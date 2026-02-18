U.S. Home Maintenance Services Market Report 2026: HVAC, Plumbing, Pest Control, Carpet Cleaning, Maid Services, Landscaping, Roofing, Electrical, Appliance Repair, Home Security Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The U.S. Home Maintenance Services Market 2026: HVAC, Plumbing, Pest Control, Carpet Cleaning, Maid Services, Landscaping, Roofing, Electrical, Appliance Repair, Home Security" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Home services is a huge $543 billion industry in the U.S., populated mostly by small local businesses and lots of franchises. The industry does feel the effects of recessions but growth looks promising as the American housing stock ages.
This new Marketdata LLC report provides a comprehensive analysis of the residential home services market, including these sub-industries: HVAC & plumbing contractors, pest control, carpet cleaning, maid/housekeeping services, landscaping, appliance repair, electrical and roofing contractors. Each market segment is profiled in terms of market characteristics and structure, how services operate, key operating metrics, growth drivers, market size/growth from 2007 to 2030 forecast, major trends, risks & challenges, and key strategy takeaways.
The report also looks at referral platforms that connect homeowners and contractors, plus an analysis of the role of franchising and penetration of service markets, as well as the household usage of home services.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Report scope and methodology, sources used, industry definition
Market Characteristics & Structure
- Summary: size and scope of the home services industry
- Industry Trends & Growth Drivers: discussions of technological innovation, rising home ownership, aging housing stock, demand for convenience, smart homes & energy efficiency
- Home service industry constraints: skilled labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, licensing & regulatory challenges, economic recessions, consumer trust
- Home Services Market Segmentation Analysis: relative positions of each type of home service
- Table:
- Industry Structure: market segment 2025 revenues, share of total market, no. of workers
Industry Profiles
- Industry definition, government Census NAICS codes
- Industry snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (no. of establishments, receipts, avg. receipts per estab., no. of workers, receipts & payroll per employee)
- Industry market share (concentration levels: 2022)
- Industry Nature & characteristics, key industry metrics, how services operate, major industry trends, growth drivers, trade association findings, key risks and challenges, key takeaways for strategies in the following industries:
- The HVAC (Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning) & Plumbing Industry
- The Extermination & Pest Control Industry
- The Residential Maid Services Industry
- The Carpet Cleaning Industry
- The Home Appliance Repair Industry
- The Roofing Contractors Industry
- The Electrical Contractors Industry
- The Landscaping Industry
- The Home Security Services Industry
- Tables:
- HVAC & plumbing Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Pest control Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Maid services Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Carpet cleaning Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Home appliance repair Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Roofing contractors Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Electrical contractors Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Landscaping Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Home security services Industry Snapshot: 2022 vs. 2017 (key ratios)
- Employment of maids & housekeeping cleaners, by state, May 2023 (map)
- Annual mean wage of maids & housekeepers, by U.S. area, May 2023 (map)
Market Size & Growth
- Analysis: Total $ value of 9 home services market segments, yearly growth, response to past recessions, 2030 forecasts for each sub-segment, growth drivers
- $ size of each market, annual percent change in revenues, rational for forecasts
- Tables:
- U.S. Home Services $ Market Size - All Market Segments: 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- HVAC & Plumbing Market Size: 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Pest Control/Extermination Services Market Size2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Residential Maid Services Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Carpet Cleaning Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Appliance Repair Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Roofing Contractors Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Electrical Contractors Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Landscaping Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
- Home Security Services Market Size 2007-2030 Marketdata forecast
Major Competitor Profiles
- Company descriptions and activities, divisions, history, franchises, financial summary and revenues
- ServiceMaster (ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, etc.)
- Terminix
- Orkin (Rollins)
- Merry Maids
- Molly Maid
- The Maids
- MaidPro
- Stanley Steemer
- Chem-Dry
- Sears Home Services
- Mr. Appliance
- TruGreen
- Lawn Doctor
- ADT
- Amazon Home Services
- American Residential Services
- Brinks Home
- Vivent
Consumer Demand & Industry Indicators
- Discussion & analysis: household usage of home services, estimated % of Households Hiring Pro Maintenance (2025-26)
- Residential Construction Trends: 2007-2025, value of construction put in place
- Findings of Angi's 2024 State of Home Spending Report
- Thumbtack's 2026 Home Trend Predictions Report
- Tables:
- Annual Residential Construction Spending in the U.S.
- Estimated % of All Households Hiring Pro Maintenance Services Annually, by major city
The Importance of Franchising
- Discussion &analysis: Franchising: A Widespread Model Across U.S. Home Services
- Presence of Franchising Across Major Service Categories.
- Market Size & Franchise Share
- Why Franchising Matters in Home Services
- Estimated Total U.S. Home Services Franchise Units - 2025
- Major Multi-Brand Franchise Networks
- Table:
- Estimated Franchise Share, by market segment
Referral Platforms
- Profiles of home services online platforms that refer consumers to contractors (company services, activities, history, funding, estimated revenues)
- ANGI (Angie's List)
- Task Rabbit
- Thumbtack
Reference Directory of Industry Sources
- Directory of industry trade associations, trade publications, experts, other research companies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zl6hg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.