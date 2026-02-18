Aktsiaselts Infortar Investor Webinar introducing the results of the 12 months and Q4 2025

Infortar will organize a webinar for investors on 25 February 2026 at 12:00 (EET) in Estonian and at 13:00 (EET) in English to introduce the fourth quarter 2025 results. The webinar will be attended by the Managing Director Martti Talgre and Investor Relations Manager Kadri Laanvee.

The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. Please note that to participate, no prior registration is required, and no reminder of the webinar will be sent. You can either participate by joining from your web browser or via Microsoft Teams application. When using a smart device to join the webinar, you first need to download the Microsoft Teams application from either Play Store or App Store.

Please join the webinar via the following links:

25 February at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar

25 February at 13:00 (EET) English webinar

Questions can be sent to investor@infortar.ee before the webinar and via Teams Q/A during the event. The webinar will be recorded and will be available online for everyone on the company’s website at https://infortar.ee/en/reports.

Infortar operates in seven countries. The company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,558 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor