Ascentis Wealth Management Welcomes Ascentis Family Wealth

Recently launched, Dallas-based practice with $250 million in assets under management is led by Kevin Gray, a 20-year financial services veteran

Ascentis Family Wealth to team with Advisory Services Network for operations solutions and compliance support

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), a part of Ascentis Holdings, today announced that it is welcoming Ascentis Family Wealth, a newly launched, Dallas-based wealth advisory practice led by Kevin Gray.

Previously, Gray founded Veracity Capital and served as Chief Executive Officer. Once all assets have been transferred over, Ascentis Family Wealth will have approximately $250 million in assets under management. It is a member of Advisory Services Network, LLC, which will provide the firm with operations solutions and compliance support.

Ascentis Family Wealth specializes in serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth investors and their families, entrepreneurs, business owners, successful wealth creators and athletes. Other members of the team include Niko Puritz, CFP, Wealth Advisor, and Lisa Monello, Client Relationship Specialist.

The announcement follows the formal launch last month of Ascentis Holdings, a unified wealth management and asset management platform comprised of three businesses under one company: Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), Ascentis Asset Management (AAM) and Ascentis Independent Advisors (AIA).

Michael Mansur, CFP and Clint Sorenson, CMT, CFA, founded and oversee Ascentis Holdings and serve as CEOs of AWM and AAM, respectively. John Nahas leads AIA and is a founding partner in the broader Ascentis platform.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kevin and his team to the Ascentis platform,” Mansur said. “Kevin has spent two decades earning trust through clear advice and strong service, and he has built a practice that puts clients first. This partnership gives him more support behind the scenes so he can keep running the business his way while delivering a consistent experience for the families he serves. It also creates more room for Kevin and his team to grow, both personally and financially, without losing what makes their work distinctive.”

As part of the announcement, Gray will take an equity stake in Ascentis Wealth Management. The partnership was structured to support continuity for clients and a shared commitment among owners.

Before launching Veracity Capital, Gray spent more than 12 years at Ayco Private Wealth Management of Goldman Sachs & Co., rising to Vice President. He is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA).

“Ascentis Wealth Management’s expanded resources and ambition are a huge reason why I’m partnering with the firm,” Gray said. “I look forward to leveraging deeper investment expertise and stronger support across technology, marketing and operations, plus the asset management capabilities behind the platform. Just as important, the core values that guide Ascentis Holdings align with how I want to serve my clients. I have known Clint and Michael for a long time and bringing our aspirations together in a formal way is the best next step for my clients. Ascentis Family Wealth is about combining a greater force of resources with shared standards and a powerful foundation for the client experience.”

Thomas C. Prescott, Jr., a co-founder and Managing Member of Advisory Services Network, said, “We’re delighted for Kevin and the team at Ascentis Family Wealth as they take this exciting next step. We’re proud to be an enabling force behind the relationship by providing the custody and compliance infrastructure that supports independent advisors. Our role is simple: reduce operational friction so Kevin and his team can stay focused on advice, client service and delivering a consistent experience.”

About Ascentis Holdings

Ascentis Wealth Holdings, LLC (Ascentis) is a holding company that owns or controls multiple Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) firms. Advisory services may be provided by Ascentis Wealth Management (AWM), Ascentis Asset Management (AAM) and/or Ascentis Independent Advisors (AIA), investment advisers registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Each RIA affiliated with Ascentis operates as a separate legal entity and is solely responsible for its own advisory services, disclosures and regulatory compliance.

Together, AWM, AAM and AIA form a next-generation wealth management platform offering fee-based advisors flexible affiliation options, disciplined practice management resources and structured investment processes, all supported by a shared technology and service infrastructure. Ascentis supports advisors serving affluent individuals, families and business owners, with investment capabilities spanning traditional and alternative strategies.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864 or 424 317 4852

dcutler@haventower.com or mdugan@haventower.com