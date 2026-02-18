Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Research Report 2025: Market to More than Double to Reach $344.36 Billion by 2032, Driven by Proliferation of AI, HPC, and Data-Centric Workloads

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Lithography, Wafer Surface Conditioning, Wafer Cleaning, Deposition, Assembly & Packaging, Dicing, Metrology, Bonding, Wafer Testing/IC Testing, Memory, Logic, Discrete, Analog - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is projected to expand from USD 166.35 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 344.36 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.0%.

Fueling this growth, the automotive semiconductor sector plays a pivotal role as it transitions toward electrification, autonomous technology, and advanced connective systems. High-reliability components such as microcontrollers, power-management ICs, sensors, and ADAS processors are in high demand.

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) has significantly increased the need for sophisticated semiconductor components essential for traction inverters, battery-management systems, and ADAS platforms. Automakers and top-tier suppliers are investing heavily in expanding fab capacity and upgrading facilities for automotive-grade semiconductors, which in turn boosts spending on critical equipment such as lithography, deposition, and metrology tools. This focus on precise manufacturing and quality control enhances the opportunities for equipment suppliers.

Applied Materials, Inc. (US), ASML (Netherlands), Tokyo Electron Limited (Japan), LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION (US), KLA Corporation (US), and others. These players lead the charge in technology advancement and competitive strategies.

OSAT Companies to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) companies are anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR due to their central role in the industry's shift toward advanced packaging and high-density testing. With the evolution of chip designs supporting AI, ML, HPC, 5G, and heterogeneous integration, there is an increasing need for backend processes like 2.5D/3D packaging and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

Fabless companies frequently outsource assembly and testing to OSATs to cut costs and accelerate time-to-market, prompting these firms to expand capacity and adopt advanced equipment. The trend of miniaturization further cements OSAT companies as the rapidly growing end-user segment in the industry.

Testing Equipment Led Semiconductor Manufacturing Back-end Equipment Market in 2024

Testing equipment represents the largest share in the semiconductor manufacturing back-end equipment market. This demand is due to the necessity for rigorous testing processes to ensure the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices before deployment. As advancements lead to more complex chips, the scope and intensity of testing increase, driving consistent investment in automated test equipment, probing systems, and inspection technologies.

Moreover, applications such as AI accelerators and 5G require exceptional reliability, further increasing testing needs. Consequently, OSATs, IDMs, and fabless companies are reinforced in their pursuit of advanced testing solutions.

China to Dominate Asia Pacific Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market throughout Forecast Period

China is set to maintain a dominant position in the Asia Pacific semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, attributed to its national efforts to enhance semiconductor production capabilities. Government initiatives like "Made in China 2025" have resulted in robust investments in fabs, equipment, and technology infrastructure to foster self-sufficiency in semiconductor supply.

The country is home to a burgeoning ecosystem of semiconductor firms, such as JCET and Tongfu Microelectronics, ensuring ongoing demand for equipment in lithography, etch, and backend segments. Government support, including subsidies and incentives, further propels this growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $166.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $344.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Miniaturization and Advanced Node Adoption

Rising Autonomous Vehicle Adoption and Digitalization

Rapid Expansion of Semiconductor Fabrication Capacity

Proliferation of AI, HPC, and Data-Centric Workloads

Restraints

High Capital and Operational Costs

Rising Complexity of Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes

Opportunities

Mounting Adoption of Advanced Packaging Technologies

Government-Led Initiatives to Strengthen Semiconductor Manufacturing

Challenges

Complexities Associated with Transitioning to Smaller Geometries and Higher Transistor Densities

Rising Implementation of Stringent Environmental Norms

Company Profiles

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML

Tokyo Electron Limited

Lam Research Corporation

KLA Corporation

Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Zeiss Group

Advantest Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Plasma-Therm

ASM International

EV Group (EVG)

Onto Innovation

Nordson Corporation

ADT - Advanced Dicing Technologies

Beneq

CVD Equipment Corporation

Eugene Technology Co. Ltd.

Nikon Corporation

Semiconductor Equipment Corp.

Sentech Instruments GmbH

Canon Inc.

Kokusai Electric Corporation

Semes

Formfactor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Samsung

GlobalFoundries

SMIC

United Microelectronics Corporation

Intel Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

Amkor Technology

