$1.75+ Bn Animal Wound Care (Surgical (Sutures & Staplers), Advanced (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel), Traditional (Tapes, Bandages)) Markets - Global Forecast to 2030

Key growth drivers include rising global pet ownership and increased pet health awareness, spurring demand for advanced wound care solutions. The surgical wound care segment leads the market, driven by a rise in veterinary surgeries and chronic disease interventions in animals. The companion animals segment, dominated by dogs and cats, holds the largest market share due to increased pet adoption and spending. Asia-Pacific demonstrates the fastest growth, primarily fueled by rising pet populations in India and China. Notable players like 3M, Medtronic, and Zoetis are at the forefront, with innovations enhancing market dynamics. The report offers insights into market opportunities, challenges, and competitive landscapes, equipping stakeholders with strategic knowledge for market positioning and growth.

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Sutures & Staplers), Advanced (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel), Traditional (Tapes, Bandages)), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock), Distribution Channel (Retail, E-Commerce), End User - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.79 billion by 2030 from USD 1.28 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2030

The report will provide market leaders and new entrants with valuable information about revenue estimates for the overall animal wound care market and its subsegments. It will assist stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, allowing them to position their businesses more effectively and develop appropriate go-to-market strategies. Additionally, the report offers insights into market dynamics, including key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, helping stakeholders stay attuned to the market's pulse.

Key trends in the animal wound care market include the increasing global pet ownership and growing concerns for animal health. Pet owners are becoming more aware of and invested in the health and well-being of their animals. This heightened awareness motivates them to seek advanced wound care treatments and solutions for their pets.

The rising number of companion animals, such as dogs and cats, is contributing to the growing demand for specialized wound care products and services. Additionally, pet owners are willing to invest in advanced veterinary care and tailored healthcare treatments for their animals, which is driving the expansion of the animal wound care market.

The prominent players operating in the animal wound care market are 3M Company (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Virbac (France), Neogen Corporation (US), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK), Zoetis Inc. (US), Jazz Medical, LLC (Ireland), KeriCure Inc. (US), Advancis Veterinary (UK), Vernacare Ltd. (UK), Creative Science (US), The Wound VAC Company, LLC (US), and Domes Pharma, Inc. (France).

The surgical wound care segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the animal wound care market, by product, during the forecast period.

The animal wound care market can be broadly categorized into four segments: surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Among these, the surgical wound care product segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of veterinary surgeries and various medical interventions for treating chronic diseases in animals contribute to the growing demand for specialized surgical wound care products. These products, which include sutures, staplers, tissue adhesives, sealants, and glues, play a crucial role in post-operative care and recovery for animals.

Additionally, continuous technological advancements in animal wound care are leading to the development of innovative surgical wound care products. These innovations focus on improving efficacy, ease of application, and overall outcomes, which further drives the adoption of such products in veterinary practices.

Moreover, heightened demand for surgical wound care products in the animal wound care market is fueled by the rise in veterinary surgeries and increased awareness of pet health. Together, these trends position surgical wound care products as a key driver in the animal wound care market.

The companion animals segment, by animal type, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The animal wound care market is divided into two segments: companion animals and livestock animals. In 2024, the companion animals segment is expected to dominate the global market. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of pets, rising spending on pet care, and a notable surge in pet insurance.

The growing population of companion animals, combined with the prevalence of chronic diseases among pets, has resulted in a significant rise in veterinary clinic visits for wound care and general healthcare. Pet owners are increasingly willing to invest in their animals' health, which has led to higher spending on veterinary services, including wound care products and treatments. These factors collectively contribute to an overall increase in investment in companion animal health, thereby boosting the demand for animal wound care products.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region recorded the highest growth rate in the animal wound care market, with India and China emerging as countries with significant growth potential. The increasing population of pet animals in these areas is a key factor driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the rise in pet adoption, growing awareness of animal health and well-being, and an increase in spending on animal health, especially in India and China, have boosted the demand for animal wound care products. As a result, this region witnessed remarkable growth in the animal wound care market.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages414
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.28 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1.79 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate6.9%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Expanding Companion Animal Population and Pet Ownership
  • Increasing Adoption of Pet Insurance and High Animal Healthcare Expenditure
  • Increasing Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
  • Rising Prevalence of Zoonotic Diseases

Restraints

  • High Cost of Animal Wound Care Products
  • Rising Cost of Pet Care

Opportunities

  • High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
  • Growing Number of Veterinarians in Developed Countries

Challenges

  • Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries
  • Counterfeit or Low-Quality Product Circulation
  • Industry Trends
  • Popularity of Vacuum-Assisted/Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy for Companion Animals
  • Growing Funding for Veterinary Research

Case Study Analysis

  • Case Study 1: Acellular Fish-Skin Grafts for Complex Canine Wounds - Avma/Ajvr Clinical Series
  • Case Study 2: Silver-Containing Dressings - Safety & Antimicrobial Performance in Animal Models
  • Case Study 3: Amniotic-Membrane and Ecm Matrices in Veterinary Wound Management (Canine & Equine Evidence)

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

  • Biomaterials
  • Animal Dermatology Therapeutics

Complementary Technologies

  • Digital Wound Management
  • D Printing for Customized Wound Solutions

Adjacent Technologies

  • Wearable Sensors for Continuous Monitoring

Companies Featured

  • B. Braun SE
  • Medtronic PLC
  • 3M Company
  • Virbac
  • Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Jorgen Kruuse A/S
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Ethicon, Inc.
  • Zoetis Inc.
  • Jazz Medical, LLC
  • Kericure Inc.
  • Advancis Medical
  • Vernacare Ltd.
  • Creative Science
  • The Wound Vac Company, LLC
  • Domes Pharma, Inc.
  • Primavet Inc.
  • Innovacyn, Inc.
  • Silverglide
  • Vetoquinol
  • Millpledge Ltd.
  • Ovik Health
  • Hydrofera
  • Riverpoint Medical
  • Internacional Farmaceutica SA De C.V.
  • Orion Sutures India Pvt. Ltd.

