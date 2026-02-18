Fiber Cement Industry Report 2026: A $26.76 Billion Market by 2030 with James Hardie and Etex Group Leading

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Cement Market: 2026 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fiber cement market in 2024 stood at US$18.73 billion and is likely to reach US$26.76 billion by 2030. The global fiber cement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period of 2025-2030.

This material uniquely combines the strength and rigidity of cement with the flexibility and resilience of wood fibers, making it ideal for a range of applications from roofing to siding. Its resistance to fire, termites, and rot, along with minimal maintenance requirements, makes it a preferred choice for long-lasting construction. The adaptability in aesthetics, from textures that mimic wood to smooth finishes, allows for design flexibility. Continuous innovation in its composition and manufacturing process is vital for meeting evolving construction demands and sustainability goals.

The global fiber cement market is characterized by a diverse product portfolio, catering to a wide spectrum of applications. With major players like James Hardie and Etex Group offer a comprehensive range of fiber cement products, meticulously engineered for specific uses. These products encompass siding solutions that provide weather resistance and aesthetic appeal, roofing options that ensure long-lasting protection against the elements, and interior finishes that enhance the visual character of indoor spaces. Tailored to meet diverse operational requirements, fiber cement products prioritize durability, aesthetic versatility, and environmental sustainability, making them a preferred choice for various construction projects.



Fiber cement, emerging from the demand for durable, versatile building materials, has become a cornerstone in modern construction. Its rise in popularity is linked to the growing need for weather-resistant, low-maintenance alternatives to traditional materials. Composed of cement reinforced with cellulose fibers, it offers a unique combination of strength, longevity, and aesthetic versatility, appealing to both residential and commercial construction. As sustainability and energy efficiency gain priority in building practices, fiber cement's adaptability and environmental friendliness position it as a key player. Its ongoing development and refinement remain crucial to addressing the evolving challenges and opportunities in the construction industry.

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region led the fiber cement market, propelled by rapid urbanization, particularly in China and India, and the increasing demand for durable, cost-effective construction materials. This region's shift towards sustainable building practices and the need for disaster-resilient structures further boosted its market dominance. Looking ahead, North America is projected to grow significantly from 2025 to 2030, propelled by trends in sustainable construction, technological advancements in fiber cement production, and a growing emphasis on energy-efficient and disaster-resilient buildings.



During 2025-2030, the US is forecasted to maintain its lead within North America. This trajectory is largely attributed to the country's expansive construction sector, significant infrastructure investments, and a strong emphasis on sustainable building practices. The US market benefits from fiber cement's diverse applications across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Its advanced construction technologies and growing preference for fiber cement in various uses like cladding, roofing, and siding are key factors supporting this growth.

The global fiber cement market is a dynamic and competitive landscape, marked by a blend of established giants and emerging innovators. This partially fragmented market features no dominant player, creating a fertile ground for competition and innovation. Leading companies like James Hardie and Etex Group are enhancing their product lines with cutting-edge fiber cement technologies, while NICHIHA and SCG are making notable strides in sustainable and efficient building solutions.

The market is responsive to global trends like urbanization and industrialization, with key players like Swisspearl, after its acquisition of Cembrit, focusing on eco-friendly products and expanding production to meet the demands of new developments. This vibrant market is thus characterized by continuous innovation and strategic corporate maneuvers, driven by the global push for sustainable construction and the growing needs of an evolving construction landscape.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Raw Material: Based on the raw material, the global fiber cement market can be divided into four segments namely Portland cement, silica, cellulosic fiber, and others.

In 2024, the Portland fiber cement market, the largest in its sector, specializes in blending Portland cement with cellulose fibers, resulting in products ideal for roofing, cladding, and facades. This market's dominance is attributed to the material's superior durability, fire resistance, and adaptability to various architectural styles, making it a top choice for exterior construction in both residential and commercial areas. Its widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and compliance with strict building regulations reinforce its leading position.



By Curing Process: Based on the curing process, the global fiber cement market can be divided into two segments namely, steam pressure cured, and ambient cured.

In 2024, the steam pressure cured fiber cement market, renowned for its high-pressure steam curing process, leads the market due to its enhanced strength, density, and durability. These properties make it ideal for demanding construction environments and heavy-duty applications like infrastructure and commercial buildings.

Looking forward to the forecast period of 2025-2030, the ambient cured fiber cement market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, driven by its increasing use in residential construction and renovations. Its ease of installation, design versatility, and energy-efficient production make it highly suitable for DIY projects and expanding residential sectors in emerging economies, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and accessible building materials.



By Application: The global fiber cement market can be categorized into three main segments based on application, namely, Exterior Cladding, Roofing Solutions, and Others.

In 2024, the Exterior Cladding Fiber Cement Market emerged as the predominant segment in building materials, driven by its extensive use in both residential and commercial constructions. This market thrives on the demand for durable, low-maintenance, and aesthetically versatile cladding solutions. Fiber cement's resilience to elements like weather, fire, and pests, coupled with its ability to imitate materials such as wood or stone, has bolstered its popularity. Additionally, its cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly nature have reinforced its standing as the preferred cladding choice.



By Sector Usage: Based on the Sector Usage, the global fiber cement market can be divided into two segments namely, residential sector, and non-residential sector.

In 2024, the residential sector fiber cement market emerged as the largest segment, outpacing non-residential sectors, largely due to its widespread application in home construction and renovations. This growth is fueled by the increasing preference for durable, low-maintenance, and versatile materials in residential building.

The popularity of fiber cement in this sector is attributed to its resistance to weather, fire, pests, and its ability to mimic traditional materials like wood. Moreover, the growing trend towards sustainable home construction has further elevated its appeal. Fiber cement's suitability for various applications such as siding, roofing, and interiors, combined with its environmental compatibility, has made it a favorite among homeowners.



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rise in Construction Activities

Urbanization and Lifestyle Changes

Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings

Increasing Stringency of Building Regulations

Advancements in Fiber Cement Technology

Growing Preference for Fiber Cement

Shift Toward Low-Maintenance Building Materials

Expansion of Distribution Channels

Growing Popularity of Prefabricated and Modular Construction

Challenges

High Cost Associated with Installation

Competition from Alternative Materials

Market Trends

Integration of Smart Building Technologies

Development in 3D Printing in Construction

Increasing Focus on Disaster-Resilient Infrastructure

Enhanced Focus on Indoor Air Quality

Growing Utilization of Eco-Friendly Construction Materials

Shift towards Circular Economy in Construction

Government Initiatives in Affordable Housing

Adoption of Fiber Cement in Niche Applications

Advancements in Surface Treatments and Finishes

Key Players in the Fiber Cement Market

James Hardie Industries PLC

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCG Building Materials)

Etex Group NV

Elementia, S.A.B. de C.V.

Century Plyboards (India) Limited

Knauf Group (Knauf Gypsum)

Standard Industries (GAF Materials Corporation)

Swisspearl Group AG

American Fiber Cement Corporation

CSR Limited

Nichiha Corporation

