for targeted rare earth element exploration at its Red Wine Rare Earth Elements (REE) project (the “Project” or the “Property”), located in northwest Newfoundland and Labrador in central Labrador region (Fig. 1).

New Earth intends to utilize integrated magnetic (mag) and radiometric (rad) datasets to refine its exploration strategy. This approach focuses on identifying structural controls and mineral signatures typical of REE deposits.

Structural Targeting: The combined datasets identify multiple high-priority targets that align with REE-bearing intrusive complexes.

Radiometric Precision:

Thorium Correlation: High equivalent Thorium (eTh) anomalies show a strong spatial link to structural trends and lithological contacts. Th/K Ratios: Surveying Potassium (K), Thorium (Th), and Uranium (U) channels helps identify elevated Thorium-to-Potassium (Th/K) ratios, a key indicator of Total Rare Earth Element enrichment.



Magnetic Mapping:

Lithological Contacts: Magnetic data is used to map faults, shears, and intrusions that host alkaline complexes or carbonatites. Anomaly Identification: The team is targeting magnetic lows (often associated with carbonatites) and magnetic highs (related to iron oxide-apatite hosted REE deposits).



Advanced Modeling:

3D Inversion: Applied to magnetic data to define the exact geometry and depth of intrusive bodies for potential future drilling targets. Geophysical Response Modeling: Modeling known REE occurrences on the Property to refine the broader geological framework.



Ground Follow-up:

Radiometric anomalies are being used to direct soil and rock chip sampling to areas with the highest surface mineralization. Ground-based spectrometer surveys and mapping where radiometric highs and magnetic anomalies coincide.



“The integration of high-resolution magnetic and radiometric data will allow us to potentially pinpoint structurally controlled target zones accurately,” said Lawrence Hay, CEO of New Earth. “By overlaying these geophysical datasets, we can precisely identify and rank high-potential corridors for REE enrichment, which would directly optimize our exploration strategy.”

Figure 1 – South Claim of the Red Wine Property and Significant Mining and Mineral Occurrences within the Property along with Airborne Geophysics Surveys Flight Lines

Please click to view image



The Property

The Property, covering approximately 1,575 hectares, is located in the Central Mineral Belt (CMB) of Labrador and underlain predominately by the Red Wine Complex lithologies, including peralkaline volcanic, porphyritic rocks, and peralkaline and alkaline plutonic rocks. These formations have a high potential to host REE mineralization and have been the target for REE, zirconium, niobium, and yttrium exploration programs carried out over past decades dating back to the 1970s.

The Property sits within the broader Red Wine Intrusive Suite, including peralkaline granites and syenites as a part of the North and South Red Wine Plutons, with a documented history of REE-bearing minerals. Historic programs have revealed multiple discoveries for REE and associated commodities in the district—including Two Tom (Nb, Be, REE), North Red Wine (U, Zr), Partridge River (Th), and Mann (Nb, Zr, Th)—that are geologically correlated with Playfair discoveries within the Red Wine Property.

Figure 2 - Red Wine Property and Surrounding Mineral Occurrences Illustrated with Geological Features

Please click to view image



Qualified person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Babak V. Azar, P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Historical reports respecting the Property were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors "Lawrence Hay" President and CEO Tel: 778.317.8754 Email: info@newearthresourcescorp.com .

