U.S. Home Maintenance Services Market Report 2026: HVAC, Plumbing, Pest Control, Carpet Cleaning, Maid Services, Landscaping, Roofing, Electrical, Appliance Repair, Home Security Forecast to 2030

Home services is a huge $543 billion industry in the U.S., populated mostly by small local businesses and lots of franchises. The industry does feel the effects of recessions but growth looks promising as the American housing stock ages.

This new Marketdata LLC report provides a comprehensive analysis of the residential home services market, including these sub-industries: HVAC & plumbing contractors, pest control, carpet cleaning, maid/housekeeping services, landscaping, appliance repair, electrical and roofing contractors. Each market segment is profiled in terms of market characteristics and structure, how services operate, key operating metrics, growth drivers, market size/growth from 2007 to 2030 forecast, major trends, risks & challenges, and key strategy takeaways.

The report also looks at referral platforms that connect homeowners and contractors, plus an analysis of the role of franchising and penetration of service markets, as well as the household usage of home services.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Report scope and methodology, sources used, industry definition

Market Characteristics & Structure

Summary: size and scope of the home services industry

Industry Trends & Growth Drivers: discussions of technological innovation, rising home ownership, aging housing stock, demand for convenience, smart homes & energy efficiency

Home service industry constraints: skilled labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, licensing & regulatory challenges, economic recessions, consumer trust

Home Services Market Segmentation Analysis: relative positions of each type of home service

Table: Industry Structure: market segment 2025 revenues, share of total market, no. of workers



Industry Profiles

Industry definition, government Census NAICS codes

Industry snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (no. of establishments, receipts, avg. receipts per estab., no. of workers, receipts & payroll per employee)

Industry market share (concentration levels: 2022)

Industry Nature & characteristics, key industry metrics, how services operate, major industry trends, growth drivers, trade association findings, key risks and challenges, key takeaways for strategies in the following industries: The HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) & Plumbing Industry The Extermination & Pest Control Industry The Residential Maid Services Industry The Carpet Cleaning Industry The Home Appliance Repair Industry The Roofing Contractors Industry The Electrical Contractors Industry The Landscaping Industry The Home Security Services Industry

Tables: HVAC & plumbing Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Pest control Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Maid services Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Carpet cleaning Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Home appliance repair Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Roofing contractors Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Electrical contractors Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Landscaping Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Home security services Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios) Employment of maids & housekeeping cleaners, by state, May 2023 (map) Annual mean wage of maids & housekeepers, by U.S. area, May 2023 (map)



Market Size & Growth

Analysis: Total $ value of 9 home services market segments, yearly growth, response to past recessions, 2030 forecasts for each sub-segment, growth drivers

$ size of each market, annual percent change in revenues, rational for forecasts

Tables: U.S. Home Services $ Market Size - All Market Segments: 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast HVAC & Plumbing Market Size: 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Pest Control/Extermination Services Market Size2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Residential Maid Services Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Carpet Cleaning Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Appliance Repair Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Roofing Contractors Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Electrical Contractors Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Landscaping Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast Home Security Services Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast



Major Competitor Profiles

Company descriptions and activities, divisions, history, franchises, financial summary and revenues ServiceMaster (ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, etc.) Terminix Orkin (Rollins) Merry Maids Molly Maid The Maids MaidPro Stanley Steemer Chem-Dry Sears Home Services Mr. Appliance TruGreen Lawn Doctor ADT Amazon Home Services American Residential Services Brinks Home Vivent



Consumer Demand & Industry Indicators

Discussion & analysis: household usage of home services, estimated % of Households Hiring Pro Maintenance (2025-26)

Residential Construction Trends: 2007-2025, value of construction put in place

Findings of Angi's 2024 State of Home Spending Report

Thumbtack's 2026 Home Trend Predictions Report

Tables: Annual Residential Construction Spending in the U.S. Estimated % of All Households Hiring Pro Maintenance Services Annually, by major city



The Importance of Franchising

Discussion &analysis: Franchising: A Widespread Model Across U.S. Home Services

Presence of Franchising Across Major Service Categories.

Market Size & Franchise Share

Why Franchising Matters in Home Services

Estimated Total U.S. Home Services Franchise Units - 2025

Major Multi-Brand Franchise Networks

Table: Estimated Franchise Share, by market segment



Referral Platforms

Profiles of home services online platforms that refer consumers to contractors (company services, activities, history, funding, estimated revenues) ANGI (Angie's List) Task Rabbit Thumbtack



Reference Directory of Industry Sources

Directory of industry trade associations, trade publications, experts, other research companies

