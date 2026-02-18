Business-to-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Report 2026: A $10+ Billion Market by 2030, Driven by Rising Demand for Online Learning, AI Personalization, and Reskilling Programs - Forecast to 2035

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business-to-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The business-to-business (b2b) continuing education market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $6.4 billion in 2025 to $7.03 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing corporate investment in employee training, expansion of digital transformation initiatives, rising demand for professional certifications, growth in compliance-driven training needs, increased focus on employee productivity.







The business-to-business (b2b) continuing education market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.08 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of AI-powered learning personalization, rising demand for continuous reskilling programs, expansion of remote and hybrid workforce training, growing focus on measurable learning ROI, increasing integration with enterprise systems. Major trends in the forecast period include increasing adoption of online corporate learning platforms, rising demand for role-specific skill development programs, growing integration of analytics-driven learning outcomes, expansion of modular and microlearning formats, enhanced focus on workforce upskilling.



The growing adoption of online learning is expected to drive the expansion of the business-to-business (B2B) continuing education market in the coming years. Online learning is a form of education delivered through the internet rather than in a traditional classroom environment. Its popularity is rising due to the demand for flexible and accessible education options that allow learners to participate anytime and anywhere, fitting diverse schedules and personal commitments.

In the context of B2B continuing education, online learning enables organizations to upskill employees, provide consistent training across multiple locations, and keep pace with evolving industry trends. It also offers cost-effective, scalable, and flexible solutions that improve workforce performance. For example, in January 2025, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, reported that in 2024, 33% of internet users in the European Union participated in an online course or used online learning materials within three months before the survey, up from 30% in 2023. This rising engagement demonstrates how increasing demand for online learning is fueling growth in the B2B continuing education market.



Leading companies in the B2B continuing education sector are introducing innovative solutions such as flexible learning platforms to support employee upskilling and improve workplace productivity. These platforms are digital tools that give professionals on-demand access to training and educational content, allowing them to learn at their own pace, according to their schedules and preferences. This approach provides businesses with personalized and self-directed development opportunities for their workforce.

In September 2024, FutureLearn Limited, a UK-based online learning platform, launched a B2B social campaign promoting FutureLearn for Business. This initiative offered customized learning solutions for enterprises, governments, schools, and universities, featuring CPD-accredited courses, sector-specific Skills Academies, and bespoke learning management systems. The campaign aimed to close skills gaps and boost productivity by providing flexible online training, supported by expert-led courses and real-time learning data for performance tracking. It also leveraged a mix of paid and organic advertising across LinkedIn, Instagram, and Google to engage potential partners through risk-free affiliate partnership models.



In May 2024, Accenture plc, an Ireland-based professional services company, acquired Udacity Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Accenture's B2B continuing education offerings by integrating Udacity's specialized online training programs in artificial intelligence and cloud computing. This move enabled Accenture to deliver scalable, customized workforce upskilling solutions to its enterprise clients. Udacity Inc., based in the United States, is known for its B2B continuing education programs, including Udacity for Business.



Major companies operating in the business-to-business (b2b) continuing education market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., John Wiley & Sons Inc., Coursera Inc., Skillsoft Corp., QA Limited, HealthStream Inc., Guild Education Inc., Docebo Inc., upGrad Education Private Limited, Learning Tree International Inc., Kenes International, Haufe Akademie GmbH & Co. KG, Litmos US L.P., Pitman Training Group LTD, SonoSim Inc., Med Learning Group LLC, AlmaBetter Technologies Pvt LTD, GreenCE Inc.



North America was the largest region in the business-to-business (B2B) continuing education market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the business-to-business (b2b) continuing education market report are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the business-to-business (b2b) continuing education market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Offline; Online

Component: Training; Credentialing

Application: Corporate Workforce Development; Technical and Digital Skills Training; Leadership and Management Development; Compliance and Regulatory Training; Industry-Specific Professional Training; Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience Training; Operational and Process Excellence Training; Innovation and Emerging Skills Development

Subsegments:

Offline: Workshops; Seminars

Online: E-Learning Modules; Virtual Classrooms; Webinars; Learning Management Systems

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Global Business-to-Business (B2B) Continuing Education Market Trends and Strategies

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Increasing Adoption of Online Corporate Learning Platforms

Rising Demand for Role-Specific Skill Development Programs

Growing Integration of Analytics-Driven Learning Outcomes

Expansion of Modular and Microlearning Formats

Enhanced Focus on Workforce Upskilling

Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Adobe Inc.

John Wiley & Sons Inc.

Coursera Inc.

Skillsoft Corp.

QA Limited

HealthStream Inc.

Guild Education Inc.

Docebo Inc.

upGrad Education Private Limited

Learning Tree International Inc.

Kenes International

Haufe Akademie GmbH & Co. KG

Litmos US L.P.

Pitman Training Group Ltd

SonoSim Inc.

Med Learning Group LLC

AlmaBetter Technologies Pvt Ltd

GreenCE Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rmc61

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment