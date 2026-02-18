Luotea plc, Investor News

18 February 2026 12.30 pm

Luotea plc will publish Financial Statements Release for 2025 on 27 February 2026

Luotea plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2025 on Friday 27 February 2026 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.luotea.com.

Luotea will host a webcast for analysts, institutional investors and media on 27 February 2026 at 11.00 am Finnish time. The presentation material will be published on the company's website.

The briefing, held in English, will be hosted by CEO Antti Niitynpää and CFO Mika Stirkkinen.

Webcast

To access the webcast, please go to https://luotea.events.inderes.com/2025-q4

For more information

Antti Niitynpää, CEO, Luotea, antti.niitynpaa@luotea.com

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, Luotea, mika.stirkkinen@luotea.com

Luotea IR, ir@luotea.com

About Luotea

Luotea is a facility services company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea’s services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. The company's offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services. Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2024, the company’s revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.luotea.com