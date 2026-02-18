NNIT A/S: Notice convening the annual general meeting for NNIT A/S

The Board of Directors gives notice of the annual general meeting for NNIT A/S, company registration (CVR) no. 21 09 31 06 (the “Company”), to be held Thursday, March 12, 2026, 14:00 (CET) at Novo Holdings A/S, Tuborg Havnevej 19, DK-2900 Hellerup.

The general meeting will for shareholders be webcasted live on the Company’s investor portal. It is not possible to vote or ask questions via webcast.

The notice for the annual general meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-)election to the Board of Directors, and Appendix B: Remuneration Policy 2026, is attached.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

Attachments