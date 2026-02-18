Collaborative Robots Industry Research Report 2025: An $11.64 Billion Market by 2030 from $2.15 Billion in 2024 Featuring Techman, AUBO, Comau, BGSW, KUKA, YASKAWA, DENSO, FANUC, ABB, Seiko Epson

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robots Market (By Payload Capacity, Application, End Use Industry, Region), Company Profiles, Recent Developments, Market Dynamics - Growth Trends and Forecast (2025-2032)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collaborative robot market was valued at USD 2.15 Billion in 2024, and is predicted to reach USD 11.64 Billion by 2030

Collaborative robots are robots designed to operate safely alongside humans within shared environments, enabling closer and more flexible human-machine interaction. The use of collaborative robots reduces downtime, improves process efficiency, and streamlines production workflows. Automotive, electronics, and logistics sectors are increasingly adopting collaborative robots to perform repetitive tasks and allow human workers to focus on higher-value operations. This transition is driving higher throughput while ensuring consistent quality and lower overall operating costs.



Companies are increasingly prioritizing cost-efficient and flexible automation solutions to enhance productivity while reducing human errors. Collaborative robots offer a higher return on investment (ROI) than traditional industrial robots, making them attractive for businesses of all sizes. The lower upfront costs associated with cobots, along with their ease of programming and deployment, allow companies to quickly realize financial benefits. This factor is particularly appealing for small and medium-sized enterprises.



In parallel, the growing labor shortages across multiple industries is necessitating top companies to increase and improve automation solutions to keep productivity levels up. Collaborative robots are helping address this gap by executing labor-intensive and repetitive tasks with high precision, reducing dependence on human labor while ensuring consistent performance. With increasing labor shortages, particularly in developed countries, demand for collaborative robots is likely to increase.



In October 2025, SoftBank Group announced an agreement to acquire the robotics division of ABB for approximately USD 5.4?billion. The acquisition underscores the growing strategic importance of collaborative and smart robot systems in global automation portfolios.

In June 2025, Comau introduced its MyCo collaborative robot family at Automatica 2025 in Munich, offering six cobots (3-15 kg payloads) designed for versatile and high-precision European industries.

In February 2025, KUKA entered a strategic partnership with Dassault Systemes, integrating its mosaixx platform with the 3DEXPERIENCE environment to enable digital twin capabilities for robot system design and simulation.

In February 2025, Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, announced a new collaborative robot (D-Bot series collaborative robots) for the Indian smart manufacturing market at ELECRAMA 2025.

The up to 5kg segment accounted for largest share of the collaborative robots market in 2024, as they find extensive use in light-weight applications like assembly, packaging, and quality inspection. These collaborative robots are best suited for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they are economical and easy to operate.

The up to 10 kg payload segment is emerging as a preferred option for mid-weight tasks in industries like logistics, packaging, metalworking, and automotive. These cobots offer a balance between strength and dexterity, making them effective in operations such as machine tending, palletizing, and semi-automated assembly.

The collaborative robots with payload capacities above 10 kg is driven by rising demand for cobots capable of handling heavier-duty tasks. These cobots are essential for applications that require high precision and reliability in managing bulky components, such as in automotive assembly and metalworking processes.

The assembly application segment dominated the global collaborative robots market in 2024, driven by the increasing adoption of collaborative robots for tasks such as nut driving, bolting, and part fitting. This growth is largely attributed to the rising demand for automation in various industries, particularly in automotive and electronics manufacturing, where cobots enhance productivity and reduce the risk of workplace injuries.

Handling segment is the second-largest application driven by increased demand for automating repetitive, strenuous tasks such as sorting, material transfer, and component loading. The handling cobots are utilized in several industries such as logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing, where efficient and safe material handling is essential for optimizing supply chains and reducing manual labor. The top-performing models like Universal Robots' UR10e and Omron's TM Series excel in material handling tasks such as depalletizing and conveyor belt sorting.

Pick-and-place applications within the collaborative robot market are seeing increased adoption, particularly across logistics, manufacturing, food and beverage, and electronics industries, driven by the need for efficient, flexible, and scalable automation. The key advancements in this landscape have been the introduction of ABB's three robot families (Lite+, PoWa, and a next generation IRB?1200), targeting China's fast-growing mid market segment, particularly SMEs in electronics, food & beverage, metals, and general manufacturing.

Packaging application of the collaborative robot market is gaining traction, driven by rising automation demands across the food, pharmaceutical, and logistics sectors. Cobots are increasingly deployed in end-of-line applications such as box erecting, palletizing, and labeling, offering manufacturers the flexibility to adapt to diverse and evolving packaging formats.

The automotive sector represents the leading end-use segment in the collaborative robot market, driven by widespread deployment of cobots across core manufacturing processes including vehicle assembly, welding, painting, inspection, and machine tending. Automotive OEMs, along with Tier I and Tier II suppliers, are increasingly leveraging cobot technologies to enhance operational productivity, improve precision, and reduce cycle times in high-volume manufacturing environments.

Furniture & equipment held significant share of the collaborative robot market in 2024. Cobots are increasingly being adopted for tasks requiring both precision and adaptability, such as sanding, polishing, assembly, and quality inspection.

In food & beverage industry, cobots are being increasingly used in primary and secondary packaging, palletizing, sorting, labeling, quality inspection, and hygienic food handling. This adoption is particularly gaining traction in temperature-sensitive and high-throughput environments, where human labor can be both costly and difficult to sustain.

The electronics industry continues to be a key adopter of cobot technology, primarily due to its stringent requirements for precision, consistency, and high-throughput operations. Collaborative robots are increasingly deployed in critical tasks such as micro-assembly, circuit board placement, soldering, functional testing, and quality inspection applications where even minimal deviation can compromise product integrity.

Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for collaborative robots, underpinned by rapid industrialization, government-led automation initiatives, and rising labor costs. Countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and India are leading adoption, deploying cobots extensively across automotive, electronics, and machinery sectors. Domestic players like Hanwha and Aubo Robotics have played a pivotal role in democratizing access to cobot technologies, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), by offering cost-effective and locally tailored solutions.

Europe accounted for second largest share of the global collaborative robot market in 2024, supported by a strong industrial base, stringent safety standards, and a sustained focus on smart manufacturing. Germany, France, and the UK are key adopters, deploying cobots across welding, assembly, and packaging applications in automotive, food, and electronics industries. Regional leaders such as ABB and KUKA continue to advance high-precision and energy-efficient cobot solutions, reinforcing Europe's emphasis on sustainability and manufacturing excellence.

In North America, the United States leads regional demand, supported by reshoring initiatives, workforce augmentation, and government-backed smart manufacturing programs. The major players such as Universal Robots and FANUC have significantly expanded their North American presence, offering scalable solutions that cater to both large enterprises and SMEs.

