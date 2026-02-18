Willis launches Reputational Risk Quantification Model for celebrity endorsement risk

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business, (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of its Reputational Risk Quantification Model for celebrity endorsement. Powered by rich datasets from Polecat, the model quantifies the reputational risk associated with celebrity endorsers and brand ambassadors.

Celebrity endorser misconduct: a cross-sector reputational risk

According to the Global Reputational Risk Readiness Survey 2024/25 99% of companies ranked reputation among their top 10 risks, with a significant proportion ranking it in their top five: Leisure and hospitality 53%, Retail 43%, Manufacturing 51%, Transportation 34% and NGOs / Charities 48%.

But many find these risks hard to quantify, and therefore, to protect against. In response, Willis has introduced this new model to help businesses get a clearer view of their reputational exposures.

Granular risk modelling

The model uses advanced risk analytics with datasets from Polecat’s real-time intelligence platform to calculate the impact on sales and profits in a range of scenarios where celebrity endorsers could suffer reputational damage. This will provide brands with data-driven insights into potential negative impacts arising from celebrity partnerships, enabling more informed decision making and proactive risk management.

James Gillespie, Head of Data & Analytics in the Willis Direct & Facultative team, said: “Reputation is increasingly being recognised as an asset class. Our new model translates what was once a subjective judgement into quantifiable insight. By measuring the potential impact of a celebrity endorsement gone wrong, we are helping clients put real numbers behind reputational risk and make decisions grounded in data. Celebrity endorsements can increase brand recognition by up to 80%, proving high success when it’s done right. But without the correct risk management, the damage can be insurmountable.”

James Lawn, CEO at Polecat, ends with "For too long, reputation has been monitored but not measured. This model changes that. By combining Polecat's real-time intelligence with Willis's actuarial expertise, we're giving organisations the ability to quantify what was previously intangible and manage it accordingly."

Willis will be hosting its next Reputational Risk Roundtable event for senior executives and risk professionals on Thursday, 26th February 2026, discussing its new Celebrity endorsement feature, exploring the risks and pitfalls, overcoming financial impacts and fiduciary risks, as well as how to manage and transfer reputation risks. Register here.



About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

About Polecat

Polecat quantifies reputation and external risks for enterprise organisations. Our AI- transforms millions of online sources, with calibration from senior sector specialists, into register-ready intelligence. Governance, risk and communications teams can measure, manage and mitigate what others only monitor. Global leaders trust us to deliver foresight they can act on, and evidence they can report.

Media contact

Lauren David:

Lauren.david@wtwco.com / +44 7385947619