A.P. Moller Capital Morocco holds final closing on local transport and logistics fund

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and CASABLANCA, Morocco, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.P. Moller Capital’s local fund management company, APM Capital Morocco S.A. (“APM Capital Morocco”) has held a final closing on APM Capital Morocco Fund (the “Fund”), a Morocco-focused transport and logistics investment fund established as part of the initiative of the Mohammed VI Investment Fund aimed at catalysing investment, accelerating growth, and fostering job creation, with participation from other leading Moroccan and foreign institutional investors. The Fund further strengthens A.P. Moller Capital’s presence in North Africa and establishes a dedicated pool of capital for investments in the country’s transport and logistics sector.

The Fund has closed on total commitments of MAD 1.64 billion (c. US$178 million). A.P. Moller Capital – Emerging Markets Infrastructure Fund II K/S (EMIF II), a Danish fund managed by A.P. Moller Capital has committed an additional MAD 600 million (c. US$65 million) alongside the Fund, bringing the total capital available for investment in Morocco’s transport and logistics sector to MAD 2.24 billion (c. US$243 million).

A.P. Moller Capital has an established track record in Morocco across transport, logistics and energy-related infrastructure. This includes the successful investment in Mass Céréales Al Maghreb which was fully exited in 2025, as well as involvement in port-related and enabling infrastructure supporting Morocco’s energy transition.

The Fund is managed by APM Capital Morocco S.A., A.P. Moller Capital’s local management company, and is led by CEO Ghislane Guedira. The Fund is expected to invest in transport and logistics businesses in Morocco and has a deep and active pipeline spanning international express logistics, third-party logistics, air cargo handling and cold storage.

Kim Fejfer, CEO of A.P. Moller Capital, said:

“Morocco is a priority market for A.P. Moller Capital, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, rising near-shoring activity and sustained investment in transport and logistics infrastructure. It is a market we have known well for a long time, where we have invested across a full cycle, and where our industrial and operational expertise led to us being selected by FM6I to deploy long-term capital into attractive sectors.”

Ghislane Guedira, CEO of APM Capital Morocco S.A, said:

“The strategy mobilises both domestic and international capital into Morocco’s transport and logistics sector. Combining A.P. Moller Capital’s global experience with strong local expertise on the ground, we will focus on developing and scaling high-quality businesses and supporting their long-term operational performance and growth.”

About A.P. Moller Capital

A.P. Moller Capital is a global institutional fund manager focused on scaling critical infrastructure needs, particularly in Transport, Logistics and Energy Transition. A.P. Moller Capital invests in and develops businesses that support sustainable economic growth and prosperity in its markets of operations, while striving to deliver consistent and attractive investment returns to our investors. A.P. Moller Capital P/S, part of A.P. Moller Group, is authorised by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority.

APM Capital Morocco S.A. is the Morocco-based fund management company of A.P. Moller Capital and is authorised and regulated by the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (“AMMC”).

Notes to editors

All figures are converted from Moroccan dirhams at an exchange rate of approximately 9.2 MAD per US dollar.