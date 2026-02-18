Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Hits New Milestone: $20.6M Raised as 19K Investors Join

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 crypto market is moving faster than ever. While many old coins are struggling to keep their value, a new name is taking over the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) just hit a massive milestone. The project has officially raised over $20.58 million in funding. This is a huge win for a protocol that is still in its early stages.





But it isn't just about the money. The community is growing at a record pace. More than 19,000 individual holders have already joined the ecosystem. This level of support is rare for a new project. It shows that investors are looking for something real. They want a project with actual tech and a clear plan for the future.

The Clock is Ticking

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its structured presale. The price for a single MUTM token is only $0.04. If you look at the history, this is already a success story. The project started in Phase 1 at just $0.01. That means early buyers have already seen a 300% MUTM appreciation in value.

But the real excitement is what comes next. The project has a confirmed launch price of $0.06. This means if you join today at $0.04, you are already looking at a significant 50% MUTM discount. As Phase 7 fills up, the window to get in at this price is closing fast. Once this phase ends, the price will step up again. The urgency is advancing, and the "smart money" is moving in to secure their spots.

Why Whales Are Tracking MUTM

Large investors, known as "whales," are not just watching from the sidelines. They are making big moves. Recent on-chain data shows massive purchases—some over $100,000—flowing into the presale. These investors are using the 24-hour leaderboard to compete for daily bonuses. The top buyer each day gets an extra $500 in MUTM tokens.

Why are they so confident? It’s because Mutuum is solving a real problem. It is a non-custodial liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It replaces the slow, expensive middleman of traditional banks with fast, secure smart contracts. You can lend your crypto to earn yield or borrow against it without ever giving up ownership of your assets.

To provide maximum flexibility, the protocol is being built with a dual-market approach. Peer-to-Contract (P2C): This model uses automated liquidity pools. Lenders can deposit assets to earn immediate yield, while borrowers can access instant loans backed by collateral without waiting for a specific counterparty.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This allows for more customized agreements. Users will be able to set their own specific terms, interest rates, and durations for a more direct lending experience.





V1 Protocol is Live

Unlike many projects that only exist on paper, Mutuum Finance is already working. The V1 protocol is live on the Sepolia testnet. This is a major trust factor for the 19,000 holders. It means you can actually go in and test the system for free. You can see how the lending pools work and how the interest is calculated in real-time.

The system supports major assets like ETH, WBTC, LINK, and USDT. One of the key safety features is the Health Factor, which is a score assigned to every loan. If the value of your collateral drops too low, the system provides a warning to help you manage your position.

To maintain overall platform stability during market volatility, an Automated Liquidator bot is built directly into the protocol to protect the liquidity pools. Additionally, when you deposit assets, you receive mtTokens. These act as a digital receipt that grows in value as interest is earned, meaning the profit is built into the token itself without requiring manual intervention.

The Road Ahead

The team behind Mutuum Finance is not stopping at just lending. Their official roadmap is packed with features that will drive even more value to the MUTM token:

Native Stablecoin: They are planning a dollar-pegged coin backed by the protocol’s own interest. This will make borrowing even easier and cheaper. Layer-2 Expansion: To beat high gas fees, Mutuum is moving to faster networks. This means smaller investors can participate without worrying about Ethereum costs. Buy-and-Distribute: A portion of all platform fees will be used to buy MUTM tokens from the market. These tokens are then given back to the community. This creates a constant "buy pressure" that supports the price.



Mutuum Finance has made it very easy to join. You don't even need to be a crypto expert. You can buy MUTM using ETH or USDT. If you don't have crypto yet, they even support direct card payments.

The window is closing. With over $20.58 million raised and 19,000 holders, the momentum is unstoppable. When looking for the next crypto breakout project of 2026, Mutuum Finance is the top candidate.