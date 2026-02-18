Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vulnerability Management Market: 2026 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2024, the global vulnerability management market was valued at US$14.94 billion, and is probable to reach US$24.08 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 8% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.



Vulnerability management is a continuous, proactive, and often automated process that keeps the computer systems, networks, and enterprise applications safe from cyber attacks and data breaches. Vulnerability is the part of whole security management infrastructure that accounts for security policy, compliance and risk management.

Global vulnerability management market is concentrated, with top three players, holding more than 60% of the market. Tenable is a major provider of vulnerability management (VM) software with around 43,000 paid customers (around 13000 enterprises). Qualys is also a major provider of vulnerability management (VM) software with around 10,000 customers.

The rapid expansion of the modern attack surface has resulted in a significant increase in the number of security weaknesses and vulnerabilities. As a result, organizations are evolving their traditional vulnerability management program into a much broader exposure management strategy. Growing adoption of IoT and cloud trends, high monetary losses due to the dearth of these solutions, integration of latest technologies like artificial intelligence & machine learning with security and vulnerability management solutions are indicative for the future growth of these solutions.

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launches, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, in October 2024, Microsoft introduced Azure DDoS IP Protection, a new SKU of Azure DDoS Protection for small and medium-sized organizations, and enterprise-grade DDoS protection.

North America vulnerability management market enjoyed the highest market share in 2024, due to presence of major security and vulnerability management vendors and increasing investments in security management solutions by multiple enterprises. The US held the majority of share within North America. Security and vulnerability management solutions demand in the US is driven by factors such as increasing implementation of security solutions to bolster cyber security, rising investments in advanced security solutions across multiple industry verticals, changing data compliance regulations, etc.



In Asia Pacific, the frequency of cyber security assaults and BYOD data breaches is gradually increasing. The region is, therefore, favorable for the development and need for security and vulnerability management solutions. The increasing initiatives by the government and the related regulatory bodies to strengthen security is expected to fuel the adoption of the vendors' solutions over the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in vulnerabilities across the world, hacker innovation, increasing number of assets that need to be scanned for vulnerabilities, and strict regulatory standard & data privacy compliances are some of the other key factors accountable to drive the growth of the security and vulnerability management market worldwide.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type: According to the report, the global vulnerability management market is segmented into four types: content management, API vulnerabilities, IOT vulnerabilities and others.

Content management segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024, because of the increasing awareness of CMS security vulnerabilities among organizations, the increasing popularity of CMS platforms, such as Word Press, Drupal, and Joomla. Whereas, API vulnerabilities segment has the fastest CAGR, driven by a number of factors, including, increasing adoption of APIs, and complexity of APIs and lack of awareness of API vulnerabilities.



By Component: According to the report, the global vulnerability management market is segmented into two components: Solutions and Services.

Solutions segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to the increase in the number of software components used in applications, rapid release cycles, increased focus on software supply chain security, increased complexity of software components, etc., have been the cause of growth for solution vulnerability management market. Whereas, services segment has the fastest CAGR because managed vulnerability management services providers also have the expertise and experience to help organizations implement and manage a comprehensive vulnerability management program.



By Industry Vertical: According to the report, the global vulnerability management market is segmented into five verticals: IT and telecom, retail, government and defense, BFSI and other verticals.

IT and telecom segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2024 due to increased complexity of IT and telecom networks, increased reliance on cloud computing, increased frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks, growing adoption of IOT devices, etc. Whereas, BFSI segment has the fastest CAGR because of increasing adoption of cloud computing, increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), etc.



By Organization Size: Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into two segments: Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises.

The large enterprises segment held a significant share of the global vulnerability management market due to their complex IT infrastructures, which require robust security measures against sophisticated cyber threats. With larger budgets, these organizations can invest in advanced vulnerability management solutions and are often subject to stricter regulatory compliance requirements. The increasing frequency of data breaches further compels large enterprises to prioritize security investments, leading them to adopt integrated solutions that enhance their overall security posture.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Rapid Growth In The Number Of Vulnerabilities

Rising Number Of Risks, Cybercrime, And Cyber Threats

Rising OT/IOT And Connected Devices

Growing Popularity Of Cloud-based Vulnerability Management Solutions

Regulations And Data Privacy

Increasing Cyber Insurance Requirements

Augmenting Spending On Security Of Organizations

Challenges

High Cost Of Installation, Maintenance, And Adoption Of These Solutions

Security Breaches Due To Internal Vulnerabilities

Market Trends

Integration Of AI and ML With Vulnerability Management Solutions

Vulnerability Management As A Service (VaaS)

Integration Of Advanced Technologies

Vulnerability Evolution To Exposure Management

Automation and Orchestration in Vulnerability Management

Key Players of Global Vulnerability Management Market

Tenable, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Qualys, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec Enterprise Cloud)

OpenText Corporation (Micro Focus International plc.)

Skybox Security Inc.

Fortra (Tripwire, Inc.)

Acunetix

