Nimbus Capital and Chimera Wallet announce $15 million strategic partnership to expand DeFi infrastructure on Bitcoin

LUGANO, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimbus Capital has entered into a $15 million strategic partnership with Chimera Wallet, a non-custodial wallet built on Bitcoin’s VTXO technology. The collaboration aims to expand decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality within the Bitcoin ecosystem and support the development of programmable financial tools on the network.

According to the companies, the partnership reflects a shared focus on building infrastructure that integrates Bitcoin’s base-layer security with additional programmability through Arkade, a layer built on Bitcoin. Through this integration, Chimera seeks to provide access to DeFi-related functionality, including swaps, lending mechanisms, liquidity features, fiat on-ramps, and payment integrations.

“We’re pleased to join forces with Nimbus Capital,” said Claudio Levrini, Founder and Director of Chimera Wallet. “This partnership combines financial expertise with Bitcoin-focused infrastructure development. Our objective is to expand Bitcoin’s utility by enabling users to transact and access decentralized financial tools while maintaining self-custody.”

Expanding Bitcoin-based financial infrastructure

Decentralized finance activity has historically been concentrated on Ethereum and EVM-compatible chains. Chimera Wallet is focused on developing Bitcoin-native financial tools designed to support non-custodial access to digital asset services directly within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Through the Nimbus partnership, Chimera plans to accelerate product development and expand infrastructure in the following areas:

Global rollout of Chimera Visa Cards to support Bitcoin-to-fiat transactions.

Integration of digital gift card services and merchant gateway systems to facilitate real-world spending.

Liquidity expansion and cross-chain interoperability to connect Bitcoin-based tools with other blockchain networks.

Development of user-facing financial features such as swaps, yield-related products, and portfolio management tools within a non-custodial framework.

“Nimbus Capital focuses on supporting technologies that advance financial infrastructure,” stated Robert Baker, Managing Partner at Nimbus Capital. “Chimera Wallet is working to extend Bitcoin’s functionality by combining its security model with additional financial tooling. We view this partnership as a step toward broader institutional and decentralized integration.”

To follow ongoing development updates, product announcements, and ecosystem discussions, readers can join Chimera’s official community channels:

Telegram community | Announcement channel

About Chimera Wallet

Chimera Wallet is a non-custodial wallet built on Bitcoin’s VTXO technology, designed to provide users with direct control over their digital assets. The platform integrates Bitcoin-based infrastructure with tools that enable users to convert Bitcoin to fiat, access payment card functionality, and use digital merchant services within a single interface.

Chimera Wallet is focused on expanding access to decentralized financial tools while maintaining non-custodial asset control.

Website | X

Media contact

Syed Bokhari

Head of BD and Communication Director

hello@chimerawallet.com



About Nimbus Capital

Nimbus Capital is a private alternative investment group specializing in cross-border transactions in blockchain technologies and digital asset partnerships. Backed by In On Capital, a boutique wealth management firm with over $1.4 billion in assets under management (AUM), Nimbus provides liquidity and structured financing solutions to growth-stage companies globally. The firm invests in blockchain infrastructure, tokenization, and digital asset platforms.

Website | X | LinkedIn | E-mail

Media contact

Kabir Gidwani

Sr. Investment Analyst

kgidwani@nimbuscapital.io



Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3809209f-e3c8-4aa5-8356-dba9b430ce56