Myocardial Ischemia Market to Hit USD 8.26 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence and Advanced Diagnostic Solutions – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myocardial Ischemia Market Size & Growth Analysis:

"According to SNS Insider, The Myocardial Ischemia Market was valued at USD 4.81 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.26 Billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% from 2026 to 2033."

The increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases, a sedentary lifestyle, and an aging population are key factors that are increasing the demand for effective diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for myocardial ischemia. The World Health Organization states that cardiovascular diseases are the primary cause of mortality globally and result in the loss of 17.9 million lives every year. Therefore, there is a strong need for effective management of the disease. Technological advancements in the field are also increasing the growth rate of the market. However, the cost of diagnostic equipment and surgical procedures is a major hindrance to the growth of the market in developing regions

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.81 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 8.26 Billion

CAGR: 7.07% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024





Get a Sample Report of Myocardial Ischemia Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9318

The U.S. Myocardial Ischemia Market was valued at USD 1.60 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.69% over the forecast period 2026–2033. Growth is supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, high cardiovascular disease awareness, favorable reimbursement policies, and early adoption of innovative cardiac care technologies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers AG

Myocardial Ischemia Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.81 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 8.26 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.07% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Stable Angina led with 38.7% share as it is the most commonly diagnosed type, characterized by predictable chest pain during exertion. Silent Ischemia is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 9.8% due to increasing awareness of asymptomatic cardiac events and improved screening technologies.

By Diagnostic Method

Electrocardiogram (ECG) led with 36.5% share due to its simplicity, affordability, and widespread use for initial myocardial ischemia detection. CT & MRI Imaging is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.2% due to their ability to detect ischemic areas with high precision and anatomical detail.

By Treatment Type

Medication Therapy led with 40.1% share due to its widespread use of antiplatelets, beta-blockers, nitrates, and statins. Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 10.5% due to minimally invasive procedures, high success rates, and rapid recovery compared to surgical options.

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics led with 42.3% share due to comprehensive cardiac care facilities, availability of specialists, and high patient footfall. Ambulatory Surgical Centers are the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 9.7% due to rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, such as PCI in outpatient settings.

Need Any Customization Research on Myocardial Ischemia Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9318

Myocardial Ischemia Market Segmentation

By Type

Stable Angina

Unstable Angina

Silent Ischemia

Variant (Prinzmetal) Angina

By Diagnostic Method

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Echocardiography

Stress Testing

Coronary Angiography

CT & MRI Imaging

By Treatment Type

Medication Therapy

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI)

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Lifestyle Management & Rehabilitation

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Regional Insights:

In 2025, the North American region held the largest global revenue share of 41.50%, owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the highly developed healthcare infrastructure, the robust reimbursement scenario, and the strict regulatory standards set by the FDA for the swift commercialization of cardiac care solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 9.00% from 2026 to 2033, owing to the increased rate of urbanization, the prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and the increased investments made by the governments of China, India, Japan, and South Korea for cardiovascular healthcare.

Recent Developments:

June 2024 , the U.S. FDA approved an expanded indication for ELIQUIS (apixaban), co-developed with Bristol Myers Squibb, for secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with high-risk chronic coronary disease (CCD) a condition often driven by myocardial ischemia.

, the U.S. FDA approved an expanded indication for ELIQUIS (apixaban), co-developed with Bristol Myers Squibb, for secondary prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with high-risk chronic coronary disease (CCD) a condition often driven by myocardial ischemia. November 2023, Novartis secured FDA and EMA approval for Leqvio (inclisiran) a twice-yearly siRNA therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol in adults with clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), including those with history of myocardial ischemia or MI.

Purchase Single User PDF of Myocardial Ischemia Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9318

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PATIENT DEMOGRAPHICS & PREVALENCE METRICS – analyzes myocardial ischemia prevalence by age, gender, and urban vs. rural populations. Tracks hospitalization rates and comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Identifies high-risk demographic segments.

– analyzes myocardial ischemia prevalence by age, gender, and urban vs. rural populations. Tracks hospitalization rates and comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Identifies high-risk demographic segments. RISK FACTOR & LIFESTYLE STATISTICS – evaluates cases linked to smoking, alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, and metabolic conditions. Assesses impact of obesity, diabetes, and stress-related triggers. Monitors regional dietary correlations with ischemia.

– evaluates cases linked to smoking, alcohol, sedentary lifestyle, and metabolic conditions. Assesses impact of obesity, diabetes, and stress-related triggers. Monitors regional dietary correlations with ischemia. DIAGNOSTIC & SCREENING METRICS – tracks patients diagnosed via ECG, stress tests, angiography, or imaging. Measures growth of CT angiography, cardiac MRI, and PET scans. Evaluates screening penetration and early detection rates.

– tracks patients diagnosed via ECG, stress tests, angiography, or imaging. Measures growth of CT angiography, cardiac MRI, and PET scans. Evaluates screening penetration and early detection rates. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – identifies uptake of advanced diagnostic and imaging tools. Highlights opportunities to improve early detection and monitoring. Provides insights into underpenetrated regions.

– identifies uptake of advanced diagnostic and imaging tools. Highlights opportunities to improve early detection and monitoring. Provides insights into underpenetrated regions. HOSPITALIZATION & CLINICAL OUTCOMES – monitors hospitalization trends by demographics. Assesses outcomes relative to comorbidities and lifestyle factors. Supports healthcare resource planning.

– monitors hospitalization trends by demographics. Assesses outcomes relative to comorbidities and lifestyle factors. Supports healthcare resource planning. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET INSIGHTS – gauges strength of key diagnostic and treatment providers. Reviews offerings, market reach, and technology adoption. Highlights recent strategic developments.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Myocardial Ischemia Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Type

6. Myocardial Ischemia Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Diagnostic Method

7. Myocardial Ischemia Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Treatment Type

8. Myocardial Ischemia Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, End-User

9. Myocardial Ischemia Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Assumptions

13. Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Access Complete Report Details of Myocardial Ischemia Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/myocardial-ischemia-market-9318

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.