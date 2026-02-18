FYLD Raises $41 Million Series B to Accelerate the Delivery of Large-Scale Infrastructure Projects with AI

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FYLD , the AI-powered frontline intelligence platform for the global infrastructure sector, announced a Series B funding round of $41 million to continue to scale its platform delivering operational certainty for distributed, high-risk fieldwork in energy, construction, water and more. The round was led by New-York based Energy Impact Partners LP (“EIP”) with participation from European growth equity specialist Partech through its Growth Impact Fund. The raise comes as FYLD closed out another year of global momentum with 82% year-over-year growth.

“The momentum we’re seeing reflects a clear shift: infrastructure leaders know reactive management of their frontline workforce has never worked at scale,” said Shelley Copsey, CEO and co-founder of FYLD. “Our customers now include some of the most complex infrastructure organizations, managing 30,000 to 40,000 field workers, where operational certainty is a business necessity. By applying AI to real-time field data, they’re replacing hindsight decisions with predictable, first-time-right delivery. And they’re keeping fieldworkers safe.”

FYLD turns frontline work into a real-time source of operational intelligence. Field teams capture short videos instead of completing static forms, and FYLD’s AI analyzes conditions to identify safety, quality, and delivery risks before they escalate. Managers get live visibility across jobs without adding site visits or headcount, and every action is automatically documented for compliance and audit purposes.

Since launch, FYLD has helped customers decrease serious worksite injuries and incidents by up to 48%. Customers have also made substantial productivity gains with time to value – as short as just four weeks from deployment – bucking the industry trend from legacy software providers which take many years to deploy.

“At EIP, we collaborate with more than 80 strategic partners to identify the key challenges in building a better energy future and work with innovative companies developing solutions to address them,” said Matthias Dill, EIP’s Managing Partner for Europe. “The data-center boom and other demand-drivers result in massive build out of energy infrastructure. This requires new levels of productivity and safety for fieldworkers. FYLD is making this possible through their video-based AI tools that uplift fieldworker capacity and safety and provide direct ROI."

In 2025, FYLD expanded its US footprint, adding customers including Kiewit Corporation, Quanta Services, Emery Sapp & Sons, and Sulzer, alongside longstanding partners such as Ferrovial — all adopting FYLD to run safer, more productive, and more predictable field operations. More than 40% of FYLD’s total revenue is expected to be generated in the US by the end of 2026.

“At Partech Impact, we invest in impact-native category champions with the ambition and maturity to scale,” explains Rémi Said, General Partner at Partech. “FYLD is tackling large-scale infrastructure projects, a category that has been underserved by technology for decades. Its strong ROI for customers, AI-powered product, and robust go-to-market engine give us confidence that FYLD can emerge as a global leader, driving sustainable impact across its value chain.”

Other FYLD 2025 milestones include:

Becoming the UK industry standard way of working, with the platform deployed onto 12 of the 18 networks.

The expansion of ShowMe , which speeds up utility response to customer issues – improving CSAT, reducing resolution time, and increasing first-time-right fixes.

, which speeds up utility response to customer issues – improving CSAT, reducing resolution time, and increasing first-time-right fixes. Strengthening its executive leadership team, adding Mohan Sadashiva as Chief Product and Technology Officer to accelerate product innovation and AI-driven impact, and Lee Griffin as Chief Revenue Officer to drive commercial growth.

Being recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Frontline Worker Technologies 2025 report.

Several company and leadership accolades, including being recognized on Deloitte’s UK Technology Fast 50 and Clean Tech lists, BuiltWorlds’ 2025 Infrastructure Tech Top 50, and Sifted’s Top 250 Fastest-Growing Startups in Europe. FYLD was also a finalist for Strategic Partner of the Year at Utility Week Awards 2025 and Shelley Copsey for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year UK.



EIP and Partech join Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan as investors in FYLD. Learn more about how FYLD is transforming frontline operations for the infrastructure sector here .

About FYLD

FYLD is the category-defining, AI-powered frontline intelligence platform for the global infrastructure sector helping organizations deliver every job right the first time. FYLD embeds AI-powered, real-time operational risk detection and live visibility into the flow of work – reducing rework, delays, compliance exposure, and cost while enabling scale. FYLD’s investors include Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Energy Impact Fund, and Partech and is recognized globally as a breakthrough platform for productivity, safety, and operational certainty in fieldwork. Visit here for more.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) is a global energy investor with a proprietary model designed to drive innovation. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and some of the world’s most forward-thinking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation for a better energy future. Investing in venture, growth, private equity and credit, EIP seeks attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its differentiated strategy and industrial ecosystem. With over 80 corporate partners and over $4.5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally with over 100 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Palm Beach, London, Cologne and Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit here .

About Partech

Partech is a global technology investment firm headquartered in Paris, with offices in Berlin, Dakar, Dubai, Nairobi, and San Francisco. Founded 40 years ago in San Francisco, Partech today manages over $3 billion in assets for a current portfolio of 220 companies in 40 countries across four continents. Partech Impact is Partech’s growth impact fund, investing in European impact technology B2B champions that have already demonstrated a proven business model and are looking to accelerate their growth. The fund backs companies seeking to fundamentally transform value chains across industry, infrastructure and construction, agriculture, mobility and healthcare. For more on Partech, please visit here .

