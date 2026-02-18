Automated Guided Vehicle Global Forecast Report 2026: A $4.72 Billion Market by 2032 - Rising adoption in factories, warehouses, and distribution centers fuels Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market by Type, Navigation Technology - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market is projected to grow from USD 2.86 billion in 2026 to USD 4.72 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.7 % during the forecast period.

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Growth is driven by increasing adoption of AGVs across factories, warehouses, and distribution facilities as organizations focus on improving internal material flow, reducing manual handling, and maintaining consistent operational output.



Companies are expanding AGV deployments to support repetitive transport tasks, line feeding, towing, and pallet movement in structured environments where reliability and safety are critical. Demand is increasing for AGV systems that offer stable navigation, efficient traffic management, and dependable performance under continuous operation.

Ongoing investment in factory modernization, logistics infrastructure expansion, and automation upgrades is further supporting market growth. As organizations prioritize efficiency, cost control, and scalable automation strategies, AGVs are becoming an integral component of long term material handling and operational optimization plans across global markets.



Light-Duty AGVs to Hold a Significant Share in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market



The light-duty AGV segment is expected to hold a significant share of the Automated Guided Vehicle market during the forecast period, supported by strong adoption in applications requiring frequent and short distance material movement. Light-duty AGVs are widely deployed for tasks such as tote handling, small pallet transport, kitting, and line side replenishment across factories, warehouses, and distribution facilities.



Their lower acquisition cost, compact form factor, and ease of deployment make them suitable for facilities with space constraints and moderate payload requirements. Companies are adopting light-duty AGVs to automate repetitive internal transport, improve workplace safety, and reduce reliance on manual labor. These systems support efficient traffic flow and continuous operation, helping organizations maintain consistent throughput and operational control. As automation expands across small and mid scale facilities and retrofit projects, demand for light-duty AGVs continues to grow, reinforcing their importance within the overall AGV market.



Laser Guidance to Grow at a Significant CAGR in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market



The laser guidance segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the Automated Guided Vehicle market during the forecast period, supported by rising demand for high navigation accuracy and stable performance in structured industrial environments. Laser guided AGVs are widely adopted in facilities that require precise positioning, repeatable routing, and consistent operation over long duty cycles.



These systems are well suited for factories, warehouses, and distribution centres where layout stability and predictable material flow are critical. Companies are adopting laser guidance to support higher throughput, reduce navigation errors, and improve safety in shared traffic areas. Laser guided AGVs also enable faster commissioning and reliable operation without frequent path adjustments, making them attractive for large scale deployments. As organizations expand automation in environments that prioritize accuracy, reliability, and controlled workflows, demand for laser guided AGVs continues to increase, supporting strong growth for this segment.



Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Region in the Automated Guided Vehicle Market



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the Automated Guided Vehicle market during the forecast period, supported by rapid expansion of manufacturing capacity, large scale warehouse development, and rising adoption of automation across production and logistics facilities. Companies across the region are deploying AGVs to improve internal material flow, reduce manual handling, and maintain consistent throughput in high volume operations. Strong growth in factory automation, distribution infrastructure, and intra facility transport requirements is increasing demand for structured and repeatable AGV based material handling systems.



Government support for industrial modernization, smart manufacturing initiatives, and automation focused investment programs is further strengthening market momentum. Asia Pacific also benefits from a strong production base, cost competitive manufacturing, and a growing ecosystem of AGV suppliers and system integrators, which accelerates deployment across both new facilities and retrofit projects. With continued investment in automation, safety improvement, and operational efficiency, Asia Pacific is expected to remain the fastest growing region in the global AGV market throughout the forecast period.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 345 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $4.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Automation Across Diverse Industries

Growing Emphasis on Improving Workplace Safety

Transition from Mass Production Toward Flexible, Customized Manufacturing

Surging Demand for Advanced Material Handling Technologies

Booming E-Commerce Industry

Restraints

High Installation, Maintenance, and Switching Costs

Growing Preference for Mobile Robots Over Agvs

Infrastructure Limitations in Developing Markets

Opportunities

Transformation of Warehousing Through Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies

Growing Investment in Agvs by Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Rapid Industrialization and E-Commerce Expansion in Emerging Markets

Ongoing Innovations to Improve Agv Performance

Challenges

Lower Labor Expenses in Emerging Markets

Operational Downtime due to Technical Issues

Case Study Analysis

Toyota Adopts Mastermover's Agv300 to Enhance Productivity and Reduce Waste

Scott Provides Agv and Palletising System to Enhance Product and Worker Safety and Minimize Downtime

E80 Group Implements Lgvs at Metsa Tissue's Warehouses to Improve Operational Performance

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

Companies Featured

Key Players

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Jbt

Kion Group AG

Toyota Industries Corporation

Kuka SE & Co. KGaA

Scott

Ssi Schaefer

Hyster-Yale, Inc.

Jungheinrich AG

Meidensha Corporation

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Other Players

Neura Mobile Robots GmbH

America in Motion, Inc.

Asseco Ceit, A.S.

Suzhou Casun Intelligent Robot Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Danbahe Robot Co. Ltd.

E80 Group S.P.A.

Global Agv

Grenzebach Group

Idc Corporation

Nanchang Industrial Control Robot Co. Ltd.

Safelog GmbH

Simplex Robotics Pvt. Ltd.

System Logistics S.P.A.

Balyo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bktggc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment