$1.75+ Bn Animal Wound Care (Surgical (Sutures & Staplers), Advanced (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel), Traditional (Tapes, Bandages)) Markets - Global Forecast to 2030

The animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2030 from USD 1.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030

The report will provide market leaders and new entrants with valuable information about revenue estimates for the overall animal wound care market and its subsegments. It will assist stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, allowing them to position their businesses more effectively and develop appropriate go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report offers insights into market dynamics, including key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, helping stakeholders stay attuned to the market's pulse.

Key trends in the animal wound care market include the increasing global pet ownership and growing concerns for animal health. Pet owners are becoming more aware of and invested in the health and well-being of their animals. This heightened awareness motivates them to seek advanced wound care treatments and solutions for their pets.

The rising number of companion animals, such as dogs and cats, is contributing to the growing demand for specialized wound care products and services. Additionally, pet owners are willing to invest in advanced veterinary care and tailored healthcare treatments for their animals, which is driving the expansion of the animal wound care market.

The prominent players operating in the animal wound care market are 3M Company (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Virbac (France), Neogen Corporation (US), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK), Zoetis Inc. (US), Jazz Medical, LLC (Ireland), KeriCure Inc. (US), Advancis Veterinary (UK), Vernacare Ltd. (UK), Creative Science (US), The Wound VAC Company, LLC (US), and Domes Pharma, Inc. (France).



The surgical wound care segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the animal wound care market, by product, during the forecast period.



The animal wound care market can be broadly categorized into four segments: surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Among these, the surgical wound care product segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of veterinary surgeries and various medical interventions for treating chronic diseases in animals contribute to the growing demand for specialized surgical wound care products. These products, which include sutures, staplers, tissue adhesives, sealants, and glues, play a crucial role in post-operative care and recovery for animals.



Additionally, continuous technological advancements in animal wound care are leading to the development of innovative surgical wound care products. These innovations focus on improving efficacy, ease of application, and overall outcomes, which further drives the adoption of such products in veterinary practices.



Moreover, heightened demand for surgical wound care products in the animal wound care market is fueled by the rise in veterinary surgeries and increased awareness of pet health. Together, these trends position surgical wound care products as a key driver in the animal wound care market.



The companion animals segment, by animal type, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.



The animal wound care market is divided into two segments: companion animals and livestock animals. In 2024, the companion animals segment is expected to dominate the global market. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of pets, rising spending on pet care, and a notable surge in pet insurance.



The growing population of companion animals, combined with the prevalence of chronic diseases among pets, has resulted in a significant rise in veterinary clinic visits for wound care and general healthcare. Pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in their animals' health, which has led to higher spending on veterinary services, including wound care products and treatments. These factors collectively contribute to an overall increase in investment in companion animal health, thereby boosting the demand for animal wound care products.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific region recorded the highest growth rate in the animal wound care market, with India and China emerging as countries with significant growth potential. The increasing population of pet animals in these areas is a key factor driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the rise in pet adoption, growing awareness of animal health and well-being, and an increase in spending on animal health, especially in India and China, have boosted the demand for animal wound care products. As a result, this region witnessed remarkable growth in the animal wound care market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership

Increasing Adoption of Pet Insurance and High Animal Healthcare Expenditure

Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

Restraints

High Cost of Animal Wound Care Products

Rising Cost of Pet Care

Opportunities

High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Growing Number of Veterinarians in Developed Countries

Challenges

Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries

Counterfeit or Low-Quality Product Circulation

Industry Trends

Popularity of Vacuum-Assisted/Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy for Companion Animals

Growing Funding for Veterinary Research

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Acellular Fish-Skin Grafts for Complex Canine Wounds - Avma/Ajvr Clinical Series

Case Study 2: Silver-Containing Dressings - Safety & Antimicrobial Performance in Animal Models

Case Study 3: Amniotic-Membrane and Ecm Matrices in Veterinary Wound Management (Canine & Equine Evidence)

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Biomaterials

Animal Dermatology Therapeutics

Complementary Technologies

Digital Wound Management

D Printing for Customized Wound Solutions

Adjacent Technologies

Wearable Sensors for Continuous Monitoring

Companies Featured

B. Braun SE

Medtronic PLC

3M Company

Virbac

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Neogen Corporation

Jorgen Kruuse A/S

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Zoetis Inc.

Jazz Medical, LLC

Kericure Inc.

Advancis Medical

Vernacare Ltd.

Creative Science

The Wound Vac Company, LLC

Domes Pharma, Inc.

Primavet Inc.

Innovacyn, Inc.

Silverglide

Vetoquinol

Millpledge Ltd.

Ovik Health

Hydrofera

Riverpoint Medical

Internacional Farmaceutica SA De C.V.

Orion Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.

