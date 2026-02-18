Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

MONACO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (“Costamare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Discontinued operations as a result of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Spin-Off

The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflect the spin-off of Costamare’s dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare’s dry bulk owned fleet and its dry bulk operating platform, Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”)) into a standalone public company, which was completed on May 6, 2025. Accordingly, the results of the dry bulk business are presented as discontinued operations for all periods shown.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the results of discontinued operations include the dry bulk business up to May 6, 2025, the effective date of the spin-off. In comparison, the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 and year of 2024 include the results of discontinued operations of the dry bulk business for the entire periods, respectively. These differences in reporting periods should be taken into account when evaluating the results of discontinued operations between periods.

I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY



FY 2025 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders 1 of $375.6 million ($3.12 per share).



of $375.6 million ($3.12 per share). FY 2025 Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders of $371.0 million ($3.09 per share).

Q4 2025 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders 1 of $71.8 million ($0.60 per share).

of $71.8 million ($0.60 per share). Q4 2025 Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders of $72.6 million ($0.60 per share).

Q4 2025 liquidity of $589.6 million2.

_______________________

1 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

2 Including short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $19.3 million.





II. ENTERED INTO 12 NEW FIXTURES ON A FORWARD BASIS OF UP TO 3 YEARS – INCREMENTAL CONTRACTED REVENUES OF $940 MILLION / FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR 20263

96% and 92% of the containership fleet 4 fixed for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

fixed for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Increase in contracted revenues of approximately $940 million, stemming from forward fixing of: Five 14,400 TEU-capacity vessels (minimum period of 8 years). Four 5,000 TEU-capacity vessels (minimum period of approximately 3 years). Two 9,400 TEU-capacity vessels (minimum period of approximately 3 years). One 4,200 TEU-capacity vessel (minimum period of 3 years).

For all forward fixtures, a TEU-weighted duration of approximately 6 years.

Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $3.4 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 4.5 years5.

III. NEW DEBT FINANCING

Bilateral financing agreement, for the pre- and post-delivery financing of the two 3,100 TEU vessels announced in the previous quarter, bringing the total number of 3,100 TEU newbuilding orders with committed financing to six.

Bilateral financing agreement, from a European financial institution for effectively refinancing a facility which matured earlier this year (“old facility”). The new facility will be secured by two of the five vessels originally securing the old facility, with the other three becoming mortgage-free.



The new facility has:

Tenor of five years. Significantly lower funding cost than the old facility.



Costamare has no significant debt maturities until 2027.

IV. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”).

Increased our investment commitment in NML to $247.8 million, of which $182.2 million has been invested to date, representing 73.5% of our total commitment.

Growing leasing platform with 54 shipping assets6 funded or on a commitment status basis, representing total investments and commitments of more than $665.0 million, supported by what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

V. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On January 2, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on February 5, 2026, to holders of record of common stock as of January 20, 2026.

On January 2, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on January 15, 2026, to holders of record as of January 14, 2026.

_______________________

3 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.

4 Calculated on a TEU basis.

5 As of February 17, 2026. Includes the contracted revenue of the six vessels under construction.

6 Includes assets funded as of February 17, 2026 and contractual commitments as of February 17, 2026.





Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

“During the fourth quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $73 million. Net Income for the whole year was about $370 million with liquidity of $590 million.

Executing on our strategy of securing long-term cash flows from high-quality counterparties in a healthy market environment, we have forward-chartered 12 vessels, from 4,000 to 14,000 TEUs, all commencing over the next three years, with a TEU‑weighted average duration of six years. Incremental contracted revenues from the new charters amount to approximately $940 million.

As a consequence, the fleet employment now stands at 96% and 92% for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Total contracted revenues have reached $3.4 billion, with a remaining time charter duration of 4.5 years.

With an idle fleet of less than 1%, the charter market remains strong with continued high demand for tonnage and limited supply of ships available for charter due to the ongoing shortage of prompt ships.

With respect to Neptune Maritime Leasing, in which we hold a controlling interest, 54 shipping assets have been funded or are on a commitment status basis, with total investments and commitments exceeding $665 million.”

Financial Summary – Continuing Operations

Year ended December 31,

Three-month period ended December 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

2024



2025

2024

2025

















Voyage revenue

$864,545



$846,674

$217,726

$202,698 Accrued charter revenue (1)

$(5,903 )



$2,968

$(3,918 )

$756 Amortization of time-charter assumed

$(470 )



$130

$(170 )

$48 Amortization of deferred revenue



$-



$(4,122 )



$-

$(3,327 ) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2)

$858,172



$845,650

$213,638

$200,175



















Income from investments in leaseback vessels

$23,947



$31,226

$6,279

$9,274



















Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders from Continuing operations (3)

$386,274



$375,616

$91,521

$71,794 Weighted Average number of shares

119,299,405



120,198,853

119,805,639

120,434,867 Adjusted Earnings per share from Continuing operations (3)

$3.24



$3.12

$0.76

$0.60



















Net Income from Continuing operations

$407,343



$396,547

$94,555

$79,150 Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders

$375,200



$370,989

$88,578

$72,614 Weighted Average number of shares

119,299,405



120,198,853

119,805,639

120,434,867 Earnings per share from Continuing operations

$3.15



$3.09

$0.74

$0.60

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates.

(3) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.



Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company’s performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue, net income or other measures as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations





Year ended December 31,

Three-month period ended December 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)

2024

2025

2024

2025























Net Income from Continuing operations $ 407,343 $ 396,547 $ 94,555 $ 79,150 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock

(23,546 )

(20,920 )

(5,230 )

(5,230 ) Deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock

(5,343 )

-

-

- Non-Controlling Interest

(3,254 )

(4,638 )

(747 )

(1,306 ) Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders

375,200

370,989

88,578

72,614 Accrued charter revenue

(5,903 )

2,968

(3,918 )

756 General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

8,427

6,979

1,919

2,362 Amortization of time-charter assumed

(470 )

130

(170 )

48 Amortization of deferred revenue

-

(4,122 )

-

(3,327 ) Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts

(687 )

(1,752 )

100

(701 ) (Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1)

5,931

(1,871 )

4,365

(2,253 ) Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs

-

2,295

-

2,295 Other non-cash items

3,776

-

647

- Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders $ 386,274 $ 375,616 $ 91,521 $ 71,794 Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations $ 3.24 $ 3.12 $ 0.76 $ 0.60 Weighted average number of shares

119,299,405

120,198,853

119,805,639

120,434,867



Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations represent Net Income from continuing operations after earnings from continuing operations allocated to preferred stock, deemed dividend allocated to continuing operations of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”) and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, amortization of deferred revenue, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other non-cash items. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations generally eliminates the accounting effects of certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders.





Results of Continuing Operations

Three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024

Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare’s dry bulk owned fleet and Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”)) on May 6, 2025, the results of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.

During the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we had an average of 69.0 and 68.0 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.

As of December 31, 2025, we have invested in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited (“NML”) the amount of $182.2 million.

In the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, our fleet ownership days totaled 6,348 and 6,256 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels’ Operational Data(1),(2)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Three-month period ended

December 31,

Change



Percentage

Change

2024

2025











Voyage revenue $ 217.7 $ 202.7 $ (15.0 )

(6.9 %) Income from investments in leaseback vessels

6.3

9.3

3.0

47.6 % Voyage expenses

(6.1 )

(14.2 )

8.1

132.8 % Voyage expenses – related parties

(3.0 )

(2.6 )

(0.4 )

(13.3 %) Vessels’ operating expenses

(39.2 )

(42.4 )

3.2

8.2 % General and administrative expenses

(4.2 )

(3.6 )

(0.6 )

(14.3 %) Management fees – related parties

(7.2 )

(7.4 )

0.2

2.8 % General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

(1.9 )

(2.4 )

0.5

26.3 % Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs

(4.6 )

(5.3 )

0.7

15.2 % Depreciation

(31.9 )

(33.4 )

1.5

4.7 % Foreign exchange gains / (losses)

(6.3 )

-

6.3

n.m.

Interest income

6.8

3.8

(3.0 )

(44.1 %) Interest and finance costs

(27.6 )

(24.5 )

(3.1 )

(11.2 %) Income / (loss) from equity method investments

-

-

-

n.m.

Other

0.1

0.3

0.2

n.m.

Loss on derivative instruments, net

(4.3 )

(1.1 )



(3.2 )

(74.4 %) Net Income from Continuing operations $ 94.6 $ 79.2











(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)



Three-month period ended

December 31,

Change

Percentage

Change

2024

2025





















Voyage revenue $ 217.7 $ 202.7 $ (15.0 )

(6.9 %) Accrued charter revenue

(3.9 )

0.8

4.7

n.m. Amortization of time-charter assumed

(0.2 )

-

0.2

n.m. Amortization of deferred revenue

-

(3.3 )

(3.3 )

n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis(1) $ 213.6 $ 200.2 $ (13.4 )

(6.3 %)













Vessels’ operational data(2)



Three-month period ended

December 31,





Percentage

Change

2024

2025

Change



















Average number of vessels

68.0

69.0

1.0

1.5 % Ownership days

6,256

6,348

92

1.5 % Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey

2

6

4





(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

(2) Vessels that are part of continuing operations.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 6.9%, or $15.0 million, to $202.7 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, from $217.7 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels, (ii) the lower accounting revenue recorded for two of our vessels that are classified as sale type leases and (iii) the increased idle and off-hire days of our fleet (mainly due to scheduled dry-dockings) during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by (i) the contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EU Emissions Allowances (“EUAs”) and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”, amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 6.3%, or $13.4 million, to $200.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, from $213.6 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $9.3 million and $6.3 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML’s operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $14.2 million and $6.1 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with EUAs, Fuel EU Maritime penalties and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in “Voyage Revenue”, mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $2.6 million and $3.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.2 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $42.4 million and $39.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,676 and $6,263 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million and $4.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $7.4 million and $7.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $1.5 million and $1.4 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 amounted to $2.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 30, 2025. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $1.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 30, 2024.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.3 million and $4.6 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, four vessels underwent and completed their special surveys, and two vessels were in the process of completing their special surveys. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, one vessel underwent and completed her special survey, and one vessel was in the process of completing her special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $33.4 million and $31.9 million, respectively.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $3.8 million and $6.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $24.5 million and $27.6 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance along with reduced SOFR rates during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Loss on Derivative Instruments, net

As of December 31, 2025, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in “Other Comprehensive Income” (“OCI”). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of December 31, 2025, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $14.6 million. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of September 30, 2025) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a net loss of $1.8 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of September 30, 2025) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the quarter, resulted in a net loss of $1.1 million, which has been included in Loss on Derivative Instruments, net.



Cash Flows from Continuing Operations

Three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.

Condensed cash flows from continuing operations

Three-month period ended

December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

2024

2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 145.4

$ 118.1 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

$ (6.9 )

$ (26.7 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

$ (269.5 )

$ (90.7 )



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $27.3 million to $118.1 million, from $145.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased net cash from operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 and the increased special survey costs during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) and by the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $26.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of two newbuild container vessels, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iii) payments for the purchase of short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills; partly offset by net receipts for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash used in investing activities was $6.9 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of net payments for net investments into which NML entered and payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $90.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $68.7 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $372.0 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (ii) $13.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2025 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series B Preferred Stock”), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series C Preferred Stock”) and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”) for the period from July 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025.

Net cash used in financing activities was $269.5 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $144.4 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $21.4 million we received from four debt financing agreements), (ii) $105.0 million we paid for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2024 and (iv) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the period from July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024.

Results of Continuing Operations

Year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024

Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare’s dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.

During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we had an average of 68.3 and 68.0 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, we acquired and accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo with a capacity of 6,541 TEU.

As of December 31, 2025, we have invested in NML the amount of $182.2 million.

In the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, our fleet ownership days totaled 24,934 and 24,888 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels’ operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels’ Operational Data(1),(2)

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Year ended

December 31,

Change



Percentage

Change

2024

2025











Voyage revenue $ 864.5 $ 846.7 $ (17.8 )

(2.1 %) Income from investments in leaseback vessels

23.9

31.2

7.3

30.5 % Voyage expenses

(25.8 )

(52.0 )

26.2

101.6 % Voyage expenses – related parties

(12.2 )

(11.3 )

(0.9 )

(7.4 %) Vessels’ operating expenses

(157.9 )

(162.5 )

4.6

2.9 % General and administrative expenses

(16.3 )

(13.0 )

(3.3 )

(20.2 %) Management fees – related parties

(28.6 )

(28.9 )

0.3

1.0 % General and administrative expenses - non-cash component

(8.4 )

(7.0 )

(1.4 )

(16.7 %) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs

(17.3 )

(19.8 )

2.5

14.5 % Depreciation

(126.8 )

(129.5 )

2.7

2.1 % Foreign exchange gains / (losses)

(5.4 )

2.3

7.7

n.m. Interest income

31.7

19.3

(12.4 )

(39.1 %) Interest and finance costs

(109.6 )

(91.4 )

(18.2 )

(16.6 %) Income / (loss) from equity method investments

-

-

-

n.m. Other

1.4

1.0

(0.4 )

(28.6 %) Gain / (Loss) on derivative instruments, net

(5.9 )

11.4



17.3



n.m. Net Income from Continuing operations $ 407.3 $ 396.5











(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)



Year ended

December 31,

Change

Percentage

Change

2024

2025





















Voyage revenue $ 864.5 $ 846.7 $ (17.8 )

(2.1 %) Accrued charter revenue

(5.9 )

3.0

8.9

n.m. Amortization of time-charter assumed

(0.4 )

0.1

0.5

n.m. Amortization of deferred revenue

-

(4.1 )

(4.1 )

n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis(1) $ 858.2 $ 845.7 $ (12.5 )

(1.5 %)















Vessels’ operational data(2)



Year ended

December 31,





Percentage

Change

2024

2025

Change



















Average number of vessels

68.0

68.3

0.3

0.4 % Ownership days

24,888

24,934

46

0.2 % Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey

8

14

6





(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Refer to “Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels’ Operational Data” above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

(2) Vessels that are part of continuing operations.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 2.1%, or $17.8 million, to $846.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, from $864.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the lower accounting revenue recorded for two of our vessels classified as sale type leases and (ii) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels; partly offset by (i) the contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash “Accrued charter revenue”, amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 1.5%, or $12.5 million, to $845.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, from $858.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $31.2 million and $23.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML’s operations during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $52.0 million and $25.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with EUAs, Fuel EU Maritime penalties and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in “Voyage Revenue”, mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.

Voyage Expenses – related parties

Voyage expenses – related parties were $11.3 million and $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses – related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $1.2 million and $1.5 million, in the aggregate, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Vessels’ Operating Expenses

Vessels’ operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $162.5 million and $157.9 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily vessels’ operating expenses were $6,516 and $6,345 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels’ operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $13.0 million and $16.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and include amounts of $2.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management Fees – related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $28.9 million and $28.6 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $5.7 million and $6.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2025 amounted to $7.0 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 31, 2025, on June 30, 2025, on September 30, 2025 and on December 30, 2025. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $8.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024, on June 28, 2024, on September 30, 2024 and on December 30, 2024.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $19.8 million and $17.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2025, 12 vessels underwent and completed their special surveys, and two vessels were in the process of completing their special surveys. During the year ended December 31, 2024, seven vessels underwent and completed their special surveys, and one vessel was in the process of completing her special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $129.5 million and $126.8 million, respectively.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $19.3 million and $31.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $91.4 million and $109.6 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance, along with reduced SOFR rates, during the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Gain / (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net

As of December 31, 2025, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in OCI. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of December 31, 2025, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $14.6 million. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a loss of $17.6 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the year ended December 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the year, resulted in a net gain of $11.4 million, which has been included in Gain / (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows from Continuing Operations

Years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare’s dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.

Condensed cash flows from continuing operations

Year ended

December 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)

2024

2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 586.9

$ 536.9 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

$ (32.8 )

$ (179.0 ) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

$ (613.9 )

$ (507.6 )



Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $50.0 million to $536.9 million, from $586.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased net cash from operations during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) and the increased special survey costs during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $179.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of six newbuild container vessels, (ii) the payment for the acquisition of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo, (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash used in investing activities was $32.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (ii) payments for net investments into which NML entered.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $507.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $331.4 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $507.2 million we received from seven debt financing agreements), (ii) $100.0 million transferred to the spun-off entities, (iii) $55.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2025, the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025 and (iv) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2024 to January 14, 2025, January 15, 2025 to April 14, 2025, April 15, 2025 to July 14, 2025 and July 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025.

Net cash used in financing activities was $613.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $319.5 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $135.0 million we received from 12 debt financing agreements), (ii) $116.0 million we paid, in aggregate, for the full redemption of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”), (iii) $105.0 million we paid, for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iv) $43.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2024 and (v) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024, January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024, April 15, 2024 to July 14, 2024 and July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024 and $5.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024 and January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2025, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $570.3 million and $19.3 million invested in short-dated U.S. Treasury Bills (short-term investments).

Debt-free vessels

As of February 17, 2026, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details)





Vessel Name



Year

Built

TEU

Capacity

KURE

1996



7,403



KOWLOON

2005



7,471



PORTO CHELI*

2001



6,712



VULPECULA

2010



4,258



VOLANS

2010



4,258



VIRGO

2009



4,258



VELA*

2009



4,258



MAERSK PUELO

2006



6,541



ETOILE

2005



2,556



MICHIGAN

2008



1,300



ARKADIA

2001



1,550





* Vessel to be provided as security to a bilateral loan with a European financial institution.



Containership Fleet List

The tables below provide additional information, as of February 17, 2026, about our fleet of containerships, including the vessels under construction, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.





Vessel Name Charterer Year Built Capacity (TEU) Average Daily Charter Rate(1)(U.S. dollars) TEU-weighted duration(2)

(in years) Expiration of Charter(3) 1 TRITON Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 40,605 6.9 March 2036 2 TITAN Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 April 2036 3 TALOS Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 July 2036 4 TAURUS Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 August 2036 5 THESEUS Evergreen/(*) 2016 14,424 August 2036 6 YM TRIUMPH Yang Ming 2020 12,690 May 2030 7 YM TRUTH Yang Ming 2020 12,690 May 2030 8 YM TOTALITY(i) Yang Ming 2020 12,690 July 2030 9 YM TARGET(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 November 2030 10 YM TIPTOP(i) Yang Ming 2021 12,690 March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO MSC 2017 11,010 September 2030 16 SHANGHAI COSCO 2006 9,469 34,878 3.2 August 2028 17 YANTIAN I COSCO 2006 9,469 July 2028 18 YANTIAN COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 May 2028 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 August 2028 20 BEIJING COSCO/(*) 2006 9,469 July 2028 21 MSC AZOV MSC/(*) 2014 9,403 December 2029 22 MSC AMALFI MSC/(*) 2014 9,403 January 2030 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC/(*) 2014 9,403 December 2029 24 MSC ATHENS MSC/(*) 2013 8,827 January 2029 25 MSC ATHOS MSC/(*) 2013 8,827 February 2029 26 VALOR MSC 2013 8,827 May 2030 27 VALUE MSC 2013 8,827 June 2030 28 VALIANT MSC 2013 8,827 August 2030 29 VALENCE MSC 2013 8,827 August 2030 30 VANTAGE MSC 2013 8,827 November 2030 31 NAVARINO MSC 2010 8,531 March 2029 32 KLEVEN MSC/(*) 1996 8,044 April 2028 33 KOTKA MSC/(*) 1996 8,044 September 2028 34 KOWLOON (ex. MAERSK KOWLOON) MSC 2005 7,471 January 2029 35 KURE MSC/(*) 1996 7,403 August 2028 36 METHONI Maersk/(*) 2003 6,724 29,979 2.7 June 2029 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk/(*) 2001 6,712 April 2029 38 TAMPA I COSCO 2000 6,648 September 2028 39 ZIM VIETNAM ZIM 2003 6,644 December 2028 40 ZIM AMERICA ZIM 2003 6,644 December 2028 41 MAERSK PUELO Maersk 2006 6,541 October 2026(4) 42 ARIES ONE/(*) 2004 6,492 March 2029 43 ARGUS ONE /(*) 2004 6,492 May 2029 44 PORTO KAGIO Maersk 2002 5,908 July 2026 45 GLEN CANYON OOCL 2006 5,642 September 2028 46 PORTO GERMENO Maersk 2002 5,570 August 2026 47 LEONIDIO Maersk/(*) 2014 4,957 August 2029 48 KYPARISSIA Maersk/(*) 2014 4,957 August 2029 49 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk/(*) 2013 4,957 May 2030 50 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk/(*) 2013 4,957 May 2030 51 GIALOVA ONE/(*) 2009 4,578 25,969 2.1 April 2029 52 DYROS Maersk 2008 4,578 April 2027 53 NORFOLK OOCL 2009 4,259 March 2028 54 VULPECULA ZIM 2010 4,258 May 2028 55 VOLANS COSCO 2010 4,258 July 2027 56 VIRGO Maersk 2009 4,258 April 2027 57 VELA ZIM 2009 4,258 April 2028 58 ANDROUSA OOCL/(*) 2010 4,256 April 2029 59 NEOKASTRO CMA CGM 2011 4,178 21,513 2.1 April 2030 60 ULSAN Maersk/(*) 2002 4,132 January 2029 61 POLAR BRASIL Maersk 2018 3,800 March 2027(5) 62 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 February 2027 63 SCORPIUS Hapag Lloyd/Maersk 2007 2,572 March 2028 64 ETOILE MSC/(*) 2005 2,556 July 2028 65 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 March 2027 66 ARKADIA Evergreen 2001 1,550 October 2026 67 MICHIGAN MSC 2008 1,300 October 2027 68 TRADER MSC/(*) 2008 1,300 October 2028 69 LUEBECK MSC/(*) 2001 1,078 April 2028



Containerships under construction





Vessel Capacity (TEU) Estimated Delivery(6) Employment 1 Newbuilding 1 3,100 Q2 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 2 Newbuilding 2 3,100 Q3 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 3 Newbuilding 3 3,100 Q4 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 4 Newbuilding 4 3,100 Q4 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 5 Newbuilding 5 3,100 Q1 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 6 Newbuilding 6 3,100 Q1 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard





(1) Average Daily charter rate is calculated by dividing the total contracted revenues with the remaining employment days per capacity-group of vessels. (2) TEU-weighted duration reflects the average remaining duration per capacity-group of vessels weighted on a TEU basis. (3) Expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire. (4) Maersk Puelo is currently chartered to Maersk until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2031 (latest redelivery). (5) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional one-year period. (6) Based on the shipbuilding contract, subject to change. (i) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction. (*) Denotes charterer’s identity, which is treated as confidential.





COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income





Years ended

December31,

Three-months ended

December31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

2024

2025

2024

2025





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) REVENUES:















Voyage revenue $ 864,545 $ 846,674 $ 217,726 $ 202,698 Income from investments in leaseback vessels



23,947

31,226



6,279

9,274 Total revenues $ 888,492 $ 877,900 $ 224,005 $ 211,972

















EXPENSES:















Voyage expenses

(25,769 )

(52,002 )

(6,149 )

(14,235 ) Voyage expenses – related parties

(12,163 )

(11,252 )

(3,047 )

(2,605 ) Vessels’ operating expenses

(157,919 )

(162,481 )

(39,179 )

(42,379 ) General and administrative expenses

(16,252 )

(13,016 )

(4,235 )

(3,599 ) Management fees – related parties

(28,641 )

(28,917 )

(7,201 )

(7,401 ) General and administrative expenses – non-cash component

(8,427 )

(6,979 )

(1,919 )

(2,362 ) Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs

(17,345 )

(19,794 )

(4,623 )

(5,264 ) Depreciation

(126,821 )

(129,538 )

(31,878 )

(33,426 ) Foreign exchange gains / (losses)

(5,451 )

2,269

(6,272 )

36 Operating income $ 489,704 $ 456,190 $ 119,502 $ 100,737

















OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES):















Interest income $ 31,712 $ 19,317 $ 6,862 $ 3,797 Interest and finance costs

(109,620 )

(91,359 )

(27,562 )

(24,546 ) Income / (Loss) from equity method investments



12

-



(7

)

- Other

1,396

966

55

266 Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net

(5,861 )

11,433

(4,295 )

(1,104 ) Total other expenses, net $ (82,361 ) $ (59,643 ) $ (24,947 ) $ (21,587 ) Net Income from continuing operations $ 407,343 $ 396,547 $ 94,555 $ 79,150 Net Loss from discontinued operations

(91,009 )

(27,547 )

(62,639 )

- Net Income $ 316,334 $ 369,000 $ 31,916 $ 79,150

















Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock

(23,796 )

(20,920 )

(5,230 )

(5,230 ) Deemed dividend to Series E Preferred Stock

(5,446 )

-

-

- Net (Income) / Loss attributable to the non-controlling interest

3,585

(4,425 )

3,056

(1,306 ) Net Income available to common stockholders $ 290,677 $ 343,655 $ 29,742 $ 72,614 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - Total $ 2.44 $ 2.86 $ 0.25 $ 0.60 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted – Continuing operations $ 3.15 $ 3.09 $ 0.74 $ 0.60 Losses per common share, basic and diluted – Discontinued operations $ (0.71 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.49 ) $ -

















Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted

119,299,405

120,198,853

119,805,639

120,434,867





COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

December 31, 2024

As of

December 31, 2025 ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 656,880 $ 519,847 Restricted cash

17,203

8,123 Short-term investments

18,499

19,276 Investment in leaseback vessels, current

30,561

55,075 Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current

12,748

- Accounts receivable

5,863

11,580 Inventories

13,156

14,121 Fair value of derivatives

10,410

5,349 Insurance claims receivable

8,039

7,005 Time-charter assumed

195

74 Accrued charter revenue

11,929

5,576 Prepayments and other

16,823

44,642 Total current assets of continuing operations

802,306

690,668 Current assets of discontinued operations

237,910

- Total current assets $ 1,040,216 $ 690,668 FIXED ASSETS, NET:







Vessels and advances, net

2,715,168

2,738,982 Fixed assets of discontinued operations

671,844

- Total fixed assets, net $ 3,387,012 $ 2,738,982 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current $ 222,088 $ 309,515 Deferred charges, net

52,688

53,792 Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels)

37,818

- Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current

6,734

11,282 Accounts receivable, non-current

1,950

2,025 Due from related parties, non-current

1,125

1,125 Restricted cash

45,922

42,307 Fair value of derivatives, non-current

21,235

9,294 Accrued charter revenue, non-current

2,688

3,672 Time-charter assumed, non-current

74

- Total non-current assets of continuing operations

392,322

433,012 Non-current assets of discontinued operations

329,137

- Total assets $ 5,148,687 $ 3,862,662 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Current portion of long-term debt $ 287,360 $ 268,131 Finance lease liability

23,877

- Accounts payable

7,948

11,267 Due to related parties

1,514

7,224 Accrued liabilities

20,672

22,620 Unearned revenue

24,902

42,627 Fair value of derivatives

19,756

24 Other current liabilities

24,564

46,675 Total current liabilities of continuing operations

410,593

398,568 Current liabilities of discontinued operations

334,967

- Total current liabilities $ 745,560 $ 398,568 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 1,410,480 $ 1,246,707 Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion

-

45 Unearned revenue, net of current portion

14,620

43,161 Other non-current liabilities

11,099

15,225 Total non-current liabilities of continuing operations

1,436,199

1,305,138 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

398,322

- Total non-current liabilities $ 1,834,521 $ 1,305,138 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

-

- Temporary equity – Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary $ (2,453 ) $ - STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:







Preferred stock $ - $ - Common stock

13

13 Treasury stock

(120,095 )

(120,095 ) Additional paid-in capital

1,336,646

1,333,223 Retained earnings

1,279,605

868,733 Accumulated other comprehensive income

17,345

4,320 Total Costamare Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 2,513,514 $ 2,086,194 Non-controlling interest

57,545

72,762 Total stockholders’ equity

2,571,059

2,158,956 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,148,687 $ 3,862,662



