Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified the company that it now holds 6,888,727 shares (previously 6,729,003 shares), corresponding to 8.71% (previously 8.51%) of the total voting rights and share capital. Additionally, BlackRock, Inc. controls voting rights attached to financial instruments amounting to 1.25% (previously 1.55%). In total, BlackRock, Inc. control 9.97% of the company’s voting rights (previously 10.07%).

