GaN-Based Power Supply Adapter Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035 Featuring Sumida, Xiaomi, Navitas Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, AsusTek Computer, Infineon

The global GaN-based power supply adapter market has witnessed significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and compact charging solutions for consumer electronics. The market, valued at $1.08 billion in 2025, is expected to reach $1.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. This growth reflects the limitations of silicon-based adapters, the requirement for higher power in laptops and devices, and the early adoption of USB-C charging standards. Awareness about energy efficiency is also contributing to the market's expansion.

Forecasts indicate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors driving this include the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, increased use of GaN in data centers, growth in high-power consumer electronics, and stricter energy regulations. Noteworthy trends include high-efficiency GaN power conversion, compact adapter designs, support for fast charging of multiple devices, and the adoption of universal charging standards.

EV charging stations are becoming a pivotal factor in the market's expansion. GaN-based adapters enhance the efficiency, size, and performance of EV chargers, driving their adoption due to the increasing sales of EVs and heightened environmental standards. A report from the Department of Energy Alternative Fuels Data Center highlighted a rise in electric car charging ports in the US from 151,273 in 2022 to 184,098 in 2023. As such, the burgeoning demand for EV charging stations is fueling the growth of GaN-based power supply adapters.

Key industry players are focusing on technological innovations, particularly in GaN-based notebook adapters that offer superior performance and sustainability. An example includes the collaboration between Infineon Technologies and Chicony Power Tech Co. in August 2023, which launched GaN-based notebook adapter solutions providing up to 240 watts. This development utilizes Infineon's CoolGaN and CoolMOS technologies, enhancing power density while minimizing energy loss.

In June 2024, Renesas Electronics acquired Transphorm Inc. to bolster its power semiconductor portfolio. Transphorm specializes in GaN transistors for power supplies, and this acquisition aims to expand Renesas's capabilities in the rapidly growing semiconductor market.

The GaN-based power supply adapter market is experiencing diverse impacts due to global trade relations and tariffs, which have raised costs for imported components. This has prompted increased local manufacturing investments, leading to greater resilience and innovation in GaN technologies.

Notable companies in this sector include Sumida Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated, AsusTek Computer Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and many others. The market is segmented by power output and caters to applications in computing, mobile devices, automotive, and industrial products.

The GaN-based power supply adapter market includes sales of various charger types and is defined by the value of goods sold by manufacturers, encompassing related services. The market research report on GaN-based adapters provides comprehensive statistics, trends, and opportunities, delivering insights necessary for thriving in the industry.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Less Than 100W; 100-160W; 160-200W; More Than 200W

By Port: 1 Port Power Charger; 2 Port Power Charger; MultiPort Power Charger

By Application: Computers And Laptops; Mobile Phones And Wearables; Other Consumer Electronics; Automotive; Industrial Products; Other Applications

Key Companies Mentioned: Sumida Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated, AsusTek Computer Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and many others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





