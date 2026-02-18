Why the Software Market is a High-Growth Investment Opportunity Through 2035 | Market to Surpass USD 2.47 Trillion

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global software market is emerging as a high-growth investment opportunity, driven by accelerating digital transformation, rapid cloud adoption, and rising cybersecurity requirements across industries.

The global software market size is projected to be worth USD 2,468.93 billion by 2035, increasing from USD 921.14 billion in 2026, expanding at a notable CAGR of 11.60% from 2026 to 2035. The growing digitalization of operations and the rise in cyber threats drive software market growth.

Software Market Key Takeaways

North America accounted for over 44% of the global revenue share in 2025, maintaining its leadership position in the market.

Based on enterprise size, large enterprises dominated the market, capturing a significant share in 2025.

Among industry verticals, the IT & telecom segment emerged as the leading contributor to overall market revenue in 2025.

In terms of deployment, on-premises solutions held the dominant share of the global market during the year.

By type, the application software segment led the global market, reflecting strong adoption across end users in 2025.



What is Software?

Software is a program that tells devices or computers how to perform specific tasks. The diverse types of software: systems and applications. Software offers features like portability, reliability, intangibility, security, maintainability, non-perishability, and flexibility. It is made up of using programming languages like Java, C, C++, Python, and others. The examples of software are Google Docs, Windows, Android, Chrome, Fortnite, Skype, Spotify, Compilers, and others.

The software market growth is driven by the growing automation in the BFSI sector, expansion of online data, growth in Internet of Things (IoT), rise in digitalization across industries, creation of personalised experiences, growing digital twins, increasing need for data analysis, and growing demand for cybersecurity.

Software engineering is the branch of computer science that follows the planning, maintenance, development, and operation of software. It involves core components like design, requirements engineering, testing, and development. It requires essential tools like project management, quality assurance, version control, continuous integration, and bug tracking.

The various principles in software engineering are abstraction, reusability, design patterns, continuous deployment, modularity, encapsulation, and agile methodologies. The job opportunities in software engineering are SDE, quality assurance engineer, software test engineer, front-end developer, security engineer, web developer, web designer, and cloud engineer.

Major Government Initiatives for the Software Industry:

IndiaAI Mission (India): This initiative establishes a comprehensive national ecosystem by funding high-performance compute infrastructure and local large language models like BharatGen. Digital Europe Programme 2025–2027 (EU): This multi-billion-euro programme prioritises the large-scale deployment of trustworthy AI, cloud-to-edge infrastructure, and advanced digital skills across member states. CHIPS and Science Act (USA): While primarily focused on hardware, this act integrates software security mandates, such as the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), to protect critical digital supply chains. National Policy on Software Products (India): This policy aims to transform the country into a global software product hub by providing R&D support and intellectual property protection for domestic software firms. Cyber Solidarity Act (EU): This initiative strengthens Europe's collective digital defense by establishing "Cyber Hubs" and a reserve of trusted private-sector response services. Safe Harbour Margin Reforms (India): Recent 2026–27 budget updates simplified cross-border software transaction pricing to reduce litigation and lower compliance burdens for global IT service centres.

Software Market Trends

Agentic AI Transformation: Software is evolving from passive "assists" to autonomous agents capable of independent decision-making and executing complex workflows without constant human oversight. Platform Engineering Adoption: Organizations are increasingly moving away from fragmented tooling to standardized, self-service internal platforms that automate infrastructure and security, significantly accelerating developer productivity.

Software Market Opportunity

Digital Transformation Unlocks Growth Opportunity in the Market

The ongoing digital transformation across smaller, medium, and larger-sized businesses increases demand for software. The focus on providing seamless experiences to customers and businesses' focus on collecting customer insights increases demand for software. The growing demand for lowering manual work and enhancing productivity requires software.

The strong focus on scaling operations globally and on generating new revenue streams requires software. The development of a collaborative workplace and the focus on streamlining digital workflows require software. The increasing need for faster interaction requires software. The growing digital transformation creates an opportunity for the growth of the software market.

Trade Analysis of the Software Market: Import & Export Statistics

The United States exported 1155339 shipments of software.

Bangladesh is the leading importer of software.

Germany exported 32522 shipments of IT software.

Singapore is the leading exporter of computer software.

India is the leading importer of computer software.



Analysis of Popular Software Companies

Software Companies Services Google Navigation

Entertainment

Collaboration

Research Microsoft Cloud

Gaming

Design

Business Applications Meta Social Media

Advertising

Artificial Intelligence Oracle PaaS

Oracle Consulting

Oracle SCM Cloud

OCI Palantir Technologies TITAN

Skykit

Customer Success Services

Software Market Scope

Report Metrics Details Market Size in 2025 USD 823.92 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 921.14 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2,468.93 Billion Growth Rate (2026 – 2035) 11.60% CAGR Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Enterprise, Vertical, Deployment, Type, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Software Regional Insights

Why North America Dominates the Software Market?

North America dominated the market in 2025. The increasing investment in technologies like machine learning and cloud, and the growing digital transformation across various industries, increases demand for software. The supportive regulations for technological advancement and the presence of skilled labor increase the development of software. The presence of major players like IBM, Adobe, Microsoft, and Oracle drives the overall market growth.

How Big is the U.S. Software Market Size in 2026?

The U.S. software market size is calculated at USD 272.93 billion in 2026 and is expected to surpass around USD 743.82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.81% from 2026 to 2035.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



U.S. Software Market Trends

The U.S. market continues to expand rapidly, driven by cloud adoption as businesses accelerate digital transformation initiatives. Artificial intelligence integration has become a central growth engine, with major technology firms embedding generative AI capabilities into enterprise and consumer applications. Subscription-based SaaS models remain dominant, providing companies with predictable recurring revenue and scalable delivery.

How is the Asia Pacific experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Software Industry?

Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The increased use of digital technologies in businesses and the expansion of online retail increase demand for software. The growth in the utilization of mobile and expanding manufacturing activities creates demand for software. The increasing investment in digital infrastructure and high adoption rates of AI increase the development of software. The increasing use of software in sectors like healthcare and defense supports the overall market growth.

China Software Market Trends

China's market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by government-backed digital transformation initiatives and strong investment in cloud infrastructure. Domestic technology leaders are expanding their enterprise software ecosystems while reducing reliance on foreign vendors amid tightening data security and localization regulations.

Software Market Segmentation

Enterprise Size Insights

Why the Large Enterprises Segment Dominates the Software Market?

The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2025. The strong focus on the development of advanced infrastructure in large enterprises and the rise in operational complexity increase the demand for software. The increasing need for powering logistics and financial services requires software. The presence of many departments in large enterprises and huge volumes of data increases demand for software, supporting the overall market growth.

The SMEs segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing operations in businesses and focus on boosting productivity in SMEs increase demand for software. The increasing use of software-as-a-Service models and focus on optimizing processes in SMEs requires software. The growth in data-driven decisions and the expansion of remote work require software. The increased use of tools such as QuickBooks and Google Workspace drives the market growth.

Vertical Insights

How did the IT and Telecom Segment dominate the Software Market?

The IT and telecom segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2025. The strong focus on handling the huge amount of data and the increasing need for cybersecurity creates demand for software. The management of 5G or 4G networks and the increasing need for customer service require software. The expanding data centers and focus on providing personalised services to consumer increases demand for software. Operations like network management, billing, and CRM require software, driving the overall market growth.

The e-commerce segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer preference for online shopping and companies' focus on managing online stores increases demand for software. The high availability of customer insights and the presence of vast product assortments require software. Services like personalization, online orders, seamless payment, and discounts require software, supporting the market growth.

Deployment Insights

Why the On-Premises Segment Dominates the Software Market?

The on-premises segment dominated the market in 2025. The increasing need for superior data control in the government sector and focus on reducing risk in the finance sector requires on-premises solutions. The growing demand for uninterrupted functionality and customization of software according to business needs requires on-premises solutions. The availability of complete control, security, and high performance of on-premises solutions drives market growth.

The cloud segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The rapid growth in remote work and the growing finance sector increases demand for the cloud. The focus on lowering burdens and increasing the security of the system increases demand for the cloud. The growing serverless computing and focus on disaster recovery are increasing the demand for cloud. The high scalability, cost-efficiency, easy accessibility, enhanced security, and excellent flexibility of cloud support the overall market growth.

Type Insights

Which Type Segment Held the Largest Share in the Software Market?

The application software segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2025. The growing digitalization across diverse industries and increasing use of user-centric functionality require application software. The focus on automating various tasks of businesses and the expansion of online marketplaces increase demand for application software. The growing adoption of mobiles and the growth in AWS drive the overall market growth.

The productivity software segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing need for seamless communication in flexible work models and focus on streamlining workflows increases demand for productivity software. The strong push for digitalization and the focus on optimizing the use of resources increase demand for productivity software. The increased use of productivity software like Microsoft Teams, Jira, Google Calendar, Zoom, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365 supports the overall market growth.

Initiatives and Investment

In October 2025, Nvidia plans a USD 1 billion investment in AI coding startup poolside. The investment focuses on chip collaboration and autonomous driving.(Source:https://www.dqindia.com)



In August 2025, SoftwareOne India launched DigiSaksham to empower youth through digital education. The lab features projectors, structured e-learning content, interactive whiteboards, and computer stations. (Source:-https://www.softwareone.com)



In August 2025, SAP plans to invest €150 million to launch a research & development hub in Vietnam. The development hub operations include procurement, supply chains, spanning finance, customer experience, and HR. (Source:-https://news.sap.com)

Top Companies in the Software Market & Their Offerings:

Adobe Inc. : Provides the Creative Cloud suite, a collection of industry-standard tools for graphic design, video editing, and photography, like Photoshop and Illustrator.

: Provides the Creative Cloud suite, a collection of industry-standard tools for graphic design, video editing, and photography, like Photoshop and Illustrator. IBM Corporation : Focuses on hybrid cloud platforms and enterprise AI software, notably the watsonx platform for data management and machine learning.

: Focuses on hybrid cloud platforms and enterprise AI software, notably the watsonx platform for data management and machine learning. NortonLifeLock Inc. : Offers consumer cyber safety software through Norton 360, which includes antivirus, identity theft protection, and VPN services.

: Offers consumer cyber safety software through Norton 360, which includes antivirus, identity theft protection, and VPN services. McAfee Corporation : Develops security software for individuals and families, featuring real-time antivirus, web protection, and firewall management.

: Develops security software for individuals and families, featuring real-time antivirus, web protection, and firewall management. Oracle : Delivers a massive range of database management systems and cloud-based enterprise applications for finance, human resources, and supply chains.

: Delivers a massive range of database management systems and cloud-based enterprise applications for finance, human resources, and supply chains. SAP SE : Specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that helps large organizations manage business operations and customer relations.

: Specializes in enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that helps large organizations manage business operations and customer relations. Microsoft : Offers a broad ecosystem of software, including the Windows operating system, the Microsoft 365 productivity suite, and Azure cloud services.

: Offers a broad ecosystem of software, including the Windows operating system, the Microsoft 365 productivity suite, and Azure cloud services. VMware Inc. : Provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure software that allows businesses to run multiple virtual environments on a single physical server.

: Provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure software that allows businesses to run multiple virtual environments on a single physical server. Block, Inc. : Operates financial software ecosystems, specifically Square for business point-of-sale management and Cash App for personal finance and mobile payments.

: Operates financial software ecosystems, specifically Square for business point-of-sale management and Cash App for personal finance and mobile payments. Intuit Inc.: Develops specialized financial software, including QuickBooks for small business accounting and TurboTax for consumer tax preparation.

Recent Developments

In December 2025, PPG Industries launched VISUALIZID software in Canada and the United States. The software is used for commercial vehicle coatings and to select colors accurately. (Source:https://finance.yahoo.com)



In December 2025, the GBPPromote launched Google Reviews Management Software. The main features of the software are smart magic QR codes, negative review flagging, instant reviews alert, one-click review replies, Google review generation software, all reviews in one dashboard, sentiment analysis and insights, and multi-location management. (Source:https://www.globenewswire.com)



In August 2025, Ola Electric launched new software, MoveOS 6, for electric two-wheelers. The software includes features like a voice assistant, security features, and an AI chatbot. The software enhances the experience of riding. (Source:https://www.outlookbusiness.com)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Vertical

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

E-commerce

Others

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Type

Productivity Software

Application Software

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China Taiwan India Japan Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia) South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE) Qatar Kuwait Oman Bahrain South Africa Egypt Rest of MEA



Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

