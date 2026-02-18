SpatialChat Acquires Teemyco to Accelerate the AI-Powered Cloud HQ

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpatialChat, a rapidly scaling video communication platform redefining how distributed teams collaborate and execute work, today announced the acquisition of Teemyco, a European company in the virtual collaboration space with more than five years of operating history.

Temyco has supported thousands of teams across more than 150 countries and raised over $5 million in venture funding, establishing itself as one of the earliest innovators in presence-driven digital collaboration.

The acquisition marks a major milestone in SpatialChat’s expansion and follows a breakout year of 10× year-over-year growth, driven by accelerating adoption of remote, hybrid, and fully distributed Cloud HQ operating models.

By combining Teemyco’s product maturity and long-term user insights with SpatialChat’s deep integration of AI agents, the company is positioning itself to define the next generation of digital work. The combined platform aims to unify collaboration, organizational knowledge, automation, and intelligence into a single operating layer for distributed teams.

“The future of work is not just remote, it is intelligent,” said Riddhik, CEO of SpatialChat. “Teams do not need more disconnected tools. They need a system that understands their knowledge and helps them execute faster. By embedding AI agents directly into the Cloud HQ, SpatialChat is transforming the workplace into an intelligence layer that can search, reason, and act alongside teams.”

SpatialChat’s Cloud HQ serves as a synchronized home base for modern distributed organizations, bringing together presence, collaboration, and intelligence in one operating environment.

From Collaboration to Execution: AI Inside the Cloud HQ

SpatialChat’s Cloud HQ transforms digital collaboration into an execution-focused environment. Rather than navigating fragmented tools and siloed information, employees interact with an AI-powered workspace that understands company knowledge, team structure, and real-time activity across integrated systems. Each employee is supported by a built-in AI assistant capable of answering questions, surfacing insights, generating follow-ups, and automating operational tasks. Organizational AI agents operate across tools to track progress, synchronize decisions, automate reporting, and trigger workflows. Together, they form a unified intelligence layer designed to reduce friction and accelerate execution.

Core platform capabilities include real-time team presence, spatial collaboration inspired by physical office dynamics, contextual Map View awareness, enterprise messaging, deep system integrations, and AI-driven productivity insights. Teemyco’s technology and accumulated user learnings strengthen this foundation and accelerate SpatialChat’s roadmap across knowledge intelligence, global collaboration, and cross-time-zone productivity.

The result is a living knowledge system where information is continuously captured, searchable, and actionable. New hires onboard faster, teams remain aligned, and institutional knowledge becomes part of day-to-day operations rather than static documentation.

SpatialChat is evolving the digital workplace from a communication layer into an intelligent operating system that actively supports how modern organizations execute work.

“We founded Teemyco to help distributed teams feel connected through presence, culture, and a sense of belonging,” said Oleg, Co-Founder of Teemyco. “SpatialChat expands that vision into something much larger. Building an intelligent workplace where collaboration, knowledge, and automation come together to support how global teams actually work.”

About SpatialChat

SpatialChat is a global leader in virtual collaboration and immersive communication, serving over 6 million users across 200+ countries. Built for virtual events, webinars, and online education, SpatialChat powers scalable, customizable, and human-centered digital spaces that feel as natural as being in the same room. From hyflex classrooms and interactive webinars to virtual offices and global conferences, the platform enables organizations to connect, collaborate, and engage without limits. With advanced features like AI-powered facilitation, spatial audio, real-time collaboration tools, and deep LMS integrations, SpatialChat is redefining the future of online interaction.

About Teemyco

Teemyco is a virtual office platform designed to help distributed teams feel present and connected wherever they work. Serving thousands of teams across 150+ countries, the platform recreates the spontaneity and culture of in-person collaboration in a digital workspace. With real-time presence, customizable office environments, and seamless communication tools, Teemyco makes remote teamwork feel natural and human. Built for modern hybrid organizations, it combines collaboration, culture, and intelligent workflows in one shared space. Teemyco continues to shape how global teams work together in a digital-first world.