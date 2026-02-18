Kering: Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights (February 2026)

Kering
Société anonyme with a share capital of €493,683,112
Head office: 40, rue de Sèvres – 75007 PARIS
552 075 020 RCS PARIS
February 17, 2026

Monthly statement on the total number of shares and voting rights
(articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF – Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

 		Total number of
shares		Total number of voting rights
theoretical 1exercisable 2
February 15, 2026123,420,778176,675,117175,874,690

1 Calculated based on all shares with voting rights, including treasury shares stripped of voting rights (Art. 223‑11 of AMF General Regulation).
2 Excluding treasury shares stripped of voting rights.

Kering - Statement Number of Shares and voting rights - 15.02.2026
