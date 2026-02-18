American Football Betting Market Analysis Report 2026: Live In-Play Wagering, Mobile-First Platforms and Data-Driven Odds Accelerate Digital Adoption - Long-term Forecast to 2030 and 2035

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "American Football Betting Market Report 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The american football betting market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $8.52 billion in 2025 to $9.5 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to legalization of sports betting across multiple states, growth of professional american football viewership, increasing availability of online sportsbooks, rising consumer familiarity with digital betting platforms, expansion of mobile internet access.







The american football betting market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing adoption of AI-based predictive betting tools, increasing focus on responsible gambling technologies, expansion of real-time betting engagement features, rising demand for seamless mobile betting experiences, integration of blockchain-based transaction transparency. Major trends in the forecast period include increasing adoption of live and in-play betting formats, rising use of data-driven odds and analytics, expansion of mobile-first sports betting platforms, growing integration of secure digital payment systems, enhanced focus on personalized betting experiences.



The rising sports enthusiasm is driving the growth of the American football betting market due to increasing media coverage and fan engagement. Sports enthusiasm reflects the passion and excitement fans feel for their favorite teams, which is growing as media platforms provide broader access to live events, highlights, and related content. This engagement encourages fans to participate in betting as a way to enhance their experience and involvement. For instance, in February 2025, Football Australia reported a 10% rise in outdoor football participation in 2024, from 582,635 players in 2023 to 640,234, while total participation increased by 11% to 1,912,493.



Key players in the American football betting market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as immersive live in-play wagering platforms that combine real-time video streaming with interactive betting features, to meet the growing demand for engaging, seamless, and data-rich betting experiences on mobile and tablet devices.

These platforms integrate ultra-low latency live sports video streams with embedded betting odds, bet slips, AI-driven statistics, and customizable overlays, enabling users to watch games and place wagers directly within the video player - a significant improvement over traditional betting interfaces that require switching between separate live feeds and betting screens. For example, in September 2023, Genius Sports Limited, a UK-based sports technology company, launched BetVision, an immersive sports wagering product that merges low-latency live NFL game video with integrated betting options, real-time statistical insights, and graphical augmentations in a single interactive player.

The solution allows bettors to access odds, receive in-game betting alerts, and place wagers without leaving the live video experience, supporting engagement and retention on mobile and tablet platforms through partners including Caesars Sportsbook and Fanatics Sportsbook. The product has since expanded to cover soccer across more than 120 competitions, with features such as Touch-to-Bet for instant player props, as well as ongoing coverage of basketball and NFL games, helping operators increase in-play betting activity and revenue by keeping users engaged directly within the stream rather than navigating away.



In April 2024, Fanatics Betting and Gaming acquired PointsBet's US businesses to broaden its online sports betting footprint. This acquisition allows Fanatics Sportsbook to reach 95% of US online bettors, accelerating Fanatics' transformation into a leading online gaming operator while leveraging PointsBet's innovative betting products and proven market expertise.



Major companies operating in the american football betting market are ESPN Inc., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Entain Plc, Fanatics Sports Betting LLC, Betfred Limited, Pinnacle Sports Limited, 888 Holdings Plc, Betway Limited, Kindred Group Plc, Betsson AB, Penn National Gaming Inc., PointsBet Holdings Limited, BetMGM LLC, FanDuel Group Inc., 1X Corp N.V., Megapari Limited, Dimers Limited, BetRivers Interactive Gaming LLC, DraftKings Inc., Rabona N.V., BONS Ltd.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type: Online Betting; Offline Betting

Platform: Mobile; Desktop

End-User: Professional Bettors; Recreational Bettors

Subsegments:

Online Betting: Fixed Odds Betting; Live or in-Play Betting; Exchange Betting; Mobile App-Based Betting

Offline Betting: Retail Sportsbooks; Casinos and Gaming Lounges; Sports Betting Kiosks; Bookmaker Shops

Companies Featured

ESPN Inc.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Entain Plc

Fanatics Sports Betting LLC

Betfred Limited

Pinnacle Sports Limited

888 Holdings Plc

Betway Limited

Kindred Group Plc

Betsson AB

Penn National Gaming Inc.

PointsBet Holdings Limited

BetMGM LLC

FanDuel Group Inc.

1X Corp N.V.

Megapari Limited

Dimers Limited

BetRivers Interactive Gaming LLC

DraftKings Inc.

Rabona N.V.

BONS Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. American Football Betting Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global American Football Betting Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. American Football Betting Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global American Football Betting Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr)

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Live and in-Play Betting Formats

4.2.2 Rising Use of Data-Driven Odds and Analytics

4.2.3 Expansion of Mobile-First Sports Betting Platforms

4.2.4 Growing Integration of Secure Digital Payment Systems

4.2.5 Enhanced Focus on Personalized Betting Experiences



5. American Football Betting Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Professional Bettors

5.2 Recreational Bettors

5.3 Mobile Betting App Users

5.4 Online Sportsbook Operators

5.5 Casino Sportsbook Customers



6. American Football Betting Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global American Football Betting Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global American Football Betting PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global American Football Betting Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global American Football Betting Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global American Football Betting Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global American Football Betting Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

