$40+ Bn In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component, Application, OS, Connectivity, Form Factor, Display Size, Location, ICE & EV, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

The in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow from USD 23.07 billion in 2025 to USD 40.49 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.4%.

Gain insights into revenue approximations, market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and specific challenges like cybersecurity risks. The report also explores product innovation, market diversification, and competitive assessments, offering critical knowledge for stakeholders to position businesses strategically.





The increasing demand for connected and premium vehicles in European countries like Germany, Italy, and the UK, coupled with expanded integration of advanced driver information and entertainment features, will drive market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is also expanding as countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan enhance premium and electric vehicle offerings. Additionally, the proliferation of 5G, strong consumer adoption of connected services, and government-backed intelligent mobility programs are hastening infotainment adoption across vehicle segments, especially passenger cars.

The infotainment unit segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By component, the infotainment unit segment will dominate as OEMs move toward larger digital displays across passenger and light-duty vehicles. In Asia, display sizes scale with vehicle price: 3-5 inches in entry-level cars, 8-10 inches in mid-segment, and above 12 inches in premium models. Larger screens are gaining traction due to their ability to support richer interfaces and digital functions.

Mid-priced cars are adopting 8-10.25 inch display units, providing a premium feel that boosts perceived value. Premium and luxury models drive growth in multi-screen cabins, especially rear-seat systems. In regions with higher premium-vehicle penetration, high-resolution displays for streaming and gaming are increasingly common. The adoption of digital fleet-management systems is prompting OEMs to integrate larger displays in pickups, vans, and heavy trucks.

Pillar-to-pillar displays in premium vehicles, using centralized computers and high-performance automotive SoCs, are a key trend. OEMs like Mercedes-Benz and BMW are integrating instrument clusters and infotainment into single screens, enhancing HMI richness. Additionally, passenger displays are evolving to support media and digital services while remaining driver-safe, with Mercedes-Benz and Audi leveraging them for connected services and feature upgrades.

The infotainment unit segment is poised to dominate the components market by 2032 due to consumer trends and cutting-edge rear-seat systems designed for enhanced passenger comfort.

The embedded segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By form factor, the embedded segment will grow fastest due to OEM-fitted units in SUVs and mid-range passenger vehicles. Automakers are standardizing embedded platforms with features like 4G/5G connectivity, ADAS-linked HMIs, head-up displays, and proprietary navigation, ensuring consistent performance and secure infotainment function delivery across models.

Regulatory changes are also driving embedded system adoption. In Europe and North America, mandates like eCall expansion, UNECE regulations, and FMVSS requirements encourage OEMs to adopt systems handling emergency updates and safety applications reliably.

North America is projected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

North America, led by high demand for SUVs and pickup trucks, has higher disposable incomes and rapid adoption of connected features. OEMs such as Ford, General Motors, Toyota, and Tesla are integrating advanced HMIs and cloud-based systems into mainstream models. The NHTSA mandate for emergency braking is also shaping growth.

Technological integration, real-time ADAS feedback, and consumer demand for connected cabins drive this market, as seen in new electric and premium models like the Ford F-150 Lightning and BMW i7. The region sees increasing uptake of central displays and integrated interfaces, expected even in mid-segment SUVs, driven by these trends and regulations.

The report includes insights from in-depth interviews with industry leaders from in-vehicle infotainment suppliers, automotive OEMs, and more, detailing market dynamics and competitive landscapes. Key players include Harman International, Panasonic, Alps Alpine, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Continental AG.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $40.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expansion of Connected and Intelligent In-Cabin Ecosystems Enhancing Safety, Comfort, and Experience

Increase in Demand for Rear-Seat Entertainment

Expansion of Global Smartphone Ecosystem and Integration of Cloud-based Connectivity

Restraints

Additional Cost of Annual Subscriptions in Infotainment Systems

Lack of Seamless Connectivity

Opportunities

Government Mandates on Telematics and E-Call Services

Emergence of 5G, AI, and Other Technologies 5G AI



Challenges

Cybersecurity Issues

Case Studies

Accuracy, Traceability, and Repeatability Driving Battenberg's Haptic Testing Success

Volvo & Polestar's Android Automotive Infotainment Platform Built with Aptiv

Autosync - Designing Safer, Smarter Infotainment Dashboard

Snapp Automotive's Quest for Excellence in In-Car Language Input

Aptera Delivered World's Most Efficient Electric Vehicle in Under One Year

